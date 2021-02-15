What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 15th, 2021

Happy Monday and welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix in the United States. 5 new additions hit Netflix US today including 4 seasons of one of America’s favorite game shows. Here’s a breakdown of what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix US today.

If you’re outside of the United States, you’ll find weekly recaps of what’s new every Friday and if you want to see an expanded guide to what’s new on Netflix US, check out our hub page.

Before we get into the full list of new releases, let’s first take a look at a couple of highlights for today:

Wheel of Fortune (4 Seasons)

Genre: Family, Game-Show

Cast: Pat Sajak, Vanna White, Charlie O’Donnell

Runtime: 30 min

Awards: Nominated for 1 Primetime Emmy. Another 9 wins & 74 nominations.

In yet another licensed pickup from ViacomCBS, Netflix is now streaming season 34, 35, 36 and 37 of the gameshow for a total of 25 episodes available on the service (in most regions of Netflix we might add).

The show’s premise is probably quite familiar but it sees players spin a wheel for prizes.

The Crew

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Kevin James, Sarah Stiles, Jillian Mueller, Freddie Stroma, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Ahdoot

Runtime: 30 mins

Need to lighten up and love NASCAR? Netflix has just added a brand new sitcom that’s right up your street.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Life in the garage swerves off track for a NASCAR crew chief and his tight-knit racing team when a new boss steps in and shakes things up”

How well The Crew will perform on Netflix is yet to be seen. Besides Fuller House, single camera comedy sitcoms don’t tend to last very well but perhaps Kevin James can change that.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 15th

2 New Movies Added Today

Awara Paagal Deewana (2002)

My Teacher, My Obsession (2018)

3 New TV Series Added Today

Booba (Season 4)

The Crew (Season 1) Netflix Original

Wheel of Fortune (4 Seasons)

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix US for February 15th