New Movies Coming to Netflix in 2023 and Beyond

Welcome to our huge preview of Netflix's upcoming Original slate of new movies headed to the service for the remainder of 2023, into 2024 and beyond.

The Netflix Original movie library has ballooned in recent years with stories from around the world being told on Netflix, and there’s plenty more to come.

There continue to be hundreds of upcoming movies on Netflix, and below is our attempt at listing all of the biggest movies due to release in the coming years.

Now it’s important to state this isn’t every movie in development. We don’t think we’ve even covered half of the movies on their way. Also, we will only feature predominantly English-language titles for the sake of not making this list last forever.

So without further ado, here's our massive preview of movies coming to Netflix confirmed for 2023 or coming beyond.

Netflix Original Movies Confirmed for 2023

Note: movies added in January and April 2023 have been removed.

The Mother

Genre: Action

Director: Niki Caro

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael Garcia Bernal, Paul Raci, Lucy Paez

Coming to Netflix on May 12th, 2023

Originally planned to release in 2022, this is one of several movies Jennifer Lopez is working exclusively with Netflix on.

In this title, Lopez plays a female assassin coming out of hiding whilst on the run.

Extraction 2

Genre: Action

Director: Sam Hargrave

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa

Coming to Netflix on June 16th, 2023

Chris Hemsworth is picking up his gun again and returning to the role of Tyler Rake. The movie was originally reportedly eying a Q1 2023 release date and sees Rake taking up yet another deadly mission, but it has now been announced for June.

In the sequel, we’ll find Rake tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

The Perfect Find

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Director: Numa Perrier

Cast: Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Aisha Hinds, DB Woodside, Janet Hubert, Alani “La La” Anthony, and Gina Torres

Coming to Netflix on June 23rd, 2023

Based on the novel by Tia Williams, The Perfect Find is about a forty-year-old putting everything on the line for a secret romance.

The movie will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival before hitting Netflix.

The Out-Laws

Genre: Comedy, Action

Director: Tyler Spindel

Cast: Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker

Coming to Netflix on July 7th, 2023

Tyler Spindel is set to direct this big new action comedy movie filmed in late 2021.

Here’s a rundown on what you can expect:

“Owen Browning is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.”

They Cloned Tyrone

Genre: Sci-fi

Director: Juel Taylor

Cast: John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris

Coming to Netflix on July 21st, 2023

Initially announced for release in 2022 but pushed back, here’s the official logline for the new movie:

“A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Foxx and Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.”

Happiness for Beginners

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Director: Vicky Wright

Cast: Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes, Nico Santos, Blythe Danner, Ben Cook, Shayvawn Webster, Esteban Benito, Gus Birney, Julia Shiplett

Coming to Netflix on July 27th, 2023

Coming from Cranetown Media, Ellie Kemper (best known for Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) will be playing the role of Helen Carpenter in this adaptation of the Katherine Center novel.

The story follows Helen, who signs up for a wilderness survival course after getting divorced.

Heart Of Stone

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Director: Tom Harper

Cast: Gal Gadot, Jamie Doran, Alia Bhatt

Coming to Netflix on August 11th, 2023

Netflix won this movie from Skydance, which will see Gal Gadot pegged as being Netflix’s equivalent of Mission: Impossible or 007. Gadot plays Rachel Stone, an intelligence operative who is on the hunt for a valuable and dangerous asset.

The movie was filmed throughout early 2022, with a first look later released in September 2022 at TUDUM.

Lift

Genre: Comedy, Action

Director: F. Gary Gray

Cast: Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó

Coming to Netflix on August 25th, 2023.

Kevin Hart leads this new heist movie that sees a crew assembled and recruited to help stop a terrorist attack.

Also starring in Lift includes Billy Magnussen, and Jacob Batalon, with Jean Reno and Sam Worthington.

Love at First Sight (fka The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight)

Genre: Romance

Director: Vanessa Caswill

Cast: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney, Sally Phillips

Coming to Netflix in September 2023

Coming from Ace Entertainment, this new Netflix teen-romance will hope to follow in the successful footprints of other titles from the studio, including The Perfect Date and To All The Boys.

Here’s the official logline for the new romance movie:

“After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection. A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seat mates into soul mates?”

Pain Hustlers

Genre: Drama

Director: David Yates

Cast: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O’Hara, Chloe Coleman, Jay Duplass, Brian D’Arcy James, Amit Shah and Andy Garcia

Coming to Netflix on October 27th, 2023.

Coming from the director of Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts movies, this biopic is akin to the likes of The Wolf of Wall Street. The movie follows a blue-collar woman who takes a job at a pharmaceutical start-up that looks to be on its last legs, but thanks to some financial footwork (and a bit of crime), they become successful.

The Killer

Genre: Action, Crime

Director: David Fincher

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Monique Ganderton, Monika Gossmann, Sala Baker

Coming to Netflix on November 10th, 2023.

David Fincher’s next big Netflix project began production on November 1st, 2021, and was filmed on location around the globe through to the end of 2022.

The movie is about an elite assassin who tries to retire to Mexico following a psychological crisis. However, he is quickly brought back into the fold.

A Family Affair

Genre: Romance

Director: Richard LaGravenese

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King, Liza Koshy, and Kathy Bates

Coming to Netflix on November 17th, 2023.

A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.

Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Alyssa Altman produce.

Leo

Genre: Animation

Director: Robert Smigel, Robert Marianetti, David Wachtenheim

Cast: Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler

Coming to Netflix on November 22nd, 2023

Originally in development at STX Entertainment, Leo will be headed exclusively to Netflix and is just one of the many Adam Sandler projects in development.

Described as an animated musical, the movie is about a class lizard going through the final year of elementary school.

Leave the World Behind

Genre: Drama

Director: Sam Esmail

Cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la, Farrah Mackenzie, Charlie Evans and Kevin Bacon

Coming to Netflix on December 8th, 2023

Sam Esmail writes and directs this new movie with an all-star cast. Esmail is best known for Mr. Robot on USA Network and is adapting the works of Rumaan Alam for this feature film.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world.”

Rebel Moon: Part 1

Genre: Sci-fi, Fantasy

Director: Zack Snyder

Cast: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins

Coming to Netflix on December 22nd, 2023.

The Rebel Moon movie, which Snyder originally pitched as a Star Wars story many moons ago, is expected to kick off a brand-new fantasy universe.

Here’s the official logline:

“When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius, the desperate people dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to helm them make a stand.”

The Stone Quarry (Snyder’s production company) and Grand Electric are behind the project.

Nimona

Genre: Animation

Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Cast: Chloe Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang

Confirmed for Release in Summer 2023

Originally at 20th Century Animation before being unceremoniously canceled, Nimona is now produced exclusively for Netflix.

The animated flick is based on the ND Stevenson source material and is about a trouble-making shapeshifter who is the sidekick to a supervillain.

The Monkey King

Genre: Animation

Director: Anthony Stacchi

Cast: Jimmy O. Yang, Stephanie Hsu, BD Wong, Jodi Long

Confirmed to release on Netflix in Summer 2023

Animated feature film set after the Dragon King steals a staff, the Monkey King sets off on a mission to get it back. But his greatest enemy proves to be his own pride.

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!

Director: Sammi Cohen

Cast: Idina Menzel, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, Sarah Sherman, Dan Bulla, Ido Mosseri, Jackie Hoffman and Luis Guzmán

Coming to Netflix in Summer 2023

One of the four Adam Sandler movies released on Netflix in 2023 (yes, four!) will be this new comedy based on the book by Fiona Rosenbloom with the script penned by Alison Peck.

Here’s what you can expect from the new movie:

“A girl’s bat mitzvah plans comedically unravel and threaten to ruin one of the most important events of her young life.”

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Director: Sam Fell

Voice Cast: David Bradley, Bella Ramsey, Zachary Levi, Imelda Staunton, Daniel Mays

Confirmed for Release in Fall 2023 (expected December 2023)

It’s been a hot minute, but a sequel for Chicken Run is on its way to Netflix. Aardman Animation and Netflix have worked on several projects, including Robin Robin and Shaun the Sheep, which will expand to the first full feature exclusive to Netflix globally in 2021.

The sequel will see the return of Babs, Ginger, Rocky, and Fletcher living on their new island after escaping Tweedy’s farm.

Nyad

Genre: Biopic Drama

Director: Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Cast: Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Ethan Jones Romero, Luke Cosgrove, Jeena Yi, Eric T. Miller

Coming to Netflix in Fall 2023

A sports biopic on Diana Nyad (played by Annette Bening) is the 64-year-old marathon swimmer who attempted to become the first ever to swim from Cuba to Florida.

Spaceman (fka Spaceman of Bohemia)

Genre: Sci-fi

Director: Johan Renck

Cast: Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano, Kunal Nayyar

Coming to Netflix in Fall 2023

Directed by Johan Renck, the movie will follow the humble beginnings of a young orphan who eventually grows up in a remote part of the Czech Republic to become an astronaut.

It’s an adaptation of a well-known book, and the movie was shot between April and July 2021 with a budget of somewhere between $30 and $50M.

Fair Play

Genre: Drama

Director: Chloe Domont

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan

Confirmed for Release in 2023

One of the acquisitions from the Sundance Film Festival was Fair Play which Netflix has confirmed will debut in 2023.

Here’s the logline:

“An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a young couple’s relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.”

Maestro

Genre: Biopic, Music

Director: Bradley Cooper

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Jeremy Strong

Confirmed for Release in 2023

Produced by Amblin Entertainment (Steven Spielberg’s outfit), this movie serves as a biopic for the famous composer Leonard Bernstein and more importantly, the relationship between him and Felicia.

Monkey Man

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Dev Patel

Cast: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley

Confirmed for Release in 2023

This one was originally listed in the 2022 schedule but now pushed into 2023.

The new movie comes from Dev Patel, who writes, directs, and stars. It’s about an ex-felon released in India struggling to adjust to a world full of greed and eroding spiritual values.

Players

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Director: Trish Sie

Cast: Tom Ellis, Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr., Augustus Prew, Joel Courtney

Confirmed for Release in 2023

Lucifer’s Tom Ellis and Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez will be teaming up for this romantic comedy set in New York City. It’s about a sportswriter Mack who falls for one of the targets that his “successful hook-up plays” scooped him.

Filming began in the summer of 2021 and is expected to arrive in early 2023.

Reptile

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Director: Grant Singer

Cast: Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake

Benicio Del Toro plays the role of Nichols, a New England detective who is relentless at his job.

The movie began filming in September 2021 and wrapped in November 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rustin

Genre: Biography

Director: George C. Wolfe

Cast: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald, Jeffrey Wright, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts

Confirmed to release on Netflix in 2023

A new biopic on the gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin who was most known for organizing the 1963 march on Washington.

It comes from the Obamas production company Higher Ground Productions.

Shirley

Genre: Biopic

Director: John Ridley

Cast: Terrence Howard, Regina King, Lance Reddick, Lucas Hedges

Confirmed for release on Netflix in 2023

Biopic on the late Shirley Chisholm, the United States’ first-ever Black congresswoman.

Filmed between December 2021 and April 2022 in Brooklyn, NY, and Cincinnati, OH.

Untitled Wes Anderson Roald Dahl Movie (fka The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar)

Genre: Comedy, Adventure

Director: Wes Anderson

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, Dev Patel

Netflix notably purchased the entire Roald Dahl library and one of their most ambitious projects announced so far is a new Wes Anderson movie with an all-star cast assembled.

The movie adapts a series of short stories focusing on Henry Sugar’s character.

Netflix Original Movies Coming in 2023 or (most likely) Beyond

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley (fka Beverly Hills Cop 4)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Kevin Bacon, Judge Reinhold, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot

That’s right, decades after Eddie Murphy first played Axel Foley, Netflix has revived the action crime comedy for a fourth entry (and potentially more afterward).

Confirmed to be called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the movie sees Axel Foley receiving a call that his estranged daughter is in danger.

Production took place between mid-2022 to late 2022 and is reportedly due to release on Netflix in 2024.

BRZRKR

Genre: Action

Director: TBD

Cast: Keanu Reeves as B

We’ll be getting both a live-action movie and an anime series based on the graphic novels created by Keanu Reeves himself.

The comic follows an immortal warrior known as Berzerker as he fights his way through the ages.

Code 8: Part II

Genre: Sci-fi

Director: Jeff Chan

Cast: Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell

The first movie was a fan-funded movie short that turned into a movie and jumped onto Netflix.

Here’s what the sequel is about:

“The sequel follows the journey of a teenage girl fighting to get justice for her slain brother at the hands of corrupt police officers.”

Production took place in late 2021 and is expected to arrive in 2023.

Damsel

Genre: Fantasy

Director: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter, and Shohreh Aghdashloo

Was originally scheduled for October 13th, 2023 – since delayed

Coming from Roth Kirschenbaum Films and PCMA Productions, this is one of the major new projects featuring Millie Bobby Brown.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the new sci-fi/fantasy featuring the Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star:

“A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.”

Dept. H

Genre: Comic, Fantasy

Director: Alice Waddington

Based on the comic by Matt Kindt (released by Dark Horse Entertainment), this movie will see the daughter of a murdered scientist discovering his death at a deep-sea research facility.

God Country

Genre: Fantasy, Comic Book

Director: Jim Mickle

The showrunner behind Netflix’s Sweet Tooth will be adapting the Image Comics God Country into a movie for Netflix. The comic comes from Geoff Shaw, Donny Cates, and Jason Wordie.

Here’s what you can expect from the story if you’ve never read the comics:

An elderly widower in Texas is cured of dementia after discovering an enchanted sword in the eye of a tornado. Due to this discovery, however, he must fight otherworldly creatures that the sword has summoned. Based on the Image comic by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw.

Filming is expected to take place in 2023.

Havoc

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Gareth Evans

Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker

The director of The Raid and Netflix’s Apostle returns for this new action thriller headlined by Tom Hardy.

The story follows a detective following up on a drug deal that’s gone dramatically wrong, which leads him to rescue a politician’s son.

The movie is being produced by XYZ Films and began filming in the summer of 2021.

High in the Clouds

Genre: Animation

Director: Timothy Reckart

Netflix and Gaumont are producing this new animated feature film based on the novel by Paul McCartney, who is also reportedly producing brand new original music for the movie too.

The movie is about a teenage squirrel called Wirral who joins a team of rebels.

We’re hearing that the movie will be released in the summer of 2023.

Our Man from Jersey

Genre: Action

Director: Julian Farino

Cast: Halle Berry, Mark Wahlberg, J.K. Simmons, Jackie Earle Haley

Likely hitting Netflix in 2023, given that it was filmed over the summer of 2022, this is a new action thriller starring Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg, both of which have previous works exclusively on Netflix.

Here’s what you can expect when the movie touches down on Netflix:

“Mike, a down-to-earth construction worker from Jersey, is quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school ex-girlfriend Roxanne recruits him on a high-stakes US intelligence mission.”

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

Director: Liza Johnson

Cast: Carolyn Lawrence, Tom Kenny, Wanda Sykes, Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke, Mr. Lawrence, Rodger Bumpass, Johnny Knoxville, Craig Robinson, Grey DeLisle, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Matty Cardarople

Coming to Netflix in 2024

Coming to Netflix as part of its output deal with Nickelodeon is a new Spongebob animated spin-off movie focusing on Sandy Cheeks.

Spy Kids: Armageddon

Genre: Kids, Comedy

Cast: Zachary Levi, Billy Magnussen, Giana Rodriguez

Robert Rodriguez is returning to the director’s chair once again for another Spy Kids entry which is coming exclusively to Netflix. It comes via Skydance Media and Spyglass Media Group.

Here’s what you can expect from the new reboot:

“The children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, leading them to become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.”

Production on the movie took place between June and September 2022.

Society of the Snow

Genre: Biopic

Director: J.A. Bayona

Cast: Esteban Bigliardi, Matías Recalt, Rafael Federman, Agustín Pardella

Expected to be spoken predominantly in Spanish, this biopic will retell the story of the doomed Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, which crashed into a glacier. Only a handful of the crew went on to survive.

Teddy and the Guardians of The Night

Genre: Family, Fantasy

Seven Bucks Productions and FlynnPictureCo. are bringing this family adventure film to Netflix based on the famous illustration by Alex Panagopoulos.

Josh Stolberg and Bobby Florsheim are on board to write, with Dwayne Johnson producing.

The Division

Genre: Action

Director: Stephen Gaghan

Among the multiple video games, Netflix is adapting from Ubisoft’s huge library of IP is The Division, which is set to be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. It’ll be set in the near future when a pandemic virus ravages the economy and the world. Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal are set to star.

This movie is now believed to be on the backburner.

The Electric State

Genre: Sci-fi

Director: Joe Russo and Anthony Russo

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt

The Russo Brothers bought their first big project to Netflix in 2022 with the release of The Gray Man and Netflix is investing in a slew of new projects from the pair, including an adaptation of Simon Stålenhag ‘s The Electric State.

Here’s what you can expect from the adaptation:

“Set in a post-apocalyptic 1997, The Electric State is the story of Michelle who, accompanied by her toy robot Skip, sets out across the western United States in a stolen car to find her missing brother. Told in achingly melancholy, spare prose and featuring almost a hundred gorgeous, full-colour illustrations, The Electric State is a novel like no other.”

The movie is in production in late 2022 and aims for a 2024 release date.

The Helicopter Heist

Genre: Drama

Director: Jimmy Chin & Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal

Netflix is adapting the Jonas Bonnier best-seller drama about a gang of thieves plotting to steal over $5 million using a stolen helicopter.

Development on this one has gone quiet since December 2018.

The Homeless World Cup

Genre: Sport

Director: Thea Sharrock

Cast: Bill Nighy, Valeria Golino, Cristina Rodlo, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Susan Wokoma, Kit Young

From Blueprint Pictures, the studio behind Emma, The Last Letter From Your Lover, and Seven Psychopaths is a heartfelt drama about a real-world organization running a football tournament for the homeless.

The Mothership

Genre: Family, Adventure

Director: Matt Charman

Cast: Halle Berry, Omari Hardwick, Quinn McPherson, Paul Guilfoyle, Sydney Lemmon, Molly Parker, John Ortiz

Halle Berry will play Sara Morse in this new family sci-fi movie where she discovers a strange object nestled away in their rural arm, setting them off on an adventure.

It was originally confirmed for release in 2022 but later pushed into 2023.

The Raid

Genre: Action

Director: Patrick Hughes

XYZ Films and Range Media Partners are teaming up for a reboot of the 2012 movie starring Iko Uwais.

Here’s what you can expect from the reboot:

“Set in Philadelphia’s drug-infested badlands, and centers on an elite undercover DEA task force as they climb a ladder of cartel informants to catch an elusive kingpin. A re-imaging of Gareth Evans’ 2010 action thriller, which followed an elite Indonesian S.W.A.T. team.”

The Family Treehorn

Genre: Animation

Director: Ron Howard



Based on the Florence Parry Heide book The Shrinking of Treehorn, this will be the animation directorial debut of Ron Howard, best known for A Beautiful Mind, Frost/Nixon, and Netflix’s Hillbilly Elegy.

The movie will be done by the Netflix in-house studio Animal Logic and is about a young man who begins shrinking in size after playing a strange board game, which goes largely unnoticed by his parents.

Ultraman

Genre: Animation

Director: Shannon Tindle

Confirmed for release on Netflix in 2024.

Based on the long-running manga and anime series, this new feature film comes from Tsuburaya Productions.

The movie is being written and directed by Shannon Tindle who produced the limited series LOST OLLIE for Netflix in 2022.

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story

Genre: Comedy

Director: Jerry Seinfeld

Cast: Amy Schumer, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, James Marsden, Hugh Grant

Jerry Seinfeld will star, direct, write and produce this new comedy movie about the origin of the humble confectionery, the Pop-Tart.

A joke inspires the movie told on the stand-up stage and tells the story of the sworn rivalries between Kellogg’s and Post.

Wallace & Gromit

Genre: Animation

Director: Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham

A new movie in the Wallace and Gromit universe is coming to Netflix exclusively to Netflix (excluding the UK) in 2024.

In the interest of this article not taking a lifetime to read, here’s a breakdown of even more movies on the way to Netflix.

36 Questions – Brett Haley is on board to direct this adaptation of the podcast.

– Brett Haley is on board to direct this adaptation of the podcast. A God in Ruins – Western from writer Ibrahim R. Alraeesi.

– Western from writer Ibrahim R. Alraeesi. A Million Miles Away Biopic of Jose M. Hernandez, the first Mexican-American astronaut.

Biopic of Jose M. Hernandez, the first Mexican-American astronaut. A Note of Explanation – A time-traveling sprite inhabits Queen Mary’s dollhouse in Windsor Castle. Ben Queen to write.

– A time-traveling sprite inhabits Queen Mary’s dollhouse in Windsor Castle. Ben Queen to write. A Time Lost – Adaptation of a story developed by Millie Bobby Brown and her sister Paige Brown.

– Adaptation of a story developed by Millie Bobby Brown and her sister Paige Brown. ALICE – Modern musical reimagining of the classic Alice in Wonderland story.

– Modern musical reimagining of the classic Alice in Wonderland story. Amnesty – Ramin Bahrani (who directed The White Tiger for Netflix) is on board to direct this thriller about an undocumented migrant who cleans houses when he finds out he may be an accessory to the murder of his employer.

– Ramin Bahrani (who directed The White Tiger for Netflix) is on board to direct this thriller about an undocumented migrant who cleans houses when he finds out he may be an accessory to the murder of his employer. Amy And The Orphans – Drama directed by Lindsey Ferrentino about two estranged siblings having to break the news of their father’s death to their sister who has Downs syndrome.

– Drama directed by Lindsey Ferrentino about two estranged siblings having to break the news of their father’s death to their sister who has Downs syndrome. Animal Farm – Andy Serkis directs this adaptation of the George Orwell novel.

– Andy Serkis directs this adaptation of the George Orwell novel. Arranged Marriage – Vali Chandrasekaran (who has worked on Modern Family, 30 Rock and My Name Is Earl) will direct this comedy about a white woman asking her Indian friend’s family to arrange a marriage for her.

– Vali Chandrasekaran (who has worked on Modern Family, 30 Rock and My Name Is Earl) will direct this comedy about a white woman asking her Indian friend’s family to arrange a marriage for her. Atlas – Jennifer Lopez will headline this sci-fi thriller directed by Brad Peyton and written by Aron Eli Coleite. Set in a bleak future where an AI soldier seeks to end humanity to stop war for good.

– Jennifer Lopez will headline this sci-fi thriller directed by Brad Peyton and written by Aron Eli Coleite. Set in a bleak future where an AI soldier seeks to end humanity to stop war for good. Auntie Claus – New Christmas movie from the creator of High School Musical and Julie and the Phantoms.

– New Christmas movie from the creator of High School Musical and Julie and the Phantoms. Back in Action – Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx will co-star in this new action comedy from Seth Gordon.

Bad Dad – British comedy David Williams (Little Britain) is set to adapt his book for Netflix.

– British comedy David Williams (Little Britain) is set to adapt his book for Netflix. Ball and Chain – Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt superhero based on the 90s comic.

– Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt superhero based on the 90s comic. Bank of Dave – Phoebe Dynevor and Joel Fry to star in this new comedy from director Chris Foggin.

– Phoebe Dynevor and Joel Fry to star in this new comedy from director Chris Foggin. Below – Thriller from David F. Sandberg.

– Thriller from David F. Sandberg. Betty Ford – Ryan Murphy produced movie starring Sarah Paulson about the first lady, Betty Ford.

– Ryan Murphy produced movie starring Sarah Paulson about the first lady, Betty Ford. Beyond Good & Evil – Adaptation of the Ubisoft game led by director Rob Letterman.

– Adaptation of the Ubisoft game led by director Rob Letterman. Bird Box 2 – A sequel to the Sandra Bullock Netflix smash-hit has long been rumored in development based on the novel’s sequel.

Bioshock – An adaptation of the video game franchise.

– An adaptation of the video game franchise. Black Brother, Black Brother – Adaptation of the best-selling book from Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton.

– Adaptation of the best-selling book from Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton. Black Samurai – Addictive Pictures and 87eleven Entertainment team on this martial arts thriller.

– Addictive Pictures and 87eleven Entertainment team on this martial arts thriller. Black Stallions – Comedy featuring Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, and Lil Rel Howery.

– Comedy featuring Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, and Lil Rel Howery. Blackout – This anthology series will also have some feature films according to reports. Produced by the Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

– This anthology series will also have some feature films according to reports. Produced by the Obama’s Higher Ground Productions. Blink Speed – Cynthia Erivo will headline this new sci-fi thriller based on the short story by Eric Matthew Brown.

– Cynthia Erivo will headline this new sci-fi thriller based on the short story by Eric Matthew Brown. Bright 2 – Sequel to the Will Smith fantasy movie.

– Sequel to the Will Smith fantasy movie. Button Man – Brian Helgeland is set to adapt this British comic book strip.

– Brian Helgeland is set to adapt this British comic book strip. Carmen Sandiego – Gina Rodriguez to headline this live-action film based on the character from David Siefkin.

– Gina Rodriguez to headline this live-action film based on the character from David Siefkin. Carry On – Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman will star in this new action thriller.

– Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman will star in this new action thriller. Caste – Ava DuVernay is behind this new political historical adaptation.

– Ava DuVernay is behind this new political historical adaptation. Change Agent – Immersive Pictures will produce this new crime thriller about an Interpol agent suffering a genetic attack that leaves him looking like a cartel leader.

– Immersive Pictures will produce this new crime thriller about an Interpol agent suffering a genetic attack that leaves him looking like a cartel leader. Chinatown – Prequel to the 1974 film with David Fincher serving as executive producer and Robert Towne penning the script.

– Prequel to the 1974 film with David Fincher serving as executive producer and Robert Towne penning the script. Christmas in Wonderland – Christmas feature film about Sierra who is recovering from a skiing accident and is taken in by a single dad.

– Christmas feature film about Sierra who is recovering from a skiing accident and is taken in by a single dad. Christmas Quinceanera – Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr to star in this new Christmas feature film.

– Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr to star in this new Christmas feature film. Chupa – Jonás Cuarón to direct this adventure drama starring Demián Bichir.

– Jonás Cuarón to direct this adventure drama starring Demián Bichir. Cocaine Hippos – Comedy starring Jermaine Fowler.

– Comedy starring Jermaine Fowler. Cold Warrior – Drama about a retired Cold War-era spy helping a younger agent track down a terrorist. Directed by Shane Black and written by Chuck Mondry.

– Drama about a retired Cold War-era spy helping a younger agent track down a terrorist. Directed by Shane Black and written by Chuck Mondry. Dark Days at the Magna Carta – 21 Laps Entertainment sci-fi horror being written by Michael Paisley.

– 21 Laps Entertainment sci-fi horror being written by Michael Paisley. Death and the King’s Horseman – Nigerian movie from EbonyLife Films about the chief of the King’s stables amongst a Yoruban tribe.

– Nigerian movie from EbonyLife Films about the chief of the King’s stables amongst a Yoruban tribe. Dial A For Aunties – Romantic comedy which will be directed by Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan.

– Romantic comedy which will be directed by Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan. Do Not Harm – Silver Pictures Entertainment is working on this erotic thriller about a surgeon going down a dangerous path when she has an affair with another doctor.

– Silver Pictures Entertainment is working on this erotic thriller about a surgeon going down a dangerous path when she has an affair with another doctor. Dorothy & Alice – Adaptation of the Justin Merz novel based on the iconic figures from literature.

– Adaptation of the Justin Merz novel based on the iconic figures from literature. Down Low – Rightor Doyle directs this comedy about a deeply repressed man.

– Rightor Doyle directs this comedy about a deeply repressed man. Dr. Rapp – John Hamburg is set to write and direct this biopic on a man that had a stroke that turned him into a rap legend.

– John Hamburg is set to write and direct this biopic on a man that had a stroke that turned him into a rap legend. Dragon’s Lair – Ryan Reynolds will lead this action fantasy movie from Vertigo Entertainment about Dirk the Daring who sets out to rescue a princes from the evil dragon.

– Ryan Reynolds will lead this action fantasy movie from Vertigo Entertainment about Dirk the Daring who sets out to rescue a princes from the evil dragon. Empathy Machine – Sci-fi horror directed by Francis Lawrence described as a mix of Ex Machine meets Rosemary’s Baby.

– Sci-fi horror directed by Francis Lawrence described as a mix of Ex Machine meets Rosemary’s Baby. Exit West – Adaptation from Higher Ground Productions adapting the Mohsin Hamid novel and will star Riz Ahmed.

– Adaptation from Higher Ground Productions adapting the Mohsin Hamid novel and will star Riz Ahmed. Family Leave – Jennifer Garner will star in this new family comedy about two families who all body switch on opposite sides of the world.

– Jennifer Garner will star in this new family comedy about two families who all body switch on opposite sides of the world. First Ascent – From Scott Free comes this new supernatural thriller.

– From Scott Free comes this new supernatural thriller. Flash Boys – Previously at Sony Pictures, this book looks at the life of Michael Lewis who worked on Wall Street and alleges the entire industry is corrupt.

– Previously at Sony Pictures, this book looks at the life of Michael Lewis who worked on Wall Street and alleges the entire industry is corrupt. Forty Acres – Thriller with Jay-Z producing. About a civil

– Thriller with Jay-Z producing. About a civil Fuzzy Towers – Kevin James stars as an optometrist who dreams of working for a kids TV show.

Gears of War – Live-action adaptation of the Xbox video game series.

– Live-action adaptation of the Xbox video game series. Gundam – Jordan Vogt-Roberts to direct this new sci-fi adaptation of the anime from Legendary Entertainment. Expected to start filming in mid-2023.

– Jordan Vogt-Roberts to direct this new sci-fi adaptation of the anime from Legendary Entertainment. Expected to start filming in mid-2023. Good Grief – Dan Levy’s movie directorial debut with a new comedy.

– Dan Levy’s movie directorial debut with a new comedy. Hamlet – Riz Ahmed led modern-day adaptation.

– Riz Ahmed led modern-day adaptation. Heat – Gregory Nava to direct the Heat novel by Mike Lupica.

– Gregory Nava to direct the Heat novel by Mike Lupica. Hello America – Netflix secured the film rights to the 1981 novel by JG Ballard in 2017 with Scott Free to produce but has gone quiet.

Hello, Universe – Announced in May 2019, this movie is based on the novel by Erin Entrada Kelly.

– Announced in May 2019, this movie is based on the novel by Erin Entrada Kelly. Here Comes the Flood – Jason Bateman to direct this romance-heist movie.

– Jason Bateman to direct this romance-heist movie. I Slept With Joey Ramone – Pete Davidson will play Joey Ramone the so-called King of Punk.

– Pete Davidson will play Joey Ramone the so-called King of Punk. I Used to Be Famous – Eddie Sternberg to direct this musical comedy following Vince (played by Ed Skrein) who dreams of making a comeback.

– Eddie Sternberg to direct this musical comedy following Vince (played by Ed Skrein) who dreams of making a comeback. I Am Not Your Perfect American Daughter – Drama from director America Ferrera.

– Drama from director America Ferrera. In the Land of Saints and Sinners – Thriller from director Robert Lorenz set in a remote Irish village. Starring Liam Neeson.

– Thriller from director Robert Lorenz set in a remote Irish village. Starring Liam Neeson. In Your Dreams – Animated movie from director Alex Woo.

– Animated movie from director Alex Woo. Irish Wish – Second Netflix Original movie from Lindsay Lohan.

– Second Netflix Original movie from Lindsay Lohan. Ivy – Sci-fi movie from Danis Goulet about a husband building his wife a smart AI house known as Ivy who soon generates an evil agenda.

– Sci-fi movie from Danis Goulet about a husband building his wife a smart AI house known as Ivy who soon generates an evil agenda. Janet – Janet Mock will direct this biography of a young black woman at the Washington Post who has the goal of reaching the front page.

– Janet Mock will direct this biography of a young black woman at the Washington Post who has the goal of reaching the front page. John Henry and the Statesmen – Action thriller directed by Jake Kasdan and starring Dwayne Johnson.

– Action thriller directed by Jake Kasdan and starring Dwayne Johnson. K-Pop: Demon Hunters – Sony Animation movie about demon-fighting K-Pop stars.

– Sony Animation movie about demon-fighting K-Pop stars. King of Boys 2 – Nollywood crime-drama sequel.

– Nollywood crime-drama sequel. Knives Out 3 – A third entry in the detective movie franchise Knives Out which will see the return of Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig.

– A third entry in the detective movie franchise Knives Out which will see the return of Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig. Lady Business – Brie Larson to star and direct in this drama.

– Brie Larson to star and direct in this drama. Lady Killer – Blake Lively will headline this action thriller as Josie Schuller, the perfect 1950s wife who leads a double life as a trained killer.

– Blake Lively will headline this action thriller as Josie Schuller, the perfect 1950s wife who leads a double life as a trained killer. Leave The World Behind – Sam Esmail to develop this Julia Roberts-led movie based on Rumaan Alam’s novel.

– Sam Esmail to develop this Julia Roberts-led movie based on Rumaan Alam’s novel. Life Sentence – Sci-fi from 6th & Idaho Productions about a prisoner who chooses to enroll in a futuristic program that erase his memories.

– Sci-fi from 6th & Idaho Productions about a prisoner who chooses to enroll in a futuristic program that erase his memories. Locked In – Famke Janssen and Rose Williams to headline this new psychological thriller.

– Famke Janssen and Rose Williams to headline this new psychological thriller. Lonely Planet – A love story set in Morocco starring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth.

– A love story set in Morocco starring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth. Lost Dog – Canine movie adapting the novel Lost Dog: A Love Story.

Loteria – Eugenio Derbez to star in this family adventure film.

– Eugenio Derbez to star in this family adventure film. Masters of the Universe – Aaron Nee to direct a live-action He-Man movie previously at Sony Pictures. Kyle Allen is to star.

– Aaron Nee to direct a live-action He-Man movie previously at Sony Pictures. Kyle Allen is to star. Mea Culpa – Tyler Perry directed movie starring Kelly Rowland.

– Tyler Perry directed movie starring Kelly Rowland. Mega Man – A live-action movie based on the classic Capcom game.

Millarworld movies including: Empress Prodigy Sharkey The Bounty Hunter

movies including: Mixtape – Valerie Weiss will direct this rom-com starring Julie Bowen and Jackson Rathbone.

– Valerie Weiss will direct this rom-com starring Julie Bowen and Jackson Rathbone. Most Dangerous Game – Netflix and Treehouse Pictures reunite Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell and writer/producer Katie Silberman in this new romantic comedy.

– Netflix and Treehouse Pictures reunite Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell and writer/producer Katie Silberman in this new romantic comedy. Most Talented Family – Camilla Blackett will write this new family feature film for Netflix.

– Camilla Blackett will write this new family feature film for Netflix. Mother of the Bride – Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove and Benjamin Bratt to star in this new rom-com.

– Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove and Benjamin Bratt to star in this new rom-com. My Hero Academia – Live-action adaptation of the anime series from Legendary Entertainment. Shinsuke Sato to direct, Joby Harold to write.

– Live-action adaptation of the anime series from Legendary Entertainment. Shinsuke Sato to direct, Joby Harold to write. My Lovely Wife – Julia Hart to direct this adaption of the book by Samantha Downing.

– Julia Hart to direct this adaption of the book by Samantha Downing. My Wife and I Bought A Ranch… – 21 Laps horror movie adapted from the Reddit short story.

– 21 Laps horror movie adapted from the Reddit short story. Pashmina – Animated feature film from director Gurinder Chadha about a young girl who discovers her heritage via her magical pashmina.

– Animated feature film from director Gurinder Chadha about a young girl who discovers her heritage via her magical pashmina. Past Midnight – Action drama produced by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by T.J. Fixman.

– Action drama produced by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by T.J. Fixman. Planet of the Dead – A follow-up sequel to 2020’s Army of the Dead.

– A follow-up sequel to 2020’s Army of the Dead. Quartermaster – Drew Pearce to direct a new movie described as a high-concept thriller.

– Drew Pearce to direct a new movie described as a high-concept thriller. Rebel Ridge – American thriller exploring systemic injustice in America. Directed by Jeremy Saulnier.

– American thriller exploring systemic injustice in America. Directed by Jeremy Saulnier. Red Notice 2 & 3 – Follow-up movies to Netflix’s big action movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

– Follow-up movies to Netflix’s big action movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Redd Zone – Jada Pinkett Smith to star in this upcoming drama.

– Jada Pinkett Smith to star in this upcoming drama. Rez Ball – Coming-of-age drama produced by LeBron James.

– Coming-of-age drama produced by LeBron James. Ripple – 21 Laps Entertainment sci-fi romance about a time traveler starting to meddle with the past.

– 21 Laps Entertainment sci-fi romance about a time traveler starting to meddle with the past. Rockaway – 3dot Productions to produce this Kerry Washington-led adaptation of the book from Diane Cardwell.

– 3dot Productions to produce this Kerry Washington-led adaptation of the book from Diane Cardwell. Run Rabbit Run – Thriller from XYZ Films directed by Daina Reid.

Sand Kings – George R.R. Martin’s book being adapted as a Netflix feature film.

– George R.R. Martin’s book being adapted as a Netflix feature film. SCOOP – A biopic on the BBC Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew. Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper and Rufus Sewell to star.

– A biopic on the BBC Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew. Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper and Rufus Sewell to star. Seesaw Monster – Adaptation of the novel by Kotaro Isaka and starring Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek.

– Adaptation of the novel by Kotaro Isaka and starring Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek. Seismic – 21 Laps Entertainment to produce this thriller about a single mother who fights to reunite with her missing son after the Earth’s surface is decimated by a mysterious attack.

– 21 Laps Entertainment to produce this thriller about a single mother who fights to reunite with her missing son after the Earth’s surface is decimated by a mysterious attack. Sherlock Junior – New movie looking into the early years of the famous detective with Ehren Kruger helming.

– New movie looking into the early years of the famous detective with Ehren Kruger helming. Shoe Dog – Adaptation of Phil Knight’s best-selling memoir about the shoe company Nike’s meteoric rise.

– Adaptation of Phil Knight’s best-selling memoir about the shoe company Nike’s meteoric rise. Shoot Like a Girl – Netflix is reportedly taking this project over which had Angelina Jolie originally listed but Gal Gadot is thought to be replacing her for the Netflix version.

– Netflix is reportedly taking this project over which had Angelina Jolie originally listed but Gal Gadot is thought to be replacing her for the Netflix version. Shout It Out Loud – Biopic on Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley who go on to form a band known as KISS. Directed by Joachim Rønnin.

Six Triple Eight – Tyler Perry to direct this historical biopic on the overlooked story of the courageous women of The United States 6888th Battalion.

– Tyler Perry to direct this historical biopic on the overlooked story of the courageous women of The United States 6888th Battalion. Six Years – Movie adaptation of the Harlan Coben thriller with David Ayer writing and directing.

– Movie adaptation of the Harlan Coben thriller with David Ayer writing and directing. Spencer Confidential 2 – A sequel to the Mark Wahlberg action movie.

– A sequel to the Mark Wahlberg action movie. Spongebob Squarepants Spin-offs – Two untitled Spongebob movies are in the works as well as a series.

– Two untitled Spongebob movies are in the works as well as a series. Steps – Animation from Alyce Tzue and Netflix Animation about two stepsisters who are overlooked for marriage by the prince and instead opt to go on an epic journey.

Stitch Head – Animated feature film from director Steve Hudson about a small humanoid monster stitched together from leftovers.

– Animated feature film from director Steve Hudson about a small humanoid monster stitched together from leftovers. Student Driver – Action comedy from Peter Hoare with Kyle Newacheck directing. About a substitute driver’s ed teacher and his students embarking on a madcap adventure.

– Action comedy from Peter Hoare with Kyle Newacheck directing. About a substitute driver’s ed teacher and his students embarking on a madcap adventure. Teddy Bear – Family feature film inspired by Alex Panagopoulos’ drawing of a teddy bear defending a young, sleeping child from an approaching monster. Bobby Florsheim and Josh Stolberg behind the project.

– Family feature film inspired by Alex Panagopoulos’ drawing of a teddy bear defending a young, sleeping child from an approaching monster. Bobby Florsheim and Josh Stolberg behind the project. The Buried Giant – Stop-motion fantasy movie from Guillermo del Toro.

– Stop-motion fantasy movie from Guillermo del Toro. The Netherfield Girls – Described as a contemporary update of Pride and Prejudice with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan set to star.

– Described as a contemporary update of Pride and Prejudice with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan set to star. Take The Ice – Charles Randolph-Wright will direct this new family movie about a 15-year-old dreaming of becoming a world-class ice skater.

– Charles Randolph-Wright will direct this new family movie about a 15-year-old dreaming of becoming a world-class ice skater. Tenzing – Biopic on Tenzing Norgay, the person who climbed alongside Sir Edmund Hillary to the top of Everest.

– Biopic on Tenzing Norgay, the person who climbed alongside Sir Edmund Hillary to the top of Everest. That Christmas – Animated feature film from Locksmith Animation.

– Animated feature film from Locksmith Animation. The Chronicles of Narnia – At least one movie is part of Netflix’s huge upcoming Narnia universe. Greta Gerwig is in talks to direct.

– At least one movie is part of Netflix’s huge upcoming Narnia universe. Greta Gerwig is in talks to direct. The Bluff – The Russo Brothers will produce this period drama about a Caribbean woman whose secret past is revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers.

– The Russo Brothers will produce this period drama about a Caribbean woman whose secret past is revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers. The Cactus – Romantic comedy based on the book by Sarah Haywood from Hello Sunshine.

– Romantic comedy based on the book by Sarah Haywood from Hello Sunshine. The Cipher – Jennifer Lopez to star as FBI special agent Nina Guerrera.

– Jennifer Lopez to star as FBI special agent Nina Guerrera. The Council – Will Smith-led crime drama where he plays a crime boss Nicky Barnes.

– Will Smith-led crime drama where he plays a crime boss Nicky Barnes. The Dawn Patrol – Chernin Entertainment is developing this crime drama based on the Don Winslow book.

– Chernin Entertainment is developing this crime drama based on the Don Winslow book. The Formula – Robert De Niro and John Boyega will star in this Formula One movie about a prodigy who is forced to become a getaway driver. Directed by Gerard McMurray.

– Robert De Niro and John Boyega will star in this Formula One movie about a prodigy who is forced to become a getaway driver. Directed by Gerard McMurray. The Ghost In The Machine – Drama from Heyday Films about how a middle-class black girl from the North Side of Minneapolis become one of the biggest threats to the entire US banking system.

– Drama from Heyday Films about how a middle-class black girl from the North Side of Minneapolis become one of the biggest threats to the entire US banking system. The Girls I’ve Been – Millie Bobby Brown on board to star in this adaptation of the Tess Sharpe novel.

– Millie Bobby Brown on board to star in this adaptation of the Tess Sharpe novel. The Gray Man 2 – A sequel to the Ryan Gosling action movie.

– A sequel to the Ryan Gosling action movie. The Hills Have Eyes For You – Horror romantic comedy from Eli Craig.

– Horror romantic comedy from Eli Craig. The Hunchback of Notre Dame – Musical featuring Idris Elba dubbed as a modern retelling of the classic tale.

The Kane Chronicles 1-3 – Percy Jackson writer Rick Riordan is bringing his excellent Kane Chronicles to Netflix.

– Percy Jackson writer Rick Riordan is bringing his excellent Kane Chronicles to Netflix. The Kitchen – Kibwe Tavares to direct this new sci-fi movie set in 2040s London. Kano from Top Boy will star. Set to release in late 2023.

– Kibwe Tavares to direct this new sci-fi movie set in 2040s London. Kano from Top Boy will star. Set to release in late 2023. The Nailbomber – Feature-length British documentary about far-right extremists who planted nail bombs across London.

The Old Guard, Chapter Two: Force Multiplied – Sequel to The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron.

– Sequel to The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron. The Piano Lesson – August Wilson adaptation from the producers of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

– August Wilson adaptation from the producers of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The Rewind – Comedy adaptation of the Allison Winn Scotch novel.

– Comedy adaptation of the Allison Winn Scotch novel. The Sea Beast 2 – Sequel to the 2022 animated movie.

– Sequel to the 2022 animated movie. The Selection – Adaption of the Kiera Cass novel directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour.

– Adaption of the Kiera Cass novel directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour. The Shrinking of the Treehorn – Animated movie from Ron Howard.

– Animated movie from Ron Howard. The Tinder Swindler – AGC Studios working on an adaptation of the story that went viral via Netflix’s documentary.

– AGC Studios working on an adaptation of the story that went viral via Netflix’s documentary. The Thing About Jellyfish – Millie Bobby Brown led movie adapting the novel.

The Young Wife – Tayarisha Poe writes and directs about a 29-year-old woman on the day of her first wedding.

– Tayarisha Poe writes and directs about a 29-year-old woman on the day of her first wedding. Thelma the Unicorn – Animated feature film from Dreamworks Animation and director Jared Hess. Coming in 2024.

– Animated feature film from Dreamworks Animation and director Jared Hess. Coming in 2024. This Beast – Kurt Sutter writes and directs this movie produced by Blumhouse about a lowly trapper is tasked with killing a mysterious beast in an 18th-century village.

– Kurt Sutter writes and directs this movie produced by Blumhouse about a lowly trapper is tasked with killing a mysterious beast in an 18th-century village. Tilt – MacMillan Hedges is on board to write this new movie from Chernin Entertainment.

– MacMillan Hedges is on board to write this new movie from Chernin Entertainment. To Hell with the Devil – Thriller from John Holiday about a group of misfits who conjure up a demon to help save their friend.

– Thriller from John Holiday about a group of misfits who conjure up a demon to help save their friend. Trigger Warning – Catchlight Studios presents this Jessica Alba led action thriller directed by Mouly Surya.

– Catchlight Studios presents this Jessica Alba led action thriller directed by Mouly Surya. Uglies – McG directs this new movie starring Joey King.

– McG directs this new movie starring Joey King. Upstate – Comedy starring Ryan Reynolds.

– Comedy starring Ryan Reynolds. Underworld – Ted Melfi to adapt the novel by Don DeLillo.

– Ted Melfi to adapt the novel by Don DeLillo. Untitled Nancy Meyers Movie – Ensemble comedy.

– Ensemble comedy. Untitled Safdie Brothers Movie – Adam Sandler to star in this new sports movie.

– Adam Sandler to star in this new sports movie. Uprising – 21 Laps Entertainment action thriller about a global viral pandemic that turns people into vampires. Directed by Travis Knight.

Virunga – Leonardo DiCaprio and Barry Jenkins teaming on a movie based on the documentary.

– Leonardo DiCaprio and Barry Jenkins teaming on a movie based on the documentary. War Party – Adventure film about Navy SEALS starring Tom Hardy.

– Adventure film about Navy SEALS starring Tom Hardy. We Can Be Heroes 2 – Sequel to the Robert Rodriguez movie that lit up the top 10s in Christmas 2020.

– Sequel to the Robert Rodriguez movie that lit up the top 10s in Christmas 2020. Wedding Season – Tom Dey to direct this rom-com about an Indian-American woman finding a boyfriend temporarily for the wedding season.

– Tom Dey to direct this rom-com about an Indian-American woman finding a boyfriend temporarily for the wedding season. Where I End – Sophia Takal to direct this new sci-fi thriller.

– Sophia Takal to direct this new sci-fi thriller. White Mountains – UFO horror movie based on true events and produced by the Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

– UFO horror movie based on true events and produced by the Obama’s Higher Ground Productions. Yes Day 2 – A sequel to the Jennifer Garner family movie.

Have we missed any major Netflix movies coming in 2023 or beyond? Let us know in the comments down below.