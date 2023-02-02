‘Kill Boksoon’ K-Drama Thriller Coming to Netflix in March 2023

The exciting new k-drama thriller Kill Boksoon is coming to Netflix in March 2023! The thriller stars The Good Wife actress Jeon Do Yeon, who will be making her Netflix film debut. Here’s everything we know so far about Kill Bok Soon on Netflix.

Kill Boksoon is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original action-thriller directed by Byun Sung Hyun.

Netflix has a lot of TV shows in the library, and that list continues to grow every month. However, the number of original films from South Korea has been significantly slower, so Kill Boksoon is a more than welcome future addition to the Netflix library.

When is the Kill Boksoon Netflix release date?

Thanks to the release of the trailer we can confirm Kill Boksoon will arrive on March 31st, 2023!

What is the plot of Kill Bok Soon?

Single mother Kill Bok Soon is one of the world’s deadliest assassins thanks to her 100% success rate on contract killings. Bok Soon works for M.K Ent, which is run by the man that taught her, Cha Min Kyo. The pair hold mutual respect for each other, but Kill Bok Soon understands that a moment’s notice could take everything away from her. Just before Kill Bok Soon was due to renew her contract, loyalties are put to the test when Bok Soon is involved in a kill-or-be-killed incident.

Who are the cast members of Kill Bok Soon?

The cast of Kill Bok Soon is taking shape, and k-drama fans should be super excited.

Taking on the lead role of Kill Bok Soon is The Good Wife actress Jeon Do Yeon, who will also be making her Netflix film debut in the movie.

Sol Kyung Gu will be more familiar with Netflix subscribers thanks to his leading role in the South Korean thriller Yaksha: Ruthless Operations.

Here are the confirmed cast members of Kill Bok Soon so far:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Kill Bok Soon Jeon Do Yeon The Good Wife | Lost | Crash Course in Romance Cha Min Kyu Sol Kyung Gu The Book of Fish | Man of Men | The Merciless Cha Min Hee Esom Taxi Driver | Inseparable Bros | My Little Brother Han Hee Sung Koo Kyo Hwan D.P. | Romeo | Dishonor Gil Jae Young Kim Shi Ah The Closet | The House of Us | The Silent Sea TBA Kim Sung Oh Money Heist Korea | A Model Family | A Korean Odyssey Yeong Ji Lee Yeon Juvenile Justice | D.P. | Weak Hero Class 1 TBA Choi Byung Mo Remarriage and Desires | Flower of Evil | Money Game TBA Kim Gi Cheon Anna | Racket Boys | It’s Okay to Not Be Okay TBA Park Gwang Jae Kingdom | Flower of Evil | 100 Days My Prince TBA Jang In Sub Rugal | Justice | Grand Prince TBA Hwang Jung Min Hush | Veteran | The New World

What is the production status of Kill Boksoon?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 16/03/2022)

Filming took place between February 14th, 2022, and June 6th, 2022.

Are you looking forward to the release of Kill Bok Soon on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!