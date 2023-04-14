Netflix Original Movies & Series Releasing in July 2023

It’s time for an early look ahead at the Netflix Originals currently planned to hit the service throughout the month of July 2023.

This list will be updated and will evolve over time so keep coming back and checking back for the latest announcements. You’ll also notice some titles will be listed alongside a “subject to change” notice. In these instances, we’ve not yet had official confirmation that the show will be coming on these dates, but rather, we’ve heard and/or an external source points to it.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in July 2023

Supa Team 4

Coming to Netflix: July 20th (date subject to change)

One of our most anticipated titles from Netflix’s upcoming slate of animated series aimed toward younger audiences is Supa Team 4 (previously known as Mama K’s Team 4).

It comes from Triggerfish Animation and Cake Entertainment and per the official Netflix page for the show, here’s what you can expect:

“In the neo-futuristic city of Lusaka, Zambia, four scrappy teen girls join a retired secret agent on a quest to save the world! On a budget.”

They Cloned Tyrone

Coming to Netflix: July 21st

One of the summer blockbusters on Netflix in July 2023 is the long-awaited They Cloned Tyrone, which will contain a mix of action, comedy, and science fiction.

Here’s the official logline:

“A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.”

The movie stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx in the lead roles. It’s directed by Juel Taylor, best known for his work on Space Jam: A New Legacy and Creed II.

Happiness For Beginners

Coming to Netflix: July 27th

Headlined by Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), this new romantic comedy adapts the Katherine Center novel of the same name.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Helen has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Newly divorced, she joins a quirky group of strangers on a survival course for the “Adventure of a Lifetime” with the hope of learning how to live – and love – again.”

Luke Grimes, Nico Santos, Blythe Danner, Benjamin Cook, and Shayvawn Webster round out the cast for the new movie.

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in July 2023

Paradise (2023)

Coming to Netflix: July 27th

Language: German

Shot in Lithuania and Berlin, this ambitious new sci-fi thriller comes from Netflix Germany, and if you’re a fan of shows like Black Mirror, add this to your list right now.

Here’s the official synopsis of the movie, directed by Boris Kunz:

“Trade your life – for money: In the not-too-distant future, a method of transferring years of your life from one person to another has changed the world forever and turned biotech start-up AEON into a billion-dollar pharmaceutical company.”

Want to look further ahead? Find our list of August 2023 releases we know about so far here.

What new Netflix titles coming July 2023 are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments down below.