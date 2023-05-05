What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies and Series: May 5th, 2023

Happy Friday! Welcome to your weekend roundup of what’s new on Netflix. We’ll review all the new releases over the past few days, recap some of what we think you should be watching, and check in with the Netflix top 10s.

In case you missed it, on May 1st, Netflix US added 57 new movies and series, and on Sunday, we’ll have a full recap of all the new arrivals on Netflix from over the weekend and include those 57 titles we just mentioned.

Over the weekend, the big new release is A Man Called Otto, and on the removals front, today is your last day to watch the British diving documentary Last Breath. We’d also recommend streaming Bordertown throughout the weekend, as all three seasons expire toward the end of next week.

Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 6

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Cast: India Amarteifio, Adjoa Andoh, Michelle Fairley, Ruth Gemmell, Corey Mylchreest, Golda Rosheuvel

Shooting straight to the top of the charts (and rightly so) is the excellent new limited series that serves as a prequel and a bridge for season 3 of Bridgerton.

The steamy new drama tells the story of Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power.

In their glowing review of the new series, Matthew Gilbert for the Boston Globe concluded:

“Queen Charlotte has the same gorgeous gardens, the same string covers of pop songs, the same buoyant tone, and the same central theme: the search for love. It’s a spinoff, yes, but it’s a good one.”

Survive the Night (2020)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Director: Matt Eskandari

Cast: Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray, Shea Buckner

Writer: Doug Wolfe

Runtime: 90 min / 1h 30m

Now if you’re in for an action romp and willing not to question what you see on screen for an hour and a half, Survive the Night from Lionsgate Pictures might be for you.

The flick is about a trauma doctor and his family being held hostage by criminals after a botched armed robbery leaves one of them wounded and in need of an operation.

Laya’s Horizon

Finally, we’d like to give a thumbs up and a hearty recommendation to Laya’s Horizon, the second game to come from the small indie studio Snowman exclusively to Netflix.

The Canadian-produced title will see you mastering the art of flying by weaving and dodging obstacles in beautiful environments.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix (May 2nd – May 5th)

11 New Movies Added

Amrutham Chandamamalo (2014) – TV-14 – Telugu – When the opportunity arises to colonize the moon — and expand their business — self-made billionaires Amrutham and Anji become unwitting adventurers.

– TV-14 – Telugu – When the opportunity arises to colonize the moon — and expand their business — self-made billionaires Amrutham and Anji become unwitting adventurers. Arctic Dogs (2019) – PG – English – When he stumbles upon evil Otto Von Walrus’s scheme to melt the Arctic, ambitious delivery fox Swifty assembles a ragtag crew to protect the planet.

– PG – English – When he stumbles upon evil Otto Von Walrus’s scheme to melt the Arctic, ambitious delivery fox Swifty assembles a ragtag crew to protect the planet. AY: Spotting the Difference (2023) – TV-14 – English – In his eclectic debut special, Ayo “AY” Makun hilariously holds forth on eccentric pastors, media bias and the untold wonders of medical payment plans.

– TV-14 – English – In his eclectic debut special, Ayo “AY” Makun hilariously holds forth on eccentric pastors, media bias and the untold wonders of medical payment plans. Meter (2023) – TV-14 – Telugu – After a reluctant cop is promoted, he attempts to sabotage his own rise — until an unexpected clash with a corrupt politician forces a change of heart.

– TV-14 – Telugu – After a reluctant cop is promoted, he attempts to sabotage his own rise — until an unexpected clash with a corrupt politician forces a change of heart. Rowdy Fellow (2014) – TV-MA – Telugu – After clashing with an officer, a man joins the police force out of spite. In his new post, he takes on a corrupt and powerful local politician.

– TV-MA – Telugu – After clashing with an officer, a man joins the police force out of spite. In his new post, he takes on a corrupt and powerful local politician. Survive the Night (2020) – R – English

– R – English Thammudu (1999) – TV-14 – Telugu – The banished son of a respectable family gets the chance to redeem himself when he takes his injured brother’s place in a kickboxing tournament.

– TV-14 – Telugu – The banished son of a respectable family gets the chance to redeem himself when he takes his injured brother’s place in a kickboxing tournament. The Order of Things (2022) – TV-14 – English – When family tradition dictates that his big brother must get married first, a frustrated fiancé gives his shy, perennially single sibling a makeover.

– TV-14 – English – When family tradition dictates that his big brother must get married first, a frustrated fiancé gives his shy, perennially single sibling a makeover. Three (Telugu) (2012) – TV-14 – Telugu – After her husband’s unnatural death, a young widow in search of answers discovers a secret diagnosis and a world of hidden suffering and sacrifice.

– TV-14 – Telugu – After her husband’s unnatural death, a young widow in search of answers discovers a secret diagnosis and a world of hidden suffering and sacrifice. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023) – TV-MA – Hindi – To earn extra cash, Mickey helps couples break up — but life gets complicated when he falls for Tinni, a career woman with an independent streak.

– TV-MA – Hindi – To earn extra cash, Mickey helps couples break up — but life gets complicated when he falls for Tinni, a career woman with an independent streak. Yogi (2007) – TV-MA – Telugu – Eager to earn money for his widowed mother, a devoted son heads to the big city where a violent encounter turns him into a vigilante bent on justice.

8 New TV Series Added

Great British Baking Show: Juniors (Season 7) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Britain’s most talented young bakers wow judges with cakes, biscuits, breads and more in this kid-focused spinoff of “The Great British Baking Show.”

– TV-G – English – Britain’s most talented young bakers wow judges with cakes, biscuits, breads and more in this kid-focused spinoff of “The Great British Baking Show.” Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 3) – TV-Y7 – French – Grizzy the bear loves to snack and relax in a Canadian forest cabin, where a pack of adorable, thrill-seeking lemmings are always making mayhem.

– TV-Y7 – French – Grizzy the bear loves to snack and relax in a Canadian forest cabin, where a pack of adorable, thrill-seeking lemmings are always making mayhem. Jewish Matchmaking (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – When Jewish singles are ready to get serious, they call on Aleeza Ben Shalom to find their perfect romantic match from across the US and Israel.

– TV-14 – English – When Jewish singles are ready to get serious, they call on Aleeza Ben Shalom to find their perfect romantic match from across the US and Israel. Larva Family (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – The Larva family is growing! When Red and Yellow welcome a baby caterpillar into their lives, they get a crash course in parenting and all things putrid.

– TV-Y7 – English – The Larva family is growing! When Red and Yellow welcome a baby caterpillar into their lives, they get a crash course in parenting and all things putrid. Love Village (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – Singles 35 and over of various backgrounds relocate to a house in the countryside for another chance at love. Will they find “the one” — or leave alone?

– TV-14 – Japanese – Singles 35 and over of various backgrounds relocate to a house in the countryside for another chance at love. Will they find “the one” — or leave alone? Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Young Queen Charlotte’s marriage to King George of England sparks an epic love story and transforms high society in this “Bridgerton” universe prequel.

– TV-MA – English – Young Queen Charlotte’s marriage to King George of England sparks an epic love story and transforms high society in this “Bridgerton” universe prequel. Sanctuary (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – A tough, desperate kid becomes a sumo wrestler, captivating fans with his cocky attitude — and upsetting an industry steeped in tradition.

– TV-MA – Japanese – A tough, desperate kid becomes a sumo wrestler, captivating fans with his cocky attitude — and upsetting an industry steeped in tradition. The Tailor (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish – A famous tailor begins to sew a wedding dress for his best friend’s fiancée – but all three have dark secrets that will soon upend their lives.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for May 5th, 2023

Now, let’s check in with what’s trending in the Netflix US top 10s for May 5th:

# TV Shows Movies 1 Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Pitch Perfect 2 Firefly Lane The Dilemma 3 Sweet Tooth AKA 4 The Diplomat The Croods 5 The Night Agent Heat 6 Better Call Saul Above Suspicion 7 Jewish Matchmaking American Gangster 8 Beef The Family That Preys 9 Workin’ Moms The Glass Castle 10 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba G.I. Joe: Retaliation

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.