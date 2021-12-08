Netflix’s ‘Munich – The Edge of War’: January 2022 Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

Netflix has released some excellent period dramas and likely set to eclipse these efforts thus far is Munich – The Edge of War scheduled to arrive on Netflix globally in January 2022. Netflix is adapting Robert Harris’ novel Munich into an Original, and we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about the spy-thriller, including, production updates, cast news, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Munich is an upcoming Netflix Original spy thriller, directed by Christian Schwochow, and based on the novel of the same name by author Robert Harris. The screenplay was written by Ben Power, who has worked alongside Schwochow on the Netflix Original series The Crown.

The movie has a runtime of 129 minutes.

When is the Netflix release date for Munich?

With the movie in post-production as of June 2021 the movie was expected to release in 2021 but skipped out of the fall 2021 movie schedule.

Instead, Netflix Film announced that Munich – The Edge of War was instead scheduled to release globally on January 21st, 20222.

Autumn 1938. Europe is on the brink of war as two old friends find themselves in a web of political subterfuge. George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, Jeremy Irons & Sandra Hüller star in Christian Schwochow's MUNICH – THE EDGE OF WAR. In select theaters January. On Netflix Jan 21. pic.twitter.com/KqbtkjWL0x — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 11, 2021

The movie is also set to get a theatrical release too which is likely scheduled to be the week before it drops on Netflix. A theatrical release date has yet to be announced.

What is the plot of Munich?

It’s Autumn, 1938 and once again Europe is on the brink of war as Hitler eyes the nation of Czechoslovakia for his exapnsion of Nazi Germany. In Britain, the Prime Minister, Neville Chamberlain, is desperately seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict, in the hope to avoid a catastrophic war.

Meanwhile, a British civil servant, Hugh Legat, and the German diplomat Paul von Hartmann, travel to the Munich conference. Political Subterfuge threatens to destroy any hope of peace, as the pair face real danger while the eyes of the world are watching, in the hopes war will be averted.

Who are the cast members of Munich?

So far, the following cast members have confirmed roles in Munich:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Neville Chamberlain Jeremy Irons Dead Ringers | The Lion King | Assassin’s Creed Hugh Legat George MacKay Captain Fantastic | 1917 | Peter Pan Paul Hartman Jannis Niehwöhner Ruby Red | Spahhire Blue | Emerald Green Helen Winter Sandra Hüller Toni Erdmann | In the Aisles | Above Us Only Sky Lenya Liv Lisa Fries Zurich | Babylon Berlin | The Wave Franz Sauer August Diehl Inglourious Basterds | A Hidden Life | 23 Pamela Legat Erin Doherty The Crown | Intelligent Design | Les Miserables Adolf Hitler Martin Wuttke Inglourious Basterds | Hanna | Cloud Atlas

According to author Robert Harris, Munich will paint a much more sympathetic light on Neville Chamberlain:

It’s great to see an actor of Jeremy Irons’s stature playing Neville Chamberlain. This will be the first time a major movie has gone beyond the cult of Winston Churchill and tried to show Chamberlain in a more sympathetic light.

Due to the controversial way Neville Chamberlain resigned from his position as Prime Minister, he has often been the subject of ridicule in television and movies.

What is the production status of Munich?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 21/06/2021)

Filming for Munich began in Germany in November 2020. Further filming took place in the UK in Liverpool, at the Cunard Building.

We’re not sure when filming came to an end but according to the movie’s official IMDb page the feature is now in post-production.

Are you excited for the release of Munich on Netflix? let us know in the comments below!