Netflix Movies Coming in Fall 2021

Welcome to your look ahead at the Netflix Original movie lineup that will be rounding out the year on Netflix. We’ll put every movie below that is confirmed or almost certainly expected to hit throughout the remainder of the year.

Although fall doesn’t actually start in the northern hemisphere until September 22nd, we’re going to include the September releases on this list but we’re keeping track of all the September 2021 Netflix Originals separately too.

Just on a personal note, I’ve been covering Netflix since 2013 and this is by far the strongest movie lineup they’ve ever assembled even beating out the incredible 2019 slate in my mind.

If you want to see what’s coming up to Netflix for the remainder of 2021 and beyond (often years ahead) then check out our respective movie and TV show previews.

Finally, this is by no means the full list, we actually expect this list to actually grow substantially particularly with non-English language Netflix Original movies.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in Fall 2021

Afterlife of the Party

Director: Stephen Herek

Genre: Comedy

Stephen Herek directs this comedy that will feature Victoria Justice and Adam Garcia. The Christmas Carol-Esque story will see a young girl die but be given the chance to head back to Earth to right all her wrongs.

Filming took place in late 2020 into early 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Against the Ice

Director: Peter Flinth

Genre: Historical Drama

Note: this isn’t included in the main Netflix film slate PR release but is listed elsewhere for 2021.

We’ve talked about Against The Ice in numerous previews before so we’ll keep it brief. Directed by Peter Flinth this movie rewinds the clock back to 1909 with an expedition out to Greenland and the war of words over who claimed them.

We have an expanded preview of Netflix’s Against the Ice here.

Army of Thieves

Director:Matthias Schweighöfer

Genre: Heist, Action, Comedy

Matthias Schweighöfer will return to reprise his role as Ludwig Dieter first introduced in Army of the Dead this summer. He’ll also be behind the camera directing this crime horror movie that will serve as a prequel to the Zack Snyder epic.

Back to the Outback

Directors: Clare Knight, Harry Cripps

Genre: Animation

One of our hotly anticipated animated feature films to release towards the end of 2021 is Back to the Outback which comes from directors Clare Knight and Harry Cripps.

The movie reverses the roles on what you’d expect from wild animals with all the cuddly animals being irredeemable and all the traditionally scary animals being kind and cuddly. It involves all the animals attempting to escape the zoo and return home.

Bruised

Director: Halle Berry

Genre: Action

Halle Berry will direct and star in this mixed martial arts movie about a fighter who is struggling to keep her life on track. It’s a relatively smaller budget movie that reportedly cost Netflix $20 million to acquire.

Christmas Movies

We’re going to do a separate preview for Netflix’s Christmas lineup in the coming weeks. However, here’s a quick look the current expected Christmas slate for 2021:

A Boy Called Christmas – Based on the book by Matt Haig and starring Stephen Merchant, Henry Lawfull, Toby Jones and Kristen Wiig.

– Based on the book by Matt Haig and starring Stephen Merchant, Henry Lawfull, Toby Jones and Kristen Wiig. A Castle for Christmas – Drama directed by Mary Lambert and starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes.

– Drama directed by Mary Lambert and starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes. A Winter’s Tale From Shaun The Sheep – Aardman animated feature film

– Aardman animated feature film Robin Robin – Aardman Animation produces this short movie.

– Aardman Animation produces this short movie. Single All the Way – Gay holiday rom-com from Michael Mayer.

– Gay holiday rom-com from Michael Mayer. The Princess Switch 3 – Vanessa Hudgens returns for the multi-character romantic comedy.

Don’t Look Up

Director: Adam McKay

Genre: Sci-fi, Drama

From director Adam McKay this is perhaps our most anticipated movie of 2021. With an all-star cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, and Jennifer Lawrence, we follow a couple of astronomers who are heading on a media tour to warn mankind of their impending doom.

We’ve got more on Don’t Look Up including a first look teaser trailer in our big preview for the movie.

Hypnotic

Director: Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote

Genre: Horror

Kate Siegel will headline yet another horror project on Netflix (starred in The Haunting of Hill House and the upcoming Midnight Mass) in the form of Hypnotic.

The horror thriller movie will be about a young woman looking to improve herself by employing the help of a hypnotist but things do not go to plan.

Jason O’Mara, Dulé Hill, Lucie Guest, and Jaime M. Callica are set to star.

Intrusion

Director: Adam Salky

Genre: Thriller

When a husband and wife move to a small town, everything seems perfect. Unfortunately, a home invasion pretty quickly leaves the wife traumatized and unable to trust those around her. Every family’s worst nightmare.

Logan Marshall-Green, Freida Pinto, Sarah Minnich and Mark Siversten star.

Kate

Director: Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

Genre: Action Thriller

Mary Elizabeth Winstead leads another action-packed Netflix thriller about a female assassin who only has 24 hours to get revenge before dying.

The movie is set to release on Netflix globally on September 10th, 2021.

Nightbooks

Director: David Yarovesky

Genre: Fantasy Horror

Coming to Netflix: September 15th

This family-orientated movie adapts the book from J.A. White for the big screen. It follows a young boy obsessed with scary stories who gets imprisoned by a scary witch in a New York apartment.

Krysten Ritter, Lidya Jewett, Winslow Fegley, and Khiyla Aynne to star.

Night Teeth

Director: Adam Randall

Genre: Horror

Vampire horror movie about a young chauffeur having to fight to survive after picking up a couple of women after a night out.

Debby Ryan, Jorge Lendeborg, Lucy Fry, and Alfie Allen star.

No One Gets Out Alive

Director: Santiago Menghini

Genre: Horror / Thriller

Expected to arrive on Netflix just before Halloween, this movie is based on the novel of the same name about an immigrant in search of the American dream. She finds herself accepting the first boarding house that will accept her where her life slowly becomes a nightmare.

Cristina Rodlo and Marc Menchaca star.

Passing

Director: Rebecca Hall

Genre: Drama

Adding to Netflix’s already superb lineup of black and white movies is Passing which will follow the reunion of two high school friends who can both pass as white in the late 1920s in New York.

Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga lead the cast with André Holland, Bill Camp, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, and Alexander Skarsgard also set to star.

Red Notice

Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Genre: Action

Regarded to be one of Netflix’s most expensive movies to date, the action thriller will star three stars who are at the height of their popularity.

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds team for this heist movie that sees two rival criminals make an unlikely partnership with an FBI profiler to pull it off.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Director: Ant Ward, Andy Suriano

Genre: Animation

The last of the big four Nickelodeon movies Netflix acquired will make its way onto Netflix around the world later this year.

Featuring Leo, Ralph, Donnie and Mikey the gang unite in their toughest battle yet to save the fate of the world fending off the alien species known as the Krang.

The Harder They Fall

Director: Jeymes Samuel

Genre: Western

This Western which features an absolutely stellar cast sees a gang reuniting with the common goal of bringing down the notorious criminal Rufus Buck.

Among the incredible cast for this title includes Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Delroy Lindo, and more.

The movie will also see a theatrical release.

The Lost Daughter

Coming to Netflix: December 31st

Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Genre: Drama

Olivia Colman (The Crown) and Dakota Johnson will co-star in this directorial debut for Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Filmed in Greece, the movie is about a woman having to confront her dubious past while on vacation.

The movie will receive a theatrical release on December 17th and has been highly tipped for awards season.

The Power of the Dog

Director: Jane Campion

Genre: Western

A huge ensemble cast comes together for this hotly tipped romance western. The movie follows a rancher who’s previously been closed off to the idea of finding love but that all changes with the arrival of his brother and his new family.

Among the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons.

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Director: Patrick Brice

Genre: Horror

Shawn Levy who works with Netflix on an expanded overall deal is bringing this slasher film to the service likely around Halloween.

Based on the novel by Stephanie Perkins, the movie is set in a small town in Nebraska where Makani Young (played by Sydney Park) along with her friends must find the identity of a killer before winding up as a victim herself.

The Starling

Director: Theodore Melfi

Genre: Comedy

Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd headline this new comedy which represents McCarthy’s second Netflix Original movie of 2021.

The heartfelt movie will follow Lilly who suffers a terrible loss but finds a new lease in life after fighting a combative bird in her garden.

You can read more on The Starling in our expanded preview for the movie.

tick, tick…BOOM!

Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Genre: Musical

Lin-Manuel Miranda returns for his second Netflix project of 2021 in the form of this highly anticipated musical starring Andrew Garfield.

The movie will follow a theater composer who is waiting tables but dreaming of his big break.

Worth

Director: Sara Colangelo

Genre: Biopic

Coming to Netflix: September 3rd

Michael Keaton and Amy Ryan headline this 9/11 biopic which arrives close to the 20th anniversary of the dreadful attacks. Worth follows the congress-appointed attorney who faces an uphill battle while leading the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

Other Netflix Original Movies Coming in Fall 2021

There are also plenty of other movies lined up including:

Love Hard – McG produced romance movie starring Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang. Directed by Hernan Jimenez.

– McG produced romance movie starring Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang. Directed by Hernan Jimenez. Metal Lords – Family movie about two kids wanting to start a heavy metal band at school. Produced and written by D.B Weiss and directed by Peter Sollett.

– Family movie about two kids wanting to start a heavy metal band at school. Produced and written by D.B Weiss and directed by Peter Sollett. Mixtape – Rom-com starring Julie Bowen, Jackson Rathbone, and Nick Thune. Directed by Valerie Weiss.

– Rom-com starring Julie Bowen, Jackson Rathbone, and Nick Thune. Directed by Valerie Weiss. You vs. Wild: Out Cold – September 14th – Bear Grylls interactive special which sees you guide Bear Grylls through the wilderness.

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in Fall 2021

7 Prisoners

Language: Portuguese (Brazil)

Director: Alexandre Moratto

Genre: Drama

Nominated for an award at the Venice Film Festival, this movie focus on a young 18-year-old who accepts a job in a junkyard to help provide his family a better life but soon becomes trapped in the world of human trafficking.

Fever Dream

Language: Spanish

Director: Claudia Llosa

Genre: Mystery Thriller

“A young woman lies dying far from home. A boy sits beside her. She is not his mother. He is not her child. Together, they tell a haunting story of broken souls, an invisible threat, and the power and desperation of family. Based on the internationally critically acclaimed novel by Samanta Schweblin.”

Prey

Language: German

Director: Thomas Sieben

Genre: Thriller

Coming to Netflix: September 10th

This suspenseful movie sees a group of friends attend a hiking trip which turns into a fight for survival.

David Kross, Hanno Koffler, Maria Ehrich and Robert Finster star.

Sound Like Love

Language: Spanish

Director: Juana Macías

Genre: Comedy, Musical

Filmed in Spain and Portugal, this musical comedy is based on the book Elisabet Benavent and is about a 30-year-old who believes her talents are wasted and a breakup forces her to relearn what it means to love.

María Valverde, Álex González and Carlo Costanzia are set to star.

The Hand of God

Language: Italian

Director: Paolo Sorrentino

Genre: Drama

Esteemed Italian director Paolo Sorrentino will bring his new drama to Netflix this fall which is labeled as being his “most personal film” to date.

The story focuses on a young boy living in the region of Naples in the 80s. A series of events eventually changes the life of Fabietto Schisa forever.

Other Non-English Movies Confirmed for Fall 2021