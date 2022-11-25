Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in February 2023

Welcome to an early look ahead at the Netflix Originals scheduled to hit Netflix globally in February 2023. Big movies like Your Place or Mine and the return of hit shows like You headline the month’s new additions.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in February 2023

You (Season 4 – Part 1)

Coming to Netflix: February 9th

The next season of You is being split into two halves, with the first batch of episodes scheduled to hit Netflix on February 9th, just in time for Valentine’s.

In this upcoming season, Joe Goldberg has taken up residence in Blighty (the United Kingdom).

Among the new faces you’ll see this season includes Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speleers.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

Coming to Netflix: February 9th

Created by Everett Downing Jr. and Patrick Harpin, this new animated series aimed at kids is about two children discovering their father is one of the toughest bounty hunters in all the galaxy.

The new series comes from Dwarf Animation Studio out of France and features the vocal talents of Laz Alonso, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Rash, Priah Furguson, and Devin Bright.

YOUR PLACE OR MINE

Coming to Netflix: February 10th

Just in time for Valentine’s day comes a new romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

Here’s the logline:

“Two long-distance best friends change each other’s lives when she decides to pursue a lifelong dream and he volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son.”

Aline Brosh McKenna is behind the movie serving as writer, producer and director. Alongside Witherspoon and Kutcher in the cast includes Jesse Williams, Steve Zahn, Tig Nataro, Zoë Chao, and Griffin Matthews.

The project is one of two that will star Reese Wetherspoon in the coming years on Netflix.

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in February 2023

Call Me Chihiro

Coming to Netflix: February 23rd

Language: Japanese

Japanese live-action drama about a former sex worker who has moved out of the business to work at a small bento shop by the sea.

The movie will star Kasumi Arimura, have a theatrical release in Japan, and launch on Netflix globally.

Aggretsuko (Final Season – Season 5)

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Language: Japanese

Announced at Netflix Tudum Japan for release in February 2023 is the fifth and final installment of the anime series, Aggretsuko.

On our screens since April 2018, the comedy series will have released 50 episodes in total by the close. Sanrio created the series about a red panda working at a Japanese trading firm with a slight anger issue.

