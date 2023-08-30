Old Dads Netflix Bill Burr Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix has picked the already completed Bill Burr comedy movie Old Dads, set to release on the streaming platform globally on October 20th, 2023. Here’s an updated guide to everything you need to know about the new flick.

Bill Burr, the award-winning comedian, will be making his grand directorial debut in this new comedy in which he also stars and writes alongside Ben Tishler (Heist, Timeless).

This is the latest project where Netflix has teamed up with Bill Burr. He notably worked on and featured in the adult animated sitcom F is for Family, which ran for five seasons. He’s also produced a slew of stand-up specials, including the most recent, Bill Burr: Live at the Red Rocks.

Miramax is behind the movie and presumably initially planned a theatrical release for the movie. The movie was first unveiled via the trades on March 3rd, 2022.

At the time, Miramax CEO Bill Block told Deadline, “Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation, and he has written a script that’s not just unwaveringly funny, but also full of heart and unfiltered cultural commentary,” adding, “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with him and this fantastic cast, including Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine.”

All Things Comedy and All of Us Productions are the production companies behind the movie, with Monica Levinson, Ben Tishler, Bill Block, Bill Burr, and Mike Bertolina listed as producers.

What’s Old Dads about?

Per the initial announcement of the movie, here’s what you can expect:

“When a middle-aged father and his two best friends sell their company to a millennial, they soon find themselves out of step and behind the times as they struggle to navigate a changing world of culture, career, and fatherhood.”

No stills or trailer has been released for the movie just yet. We’re expecting those in the coming weeks.

Who stars in Old Dads for Netflix?

Bill Burr as Jack

as Jack Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher)

(The Watcher) Bokeem Woodbine (Spider-man: Homecoming)

(Spider-man: Homecoming) Katie Aselton (The Freebie) as Leah

(The Freebie) as Leah Reign Edwards (The Wilds) as Britney, the young girlfriend of Woodbine.

(The Wilds) as Britney, the young girlfriend of Woodbine. Rachael Harris (The Hangover)

(The Hangover) Miles Robbins (Blockers)

(Blockers) Jackie Tohn (A Futile and Stupid Gesture)

(A Futile and Stupid Gesture) Dash McCloud (Candy)

(Candy) Natasha Leggero (Burning Love)

(Burning Love) Katrina Bowden (30 Rock)

(30 Rock) Josh Brener (Silicon Valley)

(Silicon Valley) Rory Scovel (Physical)

Nicole Abellera and Jeanne McCarthy served as casting directors on the movie.

The movie was shot on location in Los Angeles, California, throughout early 2022 with it starting on March 2nd and having initially wrapped by April 7th. All production on the movie had finished by January 2023.

