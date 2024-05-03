What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: May 3rd, 2024

Thanks to May’s arrival, Netflix UK has seen a significantly busier week, with 52 new additions to the library this week.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Bullet Train (2022)

Director: David Leitch

Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller | Runtime: 127 Minutes

Cast: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji

Bullet Train is an incredible comedy thriller you won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

Unlucky assassin “Ladybug” boards the bullet train in Japan, hoping this will be a nice and easy job, instead, it puts him on a collision course with four other assassins.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, History, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has described the series as his “magnum opus” and we suspect that the Indian drama will be doing some extravagant numbers this weekend.

Amidst the backdrop of India’s struggle for freedom, there’s a lavish district in Heermandi where courtesans use their dazzling beauty to influence the rich and the powerful.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Episodes: 24

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 minutes

Cast: Yuuichi Nakamura, Junya Enoki, Yuuma Uchida, Asami Seto, Kenjirou Tsuda

One of the most popular animes in the world right now, Jujutsu Kaisen, has all 24 episodes of the first season available to stream on Netflix.

To save his Occult Research Club friends from a curse, high schooler Yuji Itadori swallows a cursed object that houses the extremely powerful curse Sukuna. Itadori can retain his body but is sentenced to death by the Jujutsu sorcerers, an order of influential cursed users that exorcise curses. His death sentence is postponed when Itadori agrees to join the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School, where he will learn how to use cursed energy and find the remaining fingers of Sakuna.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

23 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 3rd, 2024

13 Bombs (2023)

All We Had (2016)

Beautiful Rebel (2024) N

Bullet Train (2022)

DeAr (2024)

Diana (2013)

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020)

Down the Rabbit Hole (2024) N

DSP (2022)

Honeymoonish (2024) N

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (2021)

Kaur (2023)

Love With Its Details (2023)

Masterminds (2016)

Penelope (2006)

She’s Out of My League (2010)

Sleepless (2017)

Supernova (2021)

The Beguiled (2017)

The Black Phone (2022)

The Death of Stalin (2017)

The Mauritanian (2021)

Unfrosted (2024) N

23 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 3rd, 2024

A Man in Full (Limited Series) N

Black Clover (2 Seasons)

Cry Babies Magic Tears (3 Seasons)

Dr. Stone (1 Season)

Fiasco (Limited Series) N

Frankly Speaking (Season 1) N

Haikyuu!! (4 Seasons)

Heartland (Season 11)

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (Season 1) N

Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 1)

Kin (Season 1)

My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney (2024) N

Octonauts (Season 1)

Postcards (Season 1) N

Psych (Season 1)

S.W.A.T. (5 Seasons)

Signal (Limited Series)

Simon (Season 2)

T.P Bon (Season 1) N

The Unbroken Voice (Season 2) N

Trust Me (Season 2)

Unnatural (Season 1)

Young Justice (3 Seasons)

3 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 3rd, 2024

24 Hours in Tesco (2023)

Creating a Universe – The Making of Rebel Moon (2024) N

Secrets of the Neanderthals (2024) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 3rd, 2024

Selling the OC (Season 3) N

1 Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 3rd, 2024

Deaw Special: Super Soft Power (2024) N

