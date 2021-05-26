Adam Sandler Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

Adam Sandler and his production company Happy Maddison productions continue to produce movies for Netflix and below, we’ll take an updated look at everything set to come to Netflix from the group in the future.

Of course, Adam Sandler has now been producing movies for Netflix exclusively for years with 7 feature films, a stand-up special, and a handful of movies produced by his banner, Happy Madison. The deal has been in place for years although was renewed in January 2020 for an additional four feature films.

We’ll keep this updated as and when we learn of more releases on the way.

Hustle

Status: Post-Production

The first movie we’re expecting starring Adam Sandler is Hustle which will see Sandler star alongside Queen Latifah.

The movie directed by Jeremiah Zagar is about a washed-up basketball scout who clings onto a new up and comer as his chance to getting back into the NBA.

If you want to see our full preview for Hustle, check that out here, and again, we’re expecting it to arrive either in late 2021 or early 2022.

Spaceman (Originally Spaceman of Bohemia)

Status: Pre-production

Our most-anticipated Netflix Original from Sandler to date is Spaceman of Bohemia (Uncut Gems would’ve counted but it is primarily produced by A24 Pictures).

Directed by Johan Renck, the movie will follow humble beginnings for a young orphan who eventually grows up in a remote part of the Czech Republic to become an astronaut.

Home Team

As we first reported, Home Team is a brand new sports movie to come from Happy Madison and has since been confirmed that Kevin James will lead.

Alongside Kevin James in this movie are Jackie Sandler, Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, and Allen Covert.

Adam Sandler is not currently expected to star.

Murder Mystery 2

Status: Unknown

At the time of writing, the first Murder Mystery currently holds the number 5 spot on the most-watched Netflix Originals movie list so far (with statistics announced by Netflix).

Advertisement

Back in October 2019, THR reported that a sequel was in the works but since then all has been quiet although it’s expected James Vanderbilt is returning to pen the sequel.

Rumored Adam Sandler Projects in Development

There are plenty of rumored projects Adam Sandler either wants or is planning to bring back but without official confirmation, we can’t include them above.

Here are a few of the rumored projects in development starring or produced by Sandler:

Uncut Gems 2 which could be a prequel

Sequels to some of Sandler’s classic films are rumored including Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, and The Waterboy.

A fourth film starring Drew Barrymore and Sandler is rumored after the pair teased that because it’s a new decade, they have to team up again.

The Wrong Missy has been rumored to get a sequel too.

What Sandler movie are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments down below.