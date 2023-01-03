Netflix US To Stream ‘Sonic Boom’ From Late January 2023

Netflix in the United States will soon be carrying multiple seasons of the Sonic Boom to accompany its own foray into the Sonic universe recently with Sonic Prime.

The series, which features Sonic, Tails, Amy, Knuckles and Sticks ran for two seasons in total. Season 1 aired from 2014 through 2015 on Cartoon Network, while the second season moved to Boomerang airing between 2016 and 2017.

Among the voices in Sonic Boom include Roger Craig Smith, Mike Pollock, Colleen Villard, Travis Willingham, and Cindy Robinson.

Per Netflix, here’s the official synopsis of the series:

“Sonic, the fastest and bluest hedgehog in the world, teams up with his animal pals to stop Dr. Eggman from turning their island into a theme park.”

A notice now confirms that Sonic Boom seasons 1-2 will arrive on Netflix US on January 31st, 2023. The series also currently resides on Hulu.

Sonic Boom addition notice on Netflix USSonic Boom already resides on Netflix in over 30 countries around the world at present, according to Unogs, with most regions carrying all 104 episodes split across two seasons.

Sonic Boom will join the “Sonic Collection” currently available on Netflix US, with those titles being Sonic X (2 seasons) and The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog (Season 1), and the newly released Netflix Original series, Sonic Prime.

Of course, more Sonic Prime is on the way (another two seasons at least, in fact), with more episodes expected to drop throughout the course of 2023. In case you missed it, we managed to put some questions to the executive producer of Sonic Prime, who gave us some teases for what to expect.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix throughout January 2023, check out our full release schedule list for the month here.

Will you be checking out Sonic Boom when it hits Netflix US later this month? Let us know in the comments.