First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2022

Welcome to an early look at what’s coming to Netflix in the first month of 2022. Below, we’ll walk you through every new movies and TV show scheduled to hit Netflix in the US throughout January 2022.

As always, where there are new titles there are also removals. Netflix is set to lose a huge collection of movies so make sure you’re all caught up before removal dates come to pass.

We should note that Netflix in the United States will not receive Operation Mincemeat which is scheduled to hit Netflix globally elsewhere in January 2022.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2022

What’s Coming in January TBD

Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Season 2 / Book 2) N – Second season of the animated fantasy series based on Valve Softwares popular MOBA game.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 1st (New Year’s Day)

DreamWork’s Rise of The Guardians (2012) – Jack Frost, the Easter Bunny, Santa Claus, and the Tooth Fairy team up in this magical adventure movie where they’re going up against a boogeyman called Pitch.

Happy Feet 2 (2011) – The animated sequel where we follow Mumble’s son Erik and Mumble discovering a new threat to their home.

– The animated sequel where we follow Mumble’s son Erik and Mumble discovering a new threat to their home. Jack and Jill (2011) – Adam Sandler stars as both Jack and Jill in what we’re told is a comedy but in actual fact is pure torture.

– Adam Sandler stars as both Jack and Jill in what we’re told is a comedy but in actual fact is pure torture. Jonah Hex (2010) – Josh Brolin headlines this action fantasy about a bounty hunter taking up a bounty to prevent hell on Earth.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) – Dwayne Johnson stars in this sequel where Sean partners with his mom’s husband on a mission to find his grandfather, who is thought to be missing on a mythical island.

– Dwayne Johnson stars in this sequel where Sean partners with his mom’s husband on a mission to find his grandfather, who is thought to be missing on a mythical island. Scary Stories: To Tell In The Dark (2019) – André Øvredal directs this horror movie based on the screen story by Guillermo del Toro about three friends who meet a drifter and discovers a notebook of horror stories.

– André Øvredal directs this horror movie based on the screen story by Guillermo del Toro about three friends who meet a drifter and discovers a notebook of horror stories. The Hook Up Plan (Season 3 – Final Season) N – The French rom-com series comes to an end on New Year’s Day.

Toutes les bonnes choses ont une fin. Plan Cœur saison finale, le 1er janvier. pic.twitter.com/rArkMiEBPb — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) December 4, 2021

Zone 414 (2021) – Sci-fi thriller about a private detective who is hired by a businessman to track down his daughter.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 13th

Photocopier (2022) N – Indonesia coming-of-age drama.

– Indonesia coming-of-age drama. The Journalist (Season 1) N – Japanese thriller series adapting the 2019 theatrical movie of the same name. The series revolves around a reporter striving to expose big issues in society.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 14th

Archive 81 (Season 1) N – 8 episodes of a new horror-thriller series that’s loosely based on the podcast series of the same name. The series follows an archivist who takes a job fixing damaged videotapes and is drawn into the investigation on them.

The House (Season 1) N – A new stop-motion anthology dark comedy entry about three surreal stories in a home. Comes from Emma de Swaef and Marc Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr, and Paloma Baeza.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 21st

Munich – The Edge of War (2022) N – Christian Schwochow directs this adaptation of the Robert Harris novel set in the autumn of 1938 with Europe on the brink of war.

– Christian Schwochow directs this adaptation of the Robert Harris novel set in the autumn of 1938 with Europe on the brink of war. Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1) N – The first half of the final season of Ozark, Netflix’s crime drama starring Jason Bateman.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 26th

The Beast / El páramo (2021) N – Spanish horror movie starring Inma Cuesta and Roberto Álamo.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 28th

In From the Cold (Season 1) N – New crime thriller about a mom who has to choose between putting her family at risk and returning to her past as a bio-engineered Russian agent.

– New crime thriller about a mom who has to choose between putting her family at risk and returning to her past as a bio-engineered Russian agent. The Orbital Children (Season 1) N – Sci-fi anime series that will release in two parts with the first part arriving in late January. Set in the future where AI has advanced significantly and people can travel space freely.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix US in January 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.