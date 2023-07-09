What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: July 10th to 16th, 2023

Another week of Netflix goodies await; this week, at least 26 new movies, series, and even games are set to release over the next seven days. Below, we’ll look at our most anticipated titles and give you the full preliminary list of what’s coming up.
Lots still to look forward to throughout the remainder of July 2023, including the returns of Sweet Magnolias and The Dragon Prince, and we’ve even started to get a good idea of what’s on the way for August 2023 too.
Missed any of the new releases for the first week of July? We’ve got you covered with all 72 releases recapped here.
Most Anticipated New Titles on Netflix This Week
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)
Coming to Netflix: Thursday
With its first stint on Peacock ending, it’s the turn of Netflix to get the beloved and critically acclaimed Puss in Boots follow-up, which will stream on the platform starting Thursday for ten months.
Described by Film Frenzy as being able to balance “its knockabout humor with a surprising somber tale,” the movie sees Puss facing his most cunning opponent yet.
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
Coming to Netflix and other platforms: Wednesday
It’s a big week for Netflix Games. One of the first major titles to be produced by Netflix’s internal game studios is getting a wide release this week.
Here’s what you can expect:
“In the small coastal town of Camena, unnaturally occurring electromagnetic waves are suddenly causing interference with electrical and radio equipment. Reluctantly, Riley Poverly, an environmental researcher, returns to her hometown to investigate the mystery, but what she finds is more than she bargained for.”
If you want to play the game for free, you can do so on mobile with your Netflix subscription. Otherwise, the game will also be available on other platforms such as PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Switch.
Survival of the Thickest (Season 1)
Coming to Netflix: Thursday
Adding to Netflix’s collection of A24 Television series this week will be the new series from Michelle Buteau, who will star as Mavis, a newly single woman trying to rebuild her life.
Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week
Coming to Netflix on July 10th
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017)
- StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Unknown: Killer Robots (2023) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on July 11th
- Nineteen to Twenty (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Vivarium (2019)
Coming to Netflix on July 12th
- Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (2023) Netflix Original
- Record of Ragnarok (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (Mobile Game – Android and iOS)
- Quarterback (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (Season 1) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on July 13th
- Burn the House Down (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Devil’s Advocate (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)
- Sonic Prime (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Sonic Prime Dash (Mobile Game – iOS and Android)
- Survival of the Thickest (Season 1) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on July 14th
- The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Bird Box Barcelona (2023) Netflix Original
- Five Star Chef (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Love Tactics 2 (2023) Netflix Original
- Too Hot To Handle (Season 5) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on July 15th
- Country Queen (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Kohrra (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Morphale 3D (Season 1)
- My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale (Season 1)
Coming to Netflix on July 16th
- Ride Along (2014)