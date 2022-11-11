‘Money Heist: Korea- Joint Economic Area’ Season 2 is Coming to Netflix in December 2022

The first batch of six episodes of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area landed on Netflix in the Summer, and fans have been made to wait patiently for season 2. It has now been confirmed that the remaining episodes will be coming to Netflix in December 2022. Here’s everything we know so far about Money Heist: Korea- Joint Economic Area season 2 on Netflix.

Produced by BH Entertainment and Content Zium, Money Heist: Korea- Joint Economic Area is a South Korean Netflix Original series and adaptation of the beloved Spanish crime drama La Casa De Papel (Money Heist). Adapting Alex Pina’s story was the screenwriter Ryu Yong-Jae, who was assisted by Choe Sung-jun and Kim Hwan-Chae.

While the Korean adaptation doesn’t match the same quality as its Spanish predecessor, it has its own charms and quirks that help make it stand apart.

When is Money Heist: Korea- Joint Economic Area season 2 coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the official teaser trailer, we can now confirm that the second season of Money Heist: Korea- Joint Economic Area is coming to Netflix on Friday, December 9th, 2022.

What to expect from the second season of Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area season 2?

The final stages of The Professor’s plan will begin to take effect in season 2.

Starting on their escape plan, Moscow had been digging a tunnel in the floor of the vault, and finally hit the dirt. Within the next couple of days, Moscow will be able to dig their tunnel to freedom, away from the mint. Meanwhile, the hostages continue to work on the fake tunnel as a distraction.

Trillions of unmarked and untraceable Korean Won are being printed by Nairobi and some of the workforce of the Mint. In 72 hours the unmarked Won should be printed, cut, and ready to be moved out with their escape.

Unfortunately, for some of the crew, the authorities have already identified Rio, Nairobi, and Berlin. This means upon their escape, they will have no choice but to flee the country if they want a chance at a peaceful life with their newfound riches. However, Berlin’s terminal illness threatens a life of luxury after the heist and will do whatever it takes to ensure its success.

In a huge twist different from the Spanish drama, it’s revealed that The Professor once taught economics at university years prior, where he met Woo Jin’s ex-husband, Kim Sangman. Impressed by his ideas of a unified Korean Peninsula, Sangman introduced The Professor to an influential figure, who then hired him to write the plan behind unification, and the plans for a Joint Economic Area. However, if the professor used his real name, then Woo Jin’s suspicious police partner could have access to The Professor’s identity, so long as he knows exactly where to look.

What is the response to Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area?

For reasons we’re finding hard to explain, it appears the Korean adaptation has been review bombed on IMDb. As it stands the series has a terrible 5.1 rating, however, six of the unaired episodes have received ratings before anyone has had the chance to see them.

If you take the average rating of the first 6 episodes, the series should be sitting on a 6.6 rating. By taking into consideration that the series has been review bombed, there’s room to argue that the “true” rating of the series should be considerably higher.

When you take into consideration that the series has an 8.3 rating on mydramalist, and a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes, just sweep the IMDb rating aside.

Will there be a third, fourth and fifth season of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area?

As fans of the original Money Heist know, there’s a total of five seasons on Netflix. However, it’s unclear if Netflix plans to take the Korean adaptation down the same road as its Spanish counterpart.

Before the release of Squid Game, the most successful non-English language series on Netflix was Money Heist, which at the time was unprecedented. Money Heist was a series that took the world by storm and had fans on the edge of their seat from start to finish, and thanks to that popularity that allowed Netflix could invest in more seasons.

The Korean adaptation of Money Heist is a fantastic and faithful adaptation, but its popularity may struggle to ever reach the heights of the original Spanish drama. So long as the show is popular and performs well within Netflix’s strict criteria then we may see more of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area beyond season 2.

Are you looking forward to the release of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area season 2 on Netflix?