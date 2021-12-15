‘Zone 414’ Making SVOD Debut on Netflix US in January 2022

One of the several SVOD debuts on Netflix in the United States in January 2022 will be Zone 414 (also known as Zone 414 – City of Robots), a gritty sci-fi action thriller headlined by Guy Pearce. Here’s what you need to know about Zone 414 coming to Netflix on January 1st, 2022.

Irish-born director Andrew Baird is behind the sci-fi thriller with it being his biggest project to date. He’s previously worked on titles like Rebirth from 2016 and Korn: Take Me. He’s also currently hard at work on a new action thriller once again for Saban Films called One Way which is due to release in 2022.

Guy Pearce (best known for movies like Memento and L.A. Confidential but also appeared in Netflix’s The Innocents) headlines the cast playing the lead role of David Carmichael. His character is recruited as a private detective to investigate the disappearance of a billionaire’s missing daughter. He teams up with Jane to solve the mystery.

Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz (known for Rings and Medici but is also working on Netflix’s upcoming movie, Reptile) plays the role of Jane, the AI companion.

Also featured in the movie includes Travis Fimmel, Fionnula Flanagan, Colin Salmon, Ned Dennehy, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, and Olwen Fouéré.

The movie debuted on PVOD services in the United States back in September 2021 and also released in select US theaters.

Should you watch Zone 414 on Netflix?

Reviews for the movie were mixed at best, unfortunately. On RottenTomatoes the movie holds the lowest score with it only having an 18% score.

The Guardian perhaps summarized the consensus among critics the best saying that the movie is a waste of Pearce’s top talent and saying the movie is generally “bereft of real ideas.”

Zone 414 currently holds a 4.9 on IMDb and a 36 on Metacritic.

Zone 414 is one of at least three Saban Films coming to Netflix in January 2022. The two other movies from the distributor coming include the sci-fi movie The Colony (labeled as Tides) and the romantic-comedy Long Story Short.

Will you be checking out Zone 414 on Netflix in the US come January 1st, 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.