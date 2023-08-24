Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Shows: August 24th, 2023

Netflix has hundreds of TV shows in development at any one time, and sifting through the full list (or even finding one) is a chore. So we will list what you’re most looking forward to in the coming months and years with the help of IMDb. Here are the Netflix Original series people are most looking forward to watching, according to the IMDb MOVIEmeter.
Every Monday, IMDb updates its list of the hottest titles, which is sourced from its vast database. These updates are based on the site’s traffic, which continues to draw in over half a billion monthly visits.
If you want to see what movies are hotly anticipated for Netflix, we’re running a separate list for those movies here.
One quick note is that this list is only for the upcoming debut series. That means big returning series like Stranger Things aren’t going to be listed below.
Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of August 24th, 2023.
15. The Perfect Couple
Created By: Jenna Lamia
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Cast: Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Meghann Fahy, Liev Schreiber
Netflix Release Date: TBA
MOVIEmeter: 13577
Over the past several years Nicole Kidman has been starring in some fantastic television roles, and The Perfect Couple will be the Australian actress’s very first Netflix Original series.
When one lavish wedding ends in disaster before it can even begin – with a body discovered in Nantucket Harbor just hours before the ceremony – everyone in the wedding party is suddenly a suspect.
14. Berlin
Created By: Esther Martinez Lobato, Álex Pina
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
Cast: Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Begoña Vargas, Tristán Ulloa, Julien Paschal
Netflix Release Date: December 2023
Moviemeter: 12904
As a fan favorite, there was some regret from the writers that they had decided to kill off Berlin in the second season. Throughout the remainder of the show, Berlin was brought back through flashbacks, having one of the most interesting backstories of all of the characters.
Fans of Money Heist should definitely check out Berlin when it’s released on Netflix in 2023.
13. Fool Me Once
Created By: Harlan Coben (Novel)
Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller
Cast: Richard Armitage, Dino Fetscher, Adeel Akhtar, Michelle Keegan, Hattie Morahan
Netflix Release Date: 2023
MOVIEmeter: 11766
“Follows Maya Stern who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead… Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce leads the homicide investigation into Joe’s death while grappling with secrets of his own. Meanwhile, Maya’s niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother’s murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected?”
12. Tomb Raider
Created By: Tasha Huo
Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure
Cast: Hayley Atwell, Allen Maldonado, Earl Baylon
Netflix Release Date: TBD
MOVIEmeter: 11511
Hayley Atwell, aka Captain Carter of the MCU, is taking on the iconic role of Lara Croft. The assumption is the story will be centered around the rebooted Tomb Raider.
11. American Primeval
Created By: Mark L. Smith
Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller, Western | Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Alex Fine, Efrain Villa, Clint Obenchain, Olivia Taylor
Netflix Release Date: TBA
Moviemeter: 10462
Filming is currently ongoing for Netflix’s next Western, American Primeval. If the show is half as great or as popular as Longmire, then subscribers will be in for a treat.
It follows the gritty and adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West, the violent collisions of cults, religion, and men and women fighting for control of the new world
10. The Gentlemen
Created By: Guy Ritchie
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings
Netflix Release Date: 2023
MOVIEmeter: 8491
Moving into television for the first time is director Guy Ritchie, who will be expanding upon the world of The Gentlemen with an exclusive new Netflix series.
“Follows Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?”
9. Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas
Created By: Steven Maeda, Matt Owens
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Tig Notaro, Monica Barbaro, Anya Chalotra, Christian Slater, Vanessa Hudgens
Netflix Release Date: 2023
MOVIEmeter: 6147
Originally, we thought that the animated prequel of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead would be released in 2022, however, it has since been pushed back to 2023.
Scott Ward and his rescue crew’s efforts to protect all they love during the first phases of the mysterious zombie outbreak in Vegas.
8. Castlevania: Nocturne
Genre: Animation
Cast: Zahn McClarnon, Sophie Skelton, Nastassja Kinski, Richard Dormer, Thuso Mbedu
Netflix Release Date: September 28th, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 5568
Following the success of Castlevania on Netflix several years ago, your favorite characters are back in a brand new setting for eight episodes set to release at the end of September.
Here’s what you can expect:
“France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to ‘eat the sun’ and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance.”
7. All the Light We Cannot See
Created by: Steve Knight, Shawn Levy
Genre: Drama, History, War
Cast: Lars Edinger, Louis Hofmann, Aria Mia Loberti, Hugh Laurie, Mark Ruffalo
Netflix Release Date: November 2nd, 2023
Moviemeter: 4424
Shawn Levy has been one of the busiest producers for Netflix from Stranger Things to The Adam Project, and for the first time will explore a story set in WW2.
The story of Marie-Laure, a blind French teenager, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II.
6. 3 Body Problem
Created By: David Benioff, D.B. Weis, Alexander Woo
Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
Cast: Eiza González, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley, Alex Sharp
Netflix Release Date: January 2024 (expected January 1st)
MOVIEmeter: 4278
The reputation of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is somewhat wounded following the disappointing ending to the final season of Game of Thrones. Seeking a return to form, the pair are now working on adapting The Three-Body Problem by popular Chinese author Liu Cixin.
“Set against the backdrop of China’s Cultural Revolution, a secret military project sends signals into space to establish contact with aliens. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth. Meanwhile, on Earth, different camps start forming, planning to either welcome the superior beings and help them take over a world seen as corrupt, or to fight against the invasion. The result is a science fiction masterpiece of enormous scope and vision.”
5. Who is Erin Carter?
Genre: Crime, Drama
Cast: Ana Ularu, Susannah Fielding, Douglas Henshall, Charlotte Vegas
Coming to Netflix: August 24th, 2023
MOVIEMeter: 3433
This new limited series comes from the same production company as The Crown. The series comes from writer Jack Lothian and is about a British teacher living in Spain who finds herself caught up in a conspiracy after being robbed at a local store.
4. Avatar: The Last Airbender
Created By: Albert Kim
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Gordon Cormier, Tamlyn Tomita, Ken Leung, Daniel Dae Kim, Yvonne Chapman
Netflix Release Date: 2024 TBD
MOVIEmeter: 1750
When you consider how beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender is by its fans, there’s a huge amount of pressure on Netflix to get the live-action adaptation right.
Now set to release in 2024, here’s what you can expect from the live-action remake:
Set in an Asiatic, war-torn world where certain people can “bend” one of the four classical elements: water, earth, fire, or air. Aang is the “Avatar”, the only one capable of bending all the elements, and is destined to bring peace to the world from the Fire Nation. With his new companions Katara and Sokka, Aang sets out to master the elements while being pursued by the exiled Fire Nation prince Zuko, who seeks to regain his honor by capturing the Avatar.
3. The Fall of the House of Usher
Created By: Mike Flanagan
Genre: Drama, Horror
Cast: Carla Gugino, Ruth Codd, Willa Fitzgerald, T’Nia Miller, Michael Trucco
Netflix Release Date: 2023 TBD
Moviemeter: 332
While The Midnight Club wasn’t the best of what we’ve seen from Mike Flanagan. his upcoming series, The Fall of the House of Usher, has the potential to be one of his best Netflix projects yet. As expected, the cast will feature many familiar faces from Flanagan’s previous projects, including the likes of Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, and Zach Gilford.
“A man who has been invited to visit his childhood friend Roderick Usher. Usher gradually makes clear that his twin sister Madeline has been placed in the family vault not quite dead. When she reappears in her blood-stained shroud, the visitor rushes to leave as the entire house splits and sinks into a lake.”
2. One Piece
Created By: Steven Maeda, Matt Owens
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy
Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Stevel Marc, Taz Skylar
Netflix Release Date: August 31st, 2023
MOVIEmeter: 236
With a 25-year publication history and over 1060 chapters of the manga, One Piece is one of Japan’s longest-running and most beloved fictional franchises. This is why a live-action adaptation of the series is one of Netflix’s most ambitious yet, but if it pays off, then Netflix has a brand new series that could span well over ten years.
“An alternate version of Earth, and one that is currently in the midst of the ‘Golden Age of Pirates’. Ruthless cut-throat pirates rule the seas, and only the strongest have the chance to lay claim to the mythical treasure known as ‘One Piece’ that was left behind by the greatest pirate of them all Gol D. Roger. Years after the death of Gold Roger, a young boy by the name of Monkey D. Luffy has dreams of raising his own crew, finding One Piece, and declaring himself as Pirate King. After eating a devil fruit that grants Luffy the power to make his body like rubber, it gives him enormous strength and agility. When Luffy finally comes of age, he sets sail from Foosha Village in East Blue and sets upon his grand adventure to become the next Pirate King.”
1. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Cast: Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza
Netflix Release Date: November 17th, 2023
Moviemeter: 204
The titular slacker and in a garage band named Sex Bob-omb with his friends. His life is turned upside down when he meets Ramona Flowers, an American girl who is recently single. But before their love can blossom, Pilgrim finds himself challenged by his love’s seven previous relationships, and must defeat them in over-the-top fashion.
What upcoming Netflix TV show are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!