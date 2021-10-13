Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in January 2022

It’s time for another monthly look at what new Netflix Originals are headed our way and we’re now into 2022 – can you believe it!? Here’s an ongoing look at the Netflix Originals whether that be new shows or movies scheduled to arrive throughout January 2022.

As we’re at the start of a new year, you’re probably looking to see what’s in store. We’ve got previews for upcoming movies and returning series with more on the way.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in January 2022

Munich — The Edge of War (2022)

Coming to Netflix: January 22nd

One of the first major Netflix Original movies of the year will be Munich which is a British drama film based on the book by Robert Harris.

The movie sees a British diplomat traveling to Munich in the lead up to World War 2.

Among the cast for the movie includes Jeremy Irons who plays Neville Chamberlain. He’ll star alongside George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, and Sandra Hüller.

Action Pack

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Pre-school animation series from the same studio as Muppet Babies, Phineas and Ferb, and Disney Jr’s Nursery Rhymes.

The series follows Treena, Watts, Wren and Clay who use their superpowers as they take on the biggest threats in Hope Springs and implement the lessons taught by Mr. Ernesto at the Action Academy.

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in January 2022

The Wasteland / El páramo (2022)

Language: Spanish

Coming to Netflix: January 26th

This new Spanish horror premiered in October 2021 at the Sitges Film Festival and is directed by David Casademunt.

Here’s what you can expect:

“The tranquil lives of a family isolated from the rest of society are disturbed by a terrifying creature, testing the ties that bind them together.”

The movie also goes by the name of The Beast but given there’s already a movie by that name on Netflix, it’s currently labeled as The Wasteland.

All of Us Are Dead (Season 1)

Language: Korean

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Train to Busan has been one of the most influential zombie movies in years. The country has nailed the genre thus far and hoping to continue that trend out of South Korea is All of Us Are Dead.

The series is set inside a school where a zombie outbreak takes place and we follow a set of students fighting to survive.

Among the cast for this new Korean zombie series is Yi-Hyun Cho, Ji-hu Park, and Park Solomon.

What Netflix Original are you looking forward to in January 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.