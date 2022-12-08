First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2023

Welcome to your early look at what’s coming to Netflix in January 2023 in the United States. This list will include in a simple list form all the new movies and shows set to hit Netflix throughout the first month of 2023 whether that be licensed titles or Netflix Originals.

For a further breakdown of the new Netflix Originals coming in January 2023, check out our list of new releases here. If you want to see our two massive previews of all the new movies and shows coming to Netflix throughout 2023, see our respective lists for new movies and shows.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2023

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 1st

Mousa (2021) – Egyptian sci-fi movie about a shy engineering student building a powerful robot to battle against criminals and the government.

Kaleidoscope (Season 1) Netflix Original – The first ever Netflix Original series that allows you to watch episodes in any order. Previously called Jigsaw, the series from Eric Garcia is centered on the biggest heist of all time.

– The first ever Netflix Original series that allows you to watch episodes in any order. Previously called Jigsaw, the series from Eric Garcia is centered on the biggest heist of all time. Kimi ni todoke: From Me To You (Multiple Seasons) – Japanse anime series.

– Japanse anime series. LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories (Limited Series) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Monster (Multiple Seasons) – Classic anime series about a neurosurgeon finding life in turmoil after getting attached to a former patient.

– Classic anime series about a neurosurgeon finding life in turmoil after getting attached to a former patient. Survivor (New Seasons) – Reality competition series hosted by Jeff Probst.

– Reality competition series hosted by Jeff Probst. The Raid 2 (2014) – Sony Pictures Classic action thriller (that is arguably better than the first movie) from Gareth Evans. Iko Uwais returns as Rama goes undercover with the thugs of Jakarta.

The Way of the Househusband (Season 2) Netflix Original – Anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 4th

????? (Season 1) Netflix Original – Yet to be revealed true-crime docuseries.

– Yet to be revealed true-crime docuseries. How I Became a Gangster (2023) Netflix Original – Polish crime drama movie about an ambitious gangster working his way up the Warsaw criminal ranks.

– Polish crime drama movie about an ambitious gangster working his way up the Warsaw criminal ranks. The Kings of the World (Season 1) Netflix Original – Colombian drama series about five friends from the streets of Medellín who set out on a perilous journey through Colombia to recover a piece of land that was bequeathed to one of them.

– Colombian drama series about five friends from the streets of Medellín who set out on a perilous journey through Colombia to recover a piece of land that was bequeathed to one of them. The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1) Netflix Original – Italian drama series based on the Elena Ferrante novel. Valeria Golino stars.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 5th

10 Minutes Gone (2019) – Michael Chiklis and Bruce Willis star in this action movie about an expert thief racing to find out who swiped the missing loot.

– Michael Chiklis and Bruce Willis star in this action movie about an expert thief racing to find out who swiped the missing loot. Copenhagen Cowboy (Season 1) Netflix Original – Danish TV thriller series from Nicolas Winding Refn.

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2) Netflix Original – Return of the drama series that asks the question, “How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer?”

– Return of the drama series that asks the question, “How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer?” Mars One (2022) – Brazillian LGBTQ drama movie.

– Brazillian LGBTQ drama movie. Woman of the Dead (Season 1) Netflix Original – Austrian crime mystery series. Story about the lengths a passionate woman will go to for vengeance after her husband’s death and the tug-of-war between good and evil that exists in all of us.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 6th

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld (2023) Netflix Original – British produced documentary from Francis Longhurst and Raaghav Dar about the rise of “encounter cops” in 1990s Mumbai.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 11th

Noise (2023) Netflix Original – Mexican social issue drama about a mother’s search for her missing daughter.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 12th

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese live-action series consisting of 9 episodes that tell the story of Kiyo who is set in the geisha district of Kyoto.

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2) Netflix Original – Next season of the historical series that sees the heroes continue their story shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat. Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia, they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 13th

Sky Rojo (Season 3) Netflix Original – The final season of the Alex Pina Spanish thriller series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 19th

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime horror series based on the manga which will feature 20 stories.

That ’90s Show (Season 1) Netflix Original – Comedy sitcom sequel series to That ’70s Show that sees the original cast all grown up and a new generation of teenagers experiencing life in Wisconsin.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 20th

Bling Empire: New York (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new-spinoff reality series that shows you what it’s like to be rich Asian American socialite living it large in the big apple.

– A new-spinoff reality series that shows you what it’s like to be rich Asian American socialite living it large in the big apple. Represent (Season 1) Netflix Original – French comedy series created by Jean-Pascal Zadi and François Uzan. About an educator who is thrust into the French presidential election race.

Shahmaran (Season 1) Netflix Original – Turkish fantasy drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 24th

Physical: 100 (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 25th

Against The Ropes (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican drama series. Released from prison, Ángela tries to regain the respect of her daughter, who loves lucha libre wrestling, by entering the ring as a mysterious persona.

– Mexican drama series. Released from prison, Ángela tries to regain the respect of her daughter, who loves lucha libre wrestling, by entering the ring as a mysterious persona. The Endless Night (Season 1) Netflix Original – Brazillian drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 26th

Record of Ragnarok (Season 2 – Episodes 1-10) Netflix Original – Anime action series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 27th

Lockwood & Co. (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new British fantasy series based on the novel by Jonathan Stroud. A tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history.

– A new British fantasy series based on the novel by Jonathan Stroud. A tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history. The Snow Girl (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish-language mystery series about a girl going missing during a parade and a newspaper journalist’s fearless pursuit to find her.

– Spanish-language mystery series about a girl going missing during a parade and a newspaper journalist’s fearless pursuit to find her. You People (2023) Netflix Original – Kenya Barris ensemble comedy movie that follows a new couple battling with societal expectations and generational differences. Stars Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy,

What are you most looking forward to watching on Netflix in January 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.