10 Great Movies to Watch on Netflix Before They Depart at End of July 2023

Skyfall (2012)

Director: Sam Mendes

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller | Runtime: 143 Minutes

Cast: Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris

Leaving Netflix: August 1st, 2023

If it wasn’t for Casino Royale, then Skyfall would rank firmly as the best movie of Daniel Craig’s time as the suave and handsome British super spy. On top of the great performances from the likes of Javier Bardem, Judi Dench, and Daniel Craig, it also features one of the best theme songs in the franchise’s long and illustrious history.

When Bond’s latest assignment goes gravely wrong and agents around the world are exposed, MI6 is attacked forcing M to relocate the agency. These events cause her authority and position to be challenged by Gareth Mallory, the new Chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee. With MI6 now compromised from both inside and out, M is left with one ally she can trust: Bond. 007 takes to the shadows – aided only by field agent, Eve – following a trail to the mysterious Silva, whose lethal and hidden motives have yet to reveal themselves.

Five Feet Apart (2019)

Director: Justin Baldoni

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse, Moises Arias, Kimberly Hebert Gregory, Parminder Nagra

Leaving Netflix: August 1st, 2023

If you’re looking for a movie to make you cry, then you can’t look much further than Five Feet Apart.

Seventeen-year-old Stella spends most of her time in the hospital as a cystic fibrosis patient. Her life is full of routines, boundaries and self-control — all of which get put to the test when she meets Will, an impossibly charming teen who has the same illness. There’s an instant flirtation, though restrictions dictate that they must maintain a safe distance between them. As their connection intensifies, so does the temptation to throw the rules out the window and embrace that attraction.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Director: Oliver Stone

Genre: Drama, War | Runtime: 145 Minutes

Cast: Tom Cruise, Bryan Larkin, Raymond J. Barry, Caroline Kava, Josh Evans

Leaving Netflix: August 2nd, 2023

Tom Cruise earned a well-deserved Oscar nomination for Best Actor, and it had not been for Daniel Day-Lewis’ performance in My Left Foot then Cruise had a great chance of winning. In total, the movie was nominated for a total of 8 Academy Awards, winning two of them in the process for Best Director, and Best Film Editing.

The biography of Ron Kovic. Paralyzed in the Vietnam war, he becomes an anti-war and pro-human rights political activist after feeling betrayed by the country he fought for.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Director: David Fincher

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 166 Minutes

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Brad Pitt, Julia Ormond, Faune Chambers Watkins

Leaving Netflix: August 2nd, 2023

This was the third time that director David Fincher and Brad Pitt had worked on a film together after Se7en (1995) and Fight Club (1999). The movie was nominated for 13 Academy Awards, winning the awards for Best Art Direction, Best Makeup, and Best Visual Effects.

Born under unusual circumstances, Benjamin Button springs into being as an elderly man in a New Orleans nursing home and ages in reverse. Twelve years after his birth, he meets Daisy, a child who flits in and out of his life as she grows up to be a dancer. Though he has all sorts of unusual adventures over the course of his life, it is his relationship with Daisy and the hope that they will come together at the right time, that drives Benjamin forward.

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 91 Minutes

Cast: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, Fran Drescher

Leaving Netflix: August 2nd, 2023

Outside of the two animated Spider-Man movies, the most successful animated film franchise for Sony has been Hotel Transylvania.

Welcome to Hotel Transylvania, Dracula’s lavish five-stake resort, where monsters and their families can live it up and no humans are allowed. One special weekend, Dracula has invited all his best friends to celebrate his beloved daughter Mavis’s 118th birthday. For Dracula catering to all of these legendary monsters is no problem but the party really starts when one ordinary guy stumbles into the hotel and changes everything!

Julie & Julia (2009)

Director: Nora Ephron

Genre: Biography, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 123 Minutes

Cast: Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Stanley Tucci, Chris Messina, Linda Emond

Leaving Netflix: August 2nd, 2023

Meryl Streep has an incredible record for most Academy Award nominations for any actor, having been nominated 21 times. She narrowly missed out on a third Academy Award to Sandra Bullock. Her third Oscar win came only two years later for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady.

Julia Child and Julie Powell – both of whom wrote memoirs – find their lives intertwined. Though separated by time and space, both women are at loose ends… until they discover that with the right combination of passion, fearlessness, and butter, anything is possible.

The Land Before Time (1988)

Director: Don Bluth

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 69 Minutes

Cast: Pat Hingle, Helen Shaver, Gabriel Damon, Bill Erwin, Candace Hutson

Leaving Netflix: August 2nd, 2023

One for the adults who grew up in the late 80s and 90s, The Land Before Time is an all-time classic. There may be an abundance of films in The Land Before Time franchise, but none of them will beat the original.

An orphaned brontosaurus named Littlefoot sets off in search of the legendary Great Valley. A land of lush vegetation where the dinosaurs can thrive and live in peace. Along the way he meets four other young dinosaurs, each one a different species, and they encounter several obstacles as they learn to work together in order to survive.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Director: Hal Needham

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Cast: Burt Reynolds, Sally Field, Jerry Reed, Mike Henry, Paul Williams

Leaving Netflix: August 2nd, 2023

An all-time classic, Smokey, and the Bandit was made for $4.3 million and made an astonishing return of $300 million at the box office.

A race car driver tries to transport an illegal beer shipment from Texas to Atlanta in under 28 hours, picking up a reluctant bride-to-be on the way.

We’re the Millers (2013)

Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Genre: Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts, Will Poulter, Ed Helms

Leaving Netflix: August 2nd, 2023

A fun twist on the dysfunctional family road trip comedy, it was one of the best-grossing movies of 2013, making $270 million at the box office.

A veteran pot dealer creates a fake family as part of his plan to move a huge shipment of weed into the U.S. from Mexico.

Flight (2012)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 138 Minutes

Cast: Nadine Velazquez, Denzel Washington, Carter Cabassa, Adam C. Edwards, Tamara Tunie

Leaving Netflix: August 2nd, 2023

Denzel was at his dramatic best for Flight, which was evident by his nomination for Best Actor at the Academy Awards.

An airline pilot saves almost all his passengers on his malfunctioning airliner which eventually crashed, but an investigation into the accident reveals something troubling.

