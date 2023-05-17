‘Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie’ Coming to Netflix in July 2023

Netflix will be the streaming home to the new Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noir feature film starting this summer as the streamer continues to unveil its Summer 2023 lineup.

The news comes a month after we released a post looking into some of the rumors that had begun swirling surrounding a secret Miraculous project that the creator had teased. Indeed, some signage spotted by fans indicated that the movie would be coming to Netflix soon.

Given where we were at the start of the year, having Miraculous on Netflix at all is somewhat surprising. As you may remember, the main show was due to leave Netflix in most regions as Disney+ moved in on the rights. Of course, the show did go on to stay on Netflix (5 seasons of the show are available in the US), and now we know the streamer will be the home for the long-awaited movie first announced in 2018, with production getting underway in 2019.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the film:

“… follows ordinary teenager Marinette, whose life in Paris goes superhuman when she becomes Ladybug. Bestowed with magical powers of creation, Ladybug must unite with her opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris as a new villain unleashes chaos unto the city.”

The voice cast includes:

Cristina Vee as Marinette Dupain-Cheng / Ladybug

as Marinette Dupain-Cheng / Ladybug Bryce Papenbrook as Adrien Agreste / Cat Noir

as Adrien Agreste / Cat Noir Mela Lee as Tikki

as Tikki Max Mittelman as Plagg

as Plagg Keith Silverstein as Gabriel Agreste / Hawk Moth

as Gabriel Agreste / Hawk Moth Sabrina Weisz as Nathalie Sancoeur

as Nathalie Sancoeur Carrie Keranen as Alya Césaire / Rena Rouge

as Alya Césaire / Rena Rouge Zeno Robinson as Nino Lahiffe / Carapace

as Nino Lahiffe / Carapace Selah Victor as Chloé Bourgeois / Queen Bee

as Chloé Bourgeois / Queen Bee Christopher Corey Smith as Tom Dupain

When will Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie release on Netflix?

As revealed alongside the teaser trailer and poster, the movie will be headed to Netflix on July 28th, 2023.

Netflix has global rights to the feature film, excluding France, Germany, Greece, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia.

It’s also worth noting the feature film is expected to have a theatrical release in select European territories starting in June and going into July 2023.

Here are a few more details about who’s behind the upcoming movie:

Age Rating (US): TV-Y7

TV-Y7 Director : Jeremy Zag

: Jeremy Zag Story By : Jeremy Zag

: Jeremy Zag Original Screenplay By : Jeremy Zag, Bettina López Mendoza

: Jeremy Zag, Bettina López Mendoza Producers: Aton Soumache, Jeremy Zag, Daisy Shang

Aton Soumache, Jeremy Zag, Daisy Shang Executive Producers: Emmanuel Jacomet, Michael Gracey, Tyler Thompson, Alexis Vonarb, Jean-Bernard Marinot, Cynthia Zouari, Thierry Pasquet, Ben Li

Are you looking to watch Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie when it lands on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.