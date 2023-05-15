netflix originals coming to netflix in august 2023

Welcome to a very early look ahead at the Netflix Original movies and series set to arrive throughout the month of August 2023. It’s going to be a busy month, so let’s waste no time in taking a look at what’s scheduled to hit.

You’ll notice that Lift, the upcoming Kevin Hart movie which was originally scheduled for August 25th, is no longer displayed below. That’s because the movie was delayed but there’s currently no new release date.

Please note that below we’ll be using some preliminary dates we’ve been told but have yet to be confirmed by Netflix. By their nature, they’re subject to change.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in August 2023

Heartstopper (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: August 3rd

The hit teen series Heartstopper will return for its second season, with author Alice Oseman once again returning to helm the series.

Here’s what you can expect going into the second season:

“Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

The series is already renewed for a third season and is expected to get into production later this year.

Mech Cadets (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: August 10th

From BOOM! Studios and Polygon Pictures, this new animated series is helmed by Aaron Lam.

The show, set 50 years into the future, sees an alien species attack Earth and young teen Stanford Yu has his eyes set on becoming a pilot for one of the many Robo Mechs that have come to our planet’s aid.

Brandon Soo Hoo, Aparna Brielle, Victoria Grace, Josh Sundquist, Anairis Quinones, Daniel Dae Kim, James Yaegashi, Ming-Na Wen, Scott Whyte and Robbie Daymond all lend their voices to the series.

Painkiller (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: August 10th

From the producers of Narcos and Patriots Day comes a new limited series looking into the devastating effects of the opioid crisis in the United States of America.

The new series stars Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, Dina Shihabi, West Duchovny, and John Rothman.

Heart of Stone (2023)

Coming to Netflix: August 11th

Gal Gadot is the leading lady in this new action movie set to be one of Netflix’s big summer blockbusters that’s directed by Tom Harper.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“Rachel Stone is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.”

The Monkey King (2023)

Coming to Netflix: August 18th

Pearl Studio is behind this new family-animated feature film inspired by an epic Chinese tale. It follows Monkey and his magical fighting stick going up against battle demons, dragons, and gods.

Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport and Jo Koy headline the voice cast for the feature film.

You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah! (2023)

Coming to Netflix: August 25th

One of three major movies starring Adam Sandler coming throughout 2023 is this adaptation of the Fiona Rosenbloom novel.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who’ve always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs. But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens their friendship and their rite of passage.”

Idina Menzel, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, and Luis Guzmán headlines the cast for the new comedy.

One Piece (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: August 31st (date subject to change)

One Piece is a beloved manga and anime series that will be making the jump to live-action courtesy of Netflix, Matt Owens, and Steven Madea.

The series follows the adventures of the fugitive Straw Hat Pirates as they explore the dangerous oceans, lands, and beyond.

The new series will star Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar.

Netflix has yet to confirm the release date for One Piece yet, but this, alongside Avatar: The Last Airbender, are two of Netflix’s most anticipated 2023 Original series.

Other English Language Netflix Originals Coming in August 2023

The Upshaws (Part 4) – Comedy series – August 17th

– Comedy series – August 17th Choose Love – Romantic comedy interactive special – August 31st

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in August 2023

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (2023)

Coming to Netflix: August 8th (date subject to change)

Language: Japanese

Following on from Grudge of Edinburgh part 1, we’ve known for some time that the next movie entry for The Seven Deadly Sins will be headed to Netflix in August 2023.

Here’s the official synopsis for the upcoming second part:

“14 years since the Kingdom of Liones defeated the Demon Clan and brought peace to the land, Prince Tristan is tormented by his inability to control two great powers: the Demon Clan power of his father, Meliodas, who served as captain of the Seven Deadly Sins as the Dragon Sin of Wrath, and the Goddess Clan power of his mother, Elizabeth. When Elizabeth’s life is threatened, Tristan flees the kingdom and heads toward Edinburgh, where Deathpierce who was once a member of a group of the kingdom’s Holy Knights, the Pleiades of the Azure Sky maintains his castle. But what are Deathpierce’s intentions?”

The Chosen One (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: August 18th (Date subject to change)

Language: Spanish

Two Millarworld projects have been released onto Netflix since the streamer acquired the comic brand in 2017 in the form of Jupiter’s Legacy and Super Crooks. Now it’s the turn of the third adaptation in the form of a Spanish language series adaptation adapting American Jesus.

The series follows Jodie, a twelve-year-old living in Baja California Sur, who discovers he has Jesus-like powers.

10 Days of a Bad Man

Coming to Netflix: August 18th

Language: Turkish

Announced as part of Netflix’s Turkish 2023 slate, this is the second movie in a trilogy of movies following 10 Days of a Good Man.

Other Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in August 2023

Baki Hanma (Season 2 – Part 2) – August 24th – Anime martial arts series.

– August 24th – Anime martial arts series. Comedy Chaos (Season 1) – August 24th (date subject to change) – Indonesian sitcom comedy series.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in August 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.