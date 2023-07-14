What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: July 14th, 2023

Welcome to your Friday roundup of what’s new on Netflix as we head into the weekend. It’s been another busy couple of days with 15 new movies and series added alongside another game now available on mobile. Here’s what’s new and trending on Netflix for July 14th, 2023.

A few new releases are expected to drop over the weekend, including the Kevin Hart movie Ride Along on Sunday and some kids animated titles tomorrow.

Among the titles set to depart Netflix in the coming days includes the 2015 movie Pan and the excellent documentary, This Changes Everything. Over the weekend is your last chance to watch the entire Riddick movie collection on Netflix, with Kick-Ass 2 also set to depart come Sunday.

Article Continues Below...

Best New Titles on Netflix for July 14th, 2023

Bird Box Barcelona (2023)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Spanish

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Director: David Pastor, Àlex Pastor

Cast: Georgina Campbell, Mario Casas, Diego Calva

Writer: Josh Malerman, David Pastor, Àlex Pastor

Runtime: 110 min / 1h 50m

It’s been five years since the Sandra Bullock movie Bird Box made waves on Netflix. After a long time in production, we’re now back with a Spanish-language iteration that picks up within the same universe as the original entry.

In our review of the movie from Andrew Morgan, he ultimately gave the movie a PAUSE rating stating:

“Overall, Bird Box: Barcelona is an improvement upon the original with its moral quandaries, cleaner storyline, & solid performances. However, there are so many retread beats & staged tensions that it feels mostly redundant and unnecessary in the current post-pandemic, “The Last of Us” dominated landscape in which we find ourselves.”

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Joel Crawford, Januel Mercado

Cast: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén

Writer: Paul Fisher, Tommy Swerdlow, Tom Wheeler

Runtime: 102 min / 1h 42m

Coming to Netflix via the refreshed Universal Animation deal is the second Puss in Boots which is widely considered to be one of the best animated movies of 2022 but not only that, one of Dreamwork’s best in its long history.

Dan Buffa of Dose of Buffa gave the movie a B rating, concluding, “Coming in at a brisk 100 minutes & carrying enough pop culture humor to fill two movies, this sequel gives you the goods. It’s a ticket to the Antonio Banderas show. He puts in wonderful voice work, infusing the sword-savvy feline with charisma & passion.”

Sonic Prime Dash

Available on Android and iOS devices for free with your Netflix membership

Releasing alongside the brand new season of Sonic Prime (well worth your time, by the way) is the updated endless runner game, Sonic Prime Dash.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 13th – July 14th

For more new releases, check out our list for July 12th or find the full list of new releases on our new on Netflix hub.

6 New Movies Added Today

Bird Box Barcelona (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – As a mysterious force decimates humanity, a sinister new threat grows in this Barcelona-set film that expands the story of the blockbuster “Bird Box.”

– TV-MA – Spanish – As a mysterious force decimates humanity, a sinister new threat grows in this Barcelona-set film that expands the story of the blockbuster “Bird Box.” Déjà Vu (2022) – TV-PG – English – Though happily in love, a young couple’s bond is put to the test when rumors and suspicions threaten to tear them apart.

– TV-PG – English – Though happily in love, a young couple’s bond is put to the test when rumors and suspicions threaten to tear them apart. Love Tactics 2 (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Turkish – Asli thinks marriage is a scam, and says so. But when her beau Kerem unexpectedly agrees, she goes to great lengths to manipulate him into proposing.

– TV-14 – Turkish – Asli thinks marriage is a scam, and says so. But when her beau Kerem unexpectedly agrees, she goes to great lengths to manipulate him into proposing. Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Polish – When an art historian finds an ancient Templar cross, he must join forces with an unlikely group of adventurers on a quest to unlock the relic’s secrets.

– TV-14 – Polish – When an art historian finds an ancient Templar cross, he must join forces with an unlikely group of adventurers on a quest to unlock the relic’s secrets. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022) – PG – English – When his legendary feats bring his nine lives down to one, Puss in Boots sets out to find a magical Wishing Star in his most daring adventure yet.

– PG – English – When his legendary feats bring his nine lives down to one, Puss in Boots sets out to find a magical Wishing Star in his most daring adventure yet. Sonic Prime Dash (2023) – – English – Zip through 3D race courses, jump over obstacles and battle iconic villains in this high-octane running game featuring the world’s fastest blue hedgehog. Can you dash your way to the top of the leaderboards in this action-packed endless runner by SEGA? It’s time to find out!

9 New TV Series Added Today

Burn the House Down (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – After her mother took the blame for a tragic fire 13 years ago, Anzu plots revenge by working as a housekeeper under a pseudonym for her icy stepmother.

– TV-14 – Japanese – After her mother took the blame for a tragic fire 13 years ago, Anzu plots revenge by working as a housekeeper under a pseudonym for her icy stepmother. Five Star Chef (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Seven professional chefs compete to bring their fine-dining concept to the historic Palm Court restaurant at London’s luxurious Langham Hotel.

– TV-14 – English – Seven professional chefs compete to bring their fine-dining concept to the historic Palm Court restaurant at London’s luxurious Langham Hotel. Quarterback (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Go inside the huddle and into the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota in this candid docuseries following their 2022-23 NFL season.

– TV-MA – English – Go inside the huddle and into the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota in this candid docuseries following their 2022-23 NFL season. Sonic Prime (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – When an explosive battle with Dr. Eggman shatters the universe, Sonic races through parallel dimensions to reconnect with his friends and save the world.

– TV-Y7 – English – When an explosive battle with Dr. Eggman shatters the universe, Sonic races through parallel dimensions to reconnect with his friends and save the world. Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Spanish – In this race against time, six teams of pastry chefs blend innovation and tradition to create edible marvels. Who will bake their way to the top?

– TV-PG – Spanish – In this race against time, six teams of pastry chefs blend innovation and tradition to create edible marvels. Who will bake their way to the top? Survival of the Thickest (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – After a bad breakup, passionate stylist Mavis Beaumont seizes the opportunity to start over in life and love while finding happiness on her own terms.

– TV-MA – English – After a bad breakup, passionate stylist Mavis Beaumont seizes the opportunity to start over in life and love while finding happiness on her own terms. The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hebrew – In 1919 Jerusalem, housecleaner Rosa weds a shopkeeper who loves another woman, a choice that impacts her dynamic with eldest daughter Luna for decades.

– TV-MA – Hebrew – In 1919 Jerusalem, housecleaner Rosa weds a shopkeeper who loves another woman, a choice that impacts her dynamic with eldest daughter Luna for decades. Too Hot to Handle (Season 5) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win an enticing grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.

– TV-MA – English – On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win an enticing grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex. Yizo Yizo (Season 3) – TV-MA – English – Students and teachers at a troubled high school grapple with violence, corruption and anarchy as they attempt to put education first.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for July 14th, 2023