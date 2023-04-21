‘The Deepest Breath’ Sets Netflix July 2023 Release Date

One of the new big documentaries for Netflix in 2023 will be The Deepest Breath which Netflix acquired the distribution rights from A24 ahead of its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in early 2023. We’ve now learned the documentary will arrive in July 2023 on July 19th, 2023.

Per the official synopsis of the documentary, here’s what you can expect:

“A champion freediver trains to break a world record with the help of an expert safety diver, and the two form an emotional bond that feels like fate. This heart-stopping film follows the paths they took to meet at the pinnacle of the freediving world, documenting the thrilling rewards — and inescapable risks — of chasing a dream through the silent depths of the ocean.”

Laura McGann directs the documentary with John Battsek, Sarah Thomson, Jamie D’Alton, and Anne McLoughlin producing.

As mentioned, the film first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where Netflix debuted or acquired several titles this year. As a result, we’ve got a handful of reviews from critics who attended the screenings of the new documentary.

The doc currently sits with critics score of 73% on RottenTomatoes as of April 21st, 2023. Collider’s review compared the doc to Playing with Sharks and Fire of Love, giving it a B grade. The Wrap’s Simon Abrams concluded that the director ultimately “plays fast and loose with her storytelling, but the results are worth it.”

For more on the Netflix Originals coming in July 2023, check out our dedicated preview, and for more of the projects Netflix is set to release from A24 and A24 Television, check out our slate preview here.

Documentaries are a relatively new venture for A24 (best known for auteur and award-winning movies) with releases in the space thus far, including HBO’s This Place Rules, Prime Video’s Val, and the upcoming Apple TV+ doc Stephen Curry: Underrated.

Until The Deepest Breath drops on Netflix, we’d recommend watching Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive and 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible, two excellent documentaries released in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

You can currently add The Deepest Breath to your Netflix queue here.