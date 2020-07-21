Netflix’s Animated Series ‘Hoops’: What We Know So Far

Hoops, an upcoming animated series from 20th Century Fox Television exclusively for Netflix has revealed new cast members who will be joining Jake Johnson. This post will also serve as an ongoing everything we know so far about the series so let’s dive into what we know about Hoops season one.

The original announcement for the series came back in October 2018 when Deadline broke the news with a subsequent press release uploaded to the Netflix media center. There were a number of key announcements but since then all has been quiet.

One of the production studios behind the series, Bento Box Entertainment, has already worked on a number of popular/well-known adult animated series such as Bob’s Burgers, Brickleberry, Bordertown and Paradise PD.

Let’s recap what the original announcement of the show announced:

It comes from 20th Century Fox Television who produces shows like Family Guy and more recently Central Park for Apple TV+ and Solar Opposites for Hulu.

The animation house working on the series is the same one behind Bob’s Burgers and Paradise PD so expect a similar art style to those series.

The official Netflix page lists the title as “Raunchy, Quirky” and “Witty”

Ben Hoffman is behind the show who has been a writer on Archer but also starred in New Girl.

Annabel Seymour and Mike Gibbons also serve as writers on the series.

When will Hoops release on Netflix?

Netflix has finally revealed the release date for Hoops, and it’ll be available to stream on Friday, 21st of August, 2020.

All ten episodes of Hoops will be available to stream globally on Netflix upon release.

What’s Hoops on Netflix about?

The animated series is about a high school basketball coach hoping to get to the big leagues only if he can turn his team around.

New Cast Members for Hoops on Netflix

Firstly, let’s recap who the first cast member is for the series.

Alongside that original show announcement, Jake Johnson was the first cast member confirmed for Hoops. Jake is most known for his long stint on New Girl where he played the role of Nick Miller.

Jake Johnson will be voicing the role of Ben Hopkins who will serve as the basketball team coach.

Now, we’ve learned of five more actors and actresses joining the cast. Let’s run through each of them now:

Natasha Leggero – known for comedy roasts on Comedy Central and Let’s Be Cops.

– known for comedy roasts on Comedy Central and Let’s Be Cops. Rob Riggle – Known for his long stint on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

– Known for his long stint on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. Ron Funches – known more recently for voicing Cooper in Trolls but also featured in Netflix’s 6 Underground.

– known more recently for voicing Cooper in Trolls but also featured in Netflix’s 6 Underground. Cleo King – known for Pineapple Express and The Hangover.

– known for Pineapple Express and The Hangover. A.D. Miles – known for Role Models and Wet Hot American Summer.

Are you excited for Hoops on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.