New Christmas Movies and Specials Coming to Netflix in 2023

The holiday season is upon us. That means the release of brand-new Christmas-themed movies, series, and specials. Below, we’ll track everything coming to Netflix over the next several weeks.

If you want help picking out a Christmas movie, series, or special, you can sift through all of Netflix’s Christmas titles here or use category codes to sort through them on Netflix itself.

Please note: This list will evolve and expand over time with new releases as and when we learn about them.

Love at First Sight

New on Netflix: September 15th

Wait, why are we featuring a movie that was released in September here? Well, while Love at First Sight doesn’t advertise its “Christmassy-ness,” it actually is a good fit given the teen romance movie is set during the holiday seasons in the five days running up to Christmas, so we’re going to count it.

Reviewed well by both critics and fans (we gave the movie a PLAY rating the weekend released), the movie is based on

Strawberry Shortcake: Perfect Holiday (2023)

Coming to Netflix: November 1st, 2023

Note: This is only currently listed for Netflix US and the UK – other regions’ availability may vary.

One of the Christmas animation specials heading to Netflix is an entry in the popular kids franchise Strawberry Shortcake, which already has several specials and series on the service.

In the 45-minute special, you’ll see Strawberry and her Berry buddies having to pull together and help save Winter Swirl, working against a cookie-stealing villain.

The voice cast for the special includes Ana Sani, Diana Kaarina, and Andrea Libman.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Mermaid Christmas Cruise

Coming to Netflix: November 6th

Gabby’s Dollhouse has already seen a number of specials added to Netflix so far, with them sprinkled throughout the eight seasons currently available and plenty more on the way.

Per DreamWorks Animation, here’s what you can expect from the new special:

“Meowy Christmas! Gabby and the Gabby Cats are ready to celebrate with a brand new holiday adventure. Join them as they visit Santa Kitty, Candy Cane, and the kitty-reindeer, and help deliver presents.”

The Claus Family 3 (2023)

Coming to Netflix: November 8th

Originating from Belgium, the holiday-themed fantasy drama The Claus Family first debuted on Netflix in 2020, with a follow-up coming a year later in 2021. Two years later, we’re getting another outing for the Claus family from director Ruben Vandenborre.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the third entry of the Flemish language (don’t worry, English dubs are available):

“When the delivery of presents goes wrong and Grandpa Noël gets in trouble, siblings Jules and Noor must work together to save Christmas. Can they do it?”

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Coming to Netflix: November 16th

Every year we seem to get a big new romantic comedy, and this year, that’ll be Best. Christmas. Ever!, which comes from director Mary Lambert and is based on an original story by Charles Shyer and Todd Calgi Gallicano.

Over the course of the 80-minute movie, you’ll see friendships put to the test after the beginning of a holiday newsletter.

The cast for the rom-com includes Heather Graham (Austin Powers), Jason Biggs (American Pie, Orange is the New Black), Brandy Norwood (I Still Know What You Did Last Summer), and Matt Cedeño (Power).

Family Switch

Coming to Netflix: November 30th

Christmas isn’t the central theme of this new body-switch comedy movie and maybe that means this shouldn’t be on the list, but we’ll include it anyway.

The movie follows the Walker family, who all switch and change bodies after encountering a strange astrological reader.

The cast features some familiar faces, including Ed Helms (The Office), Jennifer Garner (Yes Day), Emma Myers (Wednesday) and Rita Moreno and Brady Noon.

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday (2023)

Coming to Netflix: November 30th

Another Christmas special coming up on Netflix in 2023 is a 22-minute special from DreamWorks Animation Television serving as a companion to the main movie.

The prequel to the main movie sees our loveable rogues planning a Christmas heist.

Sadly, you won’t be able to double-binge The Bad Guys, given that the main movie was recently removed from Netflix.

Virgin River (Season 5 – Part 2)

Coming to Netflix: November 30th

Following a very intense fifth season of Virgin River that debuted in September, things will be given a festive and more traditional Virgin River vibe at the end of November with two holiday-themed episodes.

We’ve got lots more on the new holiday episodes for Virgin River season 5 in our preview.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

Note: Only applies to Netflix US

It’s been a great year to be a Great British Baking Show fan with a Netflix subscription in the US. Not only have you gotten weekly episodes of the new seasons, but you’ve also been treated to two spin-offs in the form of the Junior and Professional episodes.

As a reminder, the holiday episodes that come to Netflix are from the year prior, meaning that if you’re currently missing Matt Lucas, you’ll get to see him one last time this year with the 2022/23 episodes coming this year.

The first episode featured famous faces from Channel 4 (the British broadcaster airing the show), while the second featured contestants from prior seasons.

YOH’ Christmas

Coming to Netflix: Late 2023 TBD

A new holiday-themed series from South Africa produced by Johnny Barbuzano, Tiffany Barbuzano, and Morishe Matlejoane for BBZEE Productions.

New Christmas Movies Coming Soon (2024 & Beyond)

What about Netflix’s Christmas slate for next year and the years to follow? Here’s what’s been announced so far.

Meet Me Next Christmas

Coming to Netflix: 2024 TBD

Netflix is reteaming with Christina Milian again following their previous collaborations with Resort to Love and Falling Inn Love. This new movie, described as a “fairytale romance,” will see Milian’s character Layla racing through NYC to get tickets to a Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.

Roberts Media is producing the film, which is believed to have wrapped production in 2023, where it was filmed in New York City.

Also starring in the movie are Kofi Siriboe, Nikki Duval, Devale Ellis, Pip Dwyer, and Mark Suknanan.

That Christmas

Coming to Netflix: ~December 2024

Netflix has had a few big successes when it comes to Christmas animation, with Klaus being not only one of the best Christmas movies Netflix has ever made but also one of the best-animated movies ever made.

Locksmith Animation is behind the new animated movie alongside DNEG.

This is in addition to I Hate Christmas (Season 2), the Italian comedy series. It is unclear whether this will return in 2023.

Keep this page bookmarked over the coming weeks as we report on more upcoming Christmas movies and series coming to Netflix.