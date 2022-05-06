‘Happy Endings’ Leaving Netflix in June 2022

Another Sony Television series is leaving Netflix after only a year after it was first licensed onto Netflix in the United States. All three seasons of Happy Endings, which originally aired in between 2011 and 2013 on ABC, will leave Netflix in June 2022.

Created by David Caspe, the sitcom set in Chicago is about six young urbanites learning the ropes of adulthood. It attempted to be the modern-day Friends but eventually was cut short after 3 seasons at the Disney-owned network.

The series is still beloved by a dedicated albeit very small fanbase.

Netflix licensed the series seemingly out of nowhere in June 2021 with all three seasons arriving together, albeit only in the United States on June 1st, 2022. Outside the United States, it’s reported that Sony Pictures Television does not hold distribution rights so therefore couldn’t license to Netflix. In most regions, the show remains only available on a VOD basis (you have to pay for each episode or season).

Now after only a year, Happy Endings is due to depart in full on June 1st, 2022. It’ll be leaving alongside another big loss in the licensed TV department in the form of Downton Abbey which sees all six seasons depart on the same day.

This is one of several Sony Pictures Television shows picked up over the past year or two which have quickly departed the service. Dawson’s Creek is perhaps the highest-profile departure that departed globally in May. Also leaving in May 2022 is seasons 1-3 of StartUp. Both were only licensed to Netflix for a single year.

Not all Sony series are licensed to Netflix on a single-year basis. The most notable include Seinfeld which was licensed for half a decade and Community which has been streaming for over two years.

For more on what’s leaving Netflix in June 2022, head on over to our full list of removals for the month.