What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: July 10th to 16th, 2023

Another week of Netflix goodies await; this week, at least 26 new movies, series, and even games are set to release over the next seven days. Below, we’ll look at our most anticipated titles and give you the full preliminary list of what’s coming up.

Lots still to look forward to throughout the remainder of July 2023, including the returns of Sweet Magnolias and The Dragon Prince, and we’ve even started to get a good idea of what’s on the way for August 2023 too.

Missed any of the new releases for the first week of July? We’ve got you covered with all 72 releases recapped here.

Most Anticipated New Titles on Netflix This Week

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

With its first stint on Peacock ending, it’s the turn of Netflix to get the beloved and critically acclaimed Puss in Boots follow-up, which will stream on the platform starting Thursday for ten months.

Described by Film Frenzy as being able to balance “its knockabout humor with a surprising somber tale,” the movie sees Puss facing his most cunning opponent yet.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Coming to Netflix and other platforms: Wednesday

It’s a big week for Netflix Games. One of the first major titles to be produced by Netflix’s internal game studios is getting a wide release this week.

Here’s what you can expect:

“In the small coastal town of Camena, unnaturally occurring electromagnetic waves are suddenly causing interference with electrical and radio equipment. Reluctantly, Riley Poverly, an environmental researcher, returns to her hometown to investigate the mystery, but what she finds is more than she bargained for.”

If you want to play the game for free, you can do so on mobile with your Netflix subscription. Otherwise, the game will also be available on other platforms such as PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Switch.

Survival of the Thickest (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Adding to Netflix’s collection of A24 Television series this week will be the new series from Michelle Buteau, who will star as Mavis, a newly single woman trying to rebuild her life.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on July 10th

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017)

StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 2) Netflix Original

Unknown: Killer Robots (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on July 11th

Nineteen to Twenty (Season 1) Netflix Original

Vivarium (2019)

Coming to Netflix on July 12th

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (2023) Netflix Original

Record of Ragnarok (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (Mobile Game – Android and iOS)

Quarterback (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on July 13th

Burn the House Down (Season 1) Netflix Original

Devil’s Advocate (Season 1) Netflix Original

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Sonic Prime (Season 2) Netflix Original

Sonic Prime Dash (Mobile Game – iOS and Android)

Survival of the Thickest (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on July 14th

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 2) Netflix Original

Bird Box Barcelona (2023) Netflix Original

Five Star Chef (Season 1) Netflix Original

Love Tactics 2 (2023) Netflix Original

Too Hot To Handle (Season 5) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on July 15th

Country Queen (Season 1) Netflix Original

Kohrra (Season 1) Netflix Original

Morphale 3D (Season 1)

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on July 16th