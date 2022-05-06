What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: May 6th, 2022

Happy Friday and welcome to another daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix where it’s ultimately a mixed bag for new movies and shows to watch heading into the weekend. 11 new titles just dropped onto Netflix so here’s what we recommend, the full list of new releases and a look at what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s.

Only one title is planned to release over the weekend in the form of the new stand-up special Christina P: Mom Genes set to arrive on Sunday. We’ll have a full preview of the week to come on Sunday but until then, check in with our full May 2022 preview.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for May 6th

Along for the Ride (2022)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Sofia Alvarez

Cast: Emma Pasarow, Andie MacDowell, Dermot Mulroney

Writer: Sofia Alvarez, Sarah Dessen

Runtime: 106 min

Netflix’s big new movie for the week is Along for the Ride which is the teen-romance adaptation of the Sarah Dessen novel of the same name. It comes to Netflix courtesy of Sofia Alvarez who is best known for her work on the To All The Boys trilogy.

It stars Emma Pasarow as Auden and Belmont Cameli as Eli who are two insomniacs looking to spend one last summer living the life of Riley before heading out to college.

The movie currently holds a 63% on RottenTomatoes with IndieWire saying it fails to live up to the heights of Alvarez’s previous Netflix entries but says “its genuine, gentle charm holds far more appeal than the icky Kissing Booth series.”

The Sound of Magic (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Music

Cast: Ji Chang-Wook, Lisa Yamada, Hwang In-Yeop

Runtime: 69 mins

One of the most unique new K-dramas you’ll see on Netflix in 2022 is The Sound of Magic, the new show from the creator of Love in the Moonlight and the musical director of Itaewon Class.

While we’re not expecting it to hit the heights of Squid Game, we suspect this is going to find a loving audience rather quickly.

Early reviews are off to a great start with it currently carrying an 8.0 on IMDb.

Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres (2021)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Suzanne Kai

Cast: Steve Martin, Cameron Crowe, Elton John

Writer: Suzanne Kai

Runtime: 102 min

Awards: 1 win & 3 nominations

Our final highlight today is the new documentary licensed to Netflix that covers the career of the music editor and journalist at Rolling Stone magazine.

Among the rock stars you’ll see featured throughout the doc include Elton John, Marvin Gaye, Quincy Jones, Steve Martin, Carlos Santana, Paul McCartney, Tina Turner, Stevie Wonder, Jim Morrison, Linda Ronstadt, Cameron Crowe, and Annie Leibovitz.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for May 6th, 2022

9 New Movies Added Today

A Drop of Blood (2015) – TV-PG – Albanian – Feeling neglected after her father takes a new wife, a young girl soon realizes that her new stepmom is far more dangerous than she thought.

– TV-PG – Albanian – Feeling neglected after her father takes a new wife, a young girl soon realizes that her new stepmom is far more dangerous than she thought. Along for the Ride (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – The summer before college, studious Auden meets mysterious Eli, and — on nightly quests — he helps her experience the carefree teen life she was missing.

– TV-14 – English – The summer before college, studious Auden meets mysterious Eli, and — on nightly quests — he helps her experience the carefree teen life she was missing. Brother in Love 2 (2021) – TV-MA – Turkish – On the eve of his wedding, a young man must deal with the trouble caused by an unexpected guest — his bride’s former brother-in-law.

– TV-MA – Turkish – On the eve of his wedding, a young man must deal with the trouble caused by an unexpected guest — his bride’s former brother-in-law. Emergency Travel (2019) – TV-G – Arabic – Fares spent his whole life thinking his father was dead, but when his aunt reveals the truth, he heads to the UAE in search of answers.

– TV-G – Arabic – Fares spent his whole life thinking his father was dead, but when his aunt reveals the truth, he heads to the UAE in search of answers. Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres (2021) – TV-MA – TV-MA – The life of rock journalist Ben Fong-Torres takes center stage in this documentary on how the legendary Rolling Stone writer and editor defined an era.

– TV-MA – TV-MA – The life of rock journalist Ben Fong-Torres takes center stage in this documentary on how the legendary Rolling Stone writer and editor defined an era. Marmaduke (2022) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Messy and mischievous Marmaduke has a big heart but can’t stay out of trouble! Does he have what it takes to shine in the swanky dog show world?

– TV-Y7 – English – Messy and mischievous Marmaduke has a big heart but can’t stay out of trouble! Does he have what it takes to shine in the swanky dog show world? Red Card (2017) – TV-G – Arabic – Two brothers who are avid football fans collide when their support for rival teams plunges their families into comical turmoil.

– TV-G – Arabic – Two brothers who are avid football fans collide when their support for rival teams plunges their families into comical turmoil. Thar (2022) – TV-MA – Hindi – A veteran cop sees the chance to prove himself when murder and a stranger’s grisly torture plot shake the walls of a sleepy desert town.

– TV-MA – Hindi – A veteran cop sees the chance to prove himself when murder and a stranger’s grisly torture plot shake the walls of a sleepy desert town. The Takedown (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Forced to reteam after a decade, two mismatched cops investigate a murder in a divided French town, where a wider conspiracy looms.

2 New TV Series Added Today

The Sound of Magic (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – A magician living in an abandoned theme park makes troubles disappear, and hope reappear, for a disenchanted teen enduring harsh realities.

– TV-14 – Korean – A magician living in an abandoned theme park makes troubles disappear, and hope reappear, for a disenchanted teen enduring harsh realities. Welcome to Eden (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – A group of young adults attend a party on a remote island, but the tempting paradise they find waiting for them holds dangerous secrets and entrapments.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for May 6th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Ozark The Gentlemen 2 Grace and Frankie Rambo: Last Blood 3 Meltdown: Three Mile Island War of the Worlds 4 The Circle Kung Fu Panda 3 5 Bullsh*t The Gameshow Honeymoon With My Mother 6 The Marked Heart Rambo 7 Bridgerton The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes 8 Married at First Sight 365 Days : This Day 9 Selling Sunset U.S. Marshals 10 CoComelon Forrest Gump

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.