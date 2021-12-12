‘The Royal Treatment’ Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Netflix is delving deeper into delivering more and more feature films, including some romantic dramas. One such movie will be The Royal Treatment starring Laura Marano (The Perfect Date) and Mena Massoud (Aladdin). Here’s a look at everything we know so far.

Netflix’s The Royal Treatment is directed by Rick Jacobson whose credits include episodes of such series as Xena: Warrior Princess, Knightfall, Ash vs. Evil Dead, Spartacus, Baywatch and more. The script for The Royal Treatment was written by Holly Hester (Last Man Standing, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, American Dad!).

Marano will produce with Ellen Marano and Vanessa Marano for Calabrian Rhode and Chloe Smith. Executive producers are Steve Berman and Dan Read for FFI. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Royal Treatment:

What’s the plot of The Royal Treatment?

When first announced, Deadline shared the story synopsis for Netflix’s The Royal Treatment:

The story follows Isabella and Prince Thomas. Isabella runs her own salon and isn’t afraid to speak her mind, while Prince Thomas runs his own country and is about to marry for duty rather than love. When Izzy and her fellow stylists get the opportunity of a lifetime to do the hair for the royal wedding, she and Prince Thomas learn that taking control of their own destiny requires following their hearts.

Who is cast in The Royal Treatment?

Netflix’s The Royal Treatment will be led by Laura Marano and Mena Massoud. Marano recently starred in Netflix’s The Perfect Date as well as films like Lady Bird and Saving Zoe. Massoud made his international breakthrough when he starred in Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin and he’s gearing up to star in its sequel. Other cast members include Jen Van Epps, Chelsie Preston Crayford, Jacque Drew, and Cameron Rhodes.

What’s the production status of The Royal Treatment?

Filming for Netflix’s The Royal Treatment took place between February and May 2021 in Dunedin, New Zealand. Currently, the movie is in post-production. Take a look at a few behind-the-scenes photos:

What’s the Netflix release date for The Royal Treatment?

Although Netflix hasn’t announced its official release date, we are confident that The Royal Treatment will be out on the streamer in the first half of 2022 based on the fact that production has long been concluded.