Netflix Original Movies Coming in Fall 2020

Netflix has an absolutely stacked movie lineup for the end of 2020 with some absolute gems and plenty to look forward to. Here’s your end of 2020 Netflix Original movie preview.

This list does not include some of the big documentaries due out towards the end of 2020. Some of the headlines on that list include David Attenborough’s next Netflix title called A Life on Our Planet.

You can find some of our most anticipated upcoming movies at the top and we’ll get into the full list towards the bottom.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Release Date: September 4th, 2020

The creator behind such hits as Being John Malkovich and Eternal Sunshine of Spotless Mind is writing and directing this upcoming horror film due out in early September.

It follows a man who takes his girlfriend to meet his parents but ends up on a strange detour.

Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley and Toni Collette star.

The Devil All The Time

Release Date: September 16th

The cast for this movie is enough to raise a few eyebrows.

The movie is written by the Campos brothers (Antonio Campos known for Afterschool, Buy It Now and Simon Killer) and directed by Antonio Campos.

This period thriller takes us to shortly after WWII’s conclusion and how people are dealing with the lingering mental health issues that were caused by the conflict.

Mark your calendars for Tom Holland

Bill Skarsgard

Riley Keough

Jason Clarke

Sebastian Stan

Robert Pattinson

Haley Bennett

Mia Wasikowska

Eliza Scanlen

Harry Melling

Pokey LaFarge in THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME, from director Antonio Campos, coming to Netflix globally 16 September pic.twitter.com/ZQm35ilMyf — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 16, 2020

Welcome to Sudden Death

Release date: September 29th

Netflix is rebooting the classic Jean-Claude Van Damme Sudden Death action thriller with a few returning faces but plenty of new faces as well.

The new movie is being written and directed by Dallas Jackson who is a relative newcomer to the movie business but has worked on titles such as Rebel and Thriller.

Enola Holmes

Release date: September 2020 TBD

Millie Bobby Brown will be appearing in her first big Netflix title outside of Stranger Things with this new adaptation.

Harry Bradbeer writes and directs.

Mank

Release date: October 2020

One of the biggest contenders Netflix will have at the Oscar’s next year is David Fincher’s Mank. The black and white film will look into the development of one of the most influential movies of all time, Citizen Kane.

Among the excellent cast for the movie includes Amanda Seyfried, Gary Oldman, Tuppence Middleton, and Lily Collins.

You can read more about what we know so far about Netflix’s Mank in our comprehensive preview.

Hillbilly Elegy

Release date: November 2020

Ron Howard is directing his first major motion picture for Netflix this fall with the adaptation of the best-selling book of the same name.

It’s a drama that peels back the curtains of rural America and recalls one persons experience growing up in the Midwest.

Amy Adams, Haley Bennet, and Freida Pinto star.

Jingle Jangle

Netflix Release Date: November/December 2020 (expected)

David E. Talbert writes and directs this Christmassy themed musical that features Forest Whitaker, Hugh Bonneville, Keegan-Michael Key, and Anika Noni Rose.

It’s about an imaginary world coming to life.

This one is also quite exciting for us in What’s on Netflix towers given the movie filmed a large portion in our hometown of Norwich in the United Kingdom.

Robin Robin

Netflix Release Date: December 2020 TBD

From the excellent animation team behind Flushed Away and Chicken Run comes Robin Robin a new Christmas short due out just before the holiday season.

Of course, Aardman is also working with Netflix on another upcoming project too with Netflix being the exclusive home of the upcoming Chicken Run sequel.

The Christmas Chronicles 2

Netflix Release Date: December 2020 TBD

One of the biggest Christmas movies Netflix has released under its Original library is Kurt Russell’s portrayal of Santa in The Christmas Chronicles which debuted two years ago.

Now, he’s back for another outing with Chris Columbus (Home Alone & Harry Potter) returning to direct.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Netflix’s Christmas universe (we’re not kidding) expands with the sequel to the 2018 fan-favorite The Princess Switch for this holiday season.

We’ll once again see Mike Rohl behind the camera as Duchess Margaret finds her self in hot water again and it’s up to her double Stacy to save the day.

Army of the Dead

Netflix Release Date: TBD (could be pushed into 2021)

Zack Snyder is mostly being talked about right now for his special cut of Justice League but if, like me, you believe you can only polish a turd so much you’re probably looking forward to Army of the Dead far more.

The movie follows a band of mercenaries who team up during a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas.

The only major caveat here is that in an interview in May 2021 with Zack Snyder they mentioned that the movie isn’t set to release until 2021. We’ve seen release schedules that say otherwise.

Christmas on the Square

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Dolly Parton is returning to Netflix with a brand new holiday-themed movie that’s likely due out over the Christmas period.

The movie will feature 12 original songs and is the story of a small town fighting a big corporation who is trying to take over.

His House

Netflix Release Date: TBD

First debuting at the Sundance Film Festival, His House a British production from BBC Films exclusive to Netflix.

It’s about a refugee couple who escape from South Sudan to settle in the UK but soon discover evil lurks there too.

Hubie Halloween

Netflix Release Date: TBD (could be moved back)

Adam Sandler features in this Happy Maddison Productions movie that stars Kevin James, Julie Bowen, and Maya Rudolph.

The reason we’re not 100% sure on this one is that the movie was one of the productions halted due to COVID-19. However, some filming was scheduled to take place in July so it may have wrapped and ready for a Halloween 2020 release. We’ll see.

Over The Moon

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Netflix has made some real strides with its animated slate in recent years and Over The Moon is another example of that.

Aimed at kids, the musical comedy will see a young girl blasting off into space in the hopes of meeting a moon goddess.

Among the voice cast for the animated flick include Phillipa Soo, Ken Jeong, Sandra Oh and John Cho.

Rebecca

Netflix Release Date: TBD

The major British movie lined up for the end of the year is Rebecca, a new adaptation of the novel by Daphne du Maurier.

Ben Wheatley will direct with Lily James, Armie Hammer and Kirstin Scott Thomas starring.

You can find more about the period drama in this excellent preview put together by our friends at Willow and Thatch.

The Babysitter 2 (Killer Queen)

Netflix Release Date: TBD

McG will be returning to the director’s chair for the sequel to the beloved first movie that released in 2017.

The comedy-horror will be set two years after the events of the first movie with Cole and friends once again having to defeat evil.

No release date as of yet, however, if we were betting on it, we’d guess it’ll be here in time for Halloween.

The Boys in the Band

Netflix Release Date: TBD

The first Ryan Murphy movie on the list is, in fact, a play coming to Netflix that was originally announced for a 2020 release (and featured on the release schedule we’ve seen).

Jim Parsons (who recently put in a spectacular performance in Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood) leads this production. It’s about a group of gay friends who are celebrating one’s birthday.

The Dig

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Netflix bought this British movie from BBC Films that is another film that’s filmed in our home county of Norfolk in the UK.

It features Lily James and adapts the 2007 novel where a widow finds hidden riches on her property.

The Prom

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Netflix is heading to broadway with The Prom that was filmed last December. It’s got an all-star lineup with Ryan Murphy directing.

Among the cast for the musical is Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, and Keegan-Michael Key.

The movie follows a group of theater stars headed to a small conservative town in support of a high schooler who wants to take her girlfriend to prom.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Netflix Release Date: TBD

One of the pickups Netflix has made from films that failed to hit cinemas this year include The Trial of the Chicago 7 from Paramount.

Aaron Sorkin directs and Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Sacha Baron Cohen star in the story about the government going up against seven defendants charged with conspiracy during the anti-Vietnam War protests.

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Almost certainly lined up for a Halloween release is There’s Someone Inside Your House, a brand new slasher movie.

It’s based on the novel of the same name and features Sydney Park, Theodor Pellerin, and Asjha Cooper.

This is one of the many projects 21 Laps Entertainment has in store for Netflix.

International Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix

Unfortunately, to avoid this list getting too long, we’re going to do a condensed list for international titles (movies produced with the primary language not being English).