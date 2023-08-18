Surviving Summer Season 2 Sets September 2023 Release Date at Netflix

One of the new series to hit Netflix in June 2022 was Surviving Summer, an Australian family drama that managed to break into Netflix’s top 10s briefly. A new season is coming, with new episodes coming to Netflix globally in September 2023. Here’s what you need to know.

Surviving Summer comes from the same Australian production company behind Netflix’s Secret City, Werner Film Productions. It stars Sky Katz who is best known from her days at Disney on Raven’s Home. The cast also features Kai Lewins, Lilliana Bowrey, and Savannah La Rain.

Before we dive into our preview of season 2, here’s the first look trailer for the new season:

Has Netflix renewed Surviving Summer for season 2?

Official Renewal Status: Renewed in November 2022

In November 2022, Variety Australia confirmed that the show would be returning.

The show will see the return of much of the main cast, including Sky Katz, Kai Lewins, João Gabriel Marinho, Savannah La Rain, and Lilliana Bowrey.

Season 2 will consist of another ten episodes.

Joining the cast in season 2 are Olympia Valance as Elo, Annabel Wolfe as Wren, and Josh MacQueen as Baxter.

Ahead of the renewal, the production company’s website hosted a blog post that seems to hint at intentions of bringing back the show saying, “The production team’s fingers are crossed that Shorehaven will charm viewers as it does Summer and that there will be a second season, ideally with suitable surf.”

In addition, Sky Katz, who stars as Summer Torres in the series, told The Express:

“Listen, I hope so. It’ll be a bit before that’s determined, but we’re all crossing our fingers.”

On an Instagram post on June 8th, Lilliana Bowrey stated that a decision had yet to be made on the series, saying:

“This still hasn’t sunk in yet. If you told 5yr old me that me learning to surf would lead me to become an actress in a TV series shown around the world and I would meet my second family and best friends for life I would have never believed it! Thank you so much for all the love and support. I don’t know if there will be a second Season as yet (it’s only been 6 days since release) but if the world keeps watching and loving the show surely there’s a high chance there will be one right?!.”

What to expect from Surviving Summer season 2 on Netflix

Things will be picking up on Surviving Summer Season 2 the year after the events of Season 1, with summer coming back around.

As a quick reminder, here’s a rundown of what did happen in episode 10:

“Margot arrives to bring Summer home, while the crew tries to qualify for the state team. Bodhi gets in trouble during her heat. Ari makes a choice.”

Netflix has provided a full synopsis of what we can expect from season 2 here:

“A year ago, Summer Torres made the best friends she’d ever had and romance blossomed with Ari Gibson. Inspired by that magical time in Shorehaven, Summer’s been surfing constantly in the unforgiving breaks around Rockaway Beach, New York. A new dream has been forming – return to Shorehaven and become a career surfer, like her Aussie mates. Summer’s mother, Margot, finally says yes to a trip down under, but this time she’s coming to keep an eye on her unpredictable daughter. Poppy, Bodhi and Marlon are delighted to have Summer back, although Ari’s feelings are more complicated. But no one can believe it when Summer announces she wants to make the State Team and compete at Nationals, just like them. Their jaws drop all over again when Summer crashes a final in the middle of the tryouts and rips. She’s not just good, she’s a contender. Problem is, when Summer miraculously makes the team, she also makes a mortal enemy of the team captain – Ari’s new girlfriend, Wren.”

When will Surviving Summer Season 2 be released on Netflix?

All new episodes will drop together on Netflix on September 15th, 2023.

For those in Australia wanting to watch, it won’t be available until later in the afternoon on September 15th.

How well did Surviving Summer perform on Netflix?

Viewing metrics for the show are a little too early, although we have a few sources to say how well the show is doing.

Straight from the horse’s mouth, Netflix, we got our first indication of how well the show was doing on June 14th.

While the show missed out on the TV (English) top 10 in its first three days (meaning it scored less than 8.7M hours viewed), it did feature in its first full week on Netflix (June 6 through 12). That was the only week the show featured in the top 10s.

How is the show doing regarding raw top 10 data, and where is it performing well? Well, we can turn to FlixPatrol, who shows us that the series is performing best in Eastern Europe, the Nordics, Australia, and New Zealand.

Their data suggests the show may have peaked on June 7th (four days after its premiere), picking up 363 points.

A heat map below shows you where the show is picking up the most points in the top 10s (bear in mind that FlixPatrol doesn’t track all regions).

Are you looking forward to Surviving Summer Season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.