‘Choose Love’ Netflix Interactive Romcom Sets August 2023 Release Date

Interactive content has slowly been finding its feet on Netflix and further its ambitions in the space, Netflix has been developing Choose Love, an interactive romantic comedy starring Laura Marano. You, the viewer, will make decisions for Cami, Marano’s character, in some tough romantic situations. The project and its cast were announced in March 2022 and will be headed to the service in August 2023.

Netflix’s Choose Love will be directed by Stuart McDonald, whose credits include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Summer Heights High and an upcoming untitled Netflix romcom starring Victoria Justice. The script for Choose Love was written by Josann McGibbon, who wrote for such projects as Runaway Bride, Desperate Housewives, The Starter Wife, and more.

Choose Love is produced by Robyn Snyder, Deborah Evans, Mel Turner, and Axel Paton, who have such Netflix credits as Falling Inn Love and Afterlife of the Party.

Now let’s get into everything else we know about Netflix’s Choose Love:

What’s the plot of Choose Love?

Here’s an extended logline for Netflix’s Choose Love:

“The story — or stories — centers on a recording engineer named Cami (Marano), who seemingly has it all and is headed toward a life of bliss with her boyfriend, Paul. But she feels something is missing, and here come the choices and dilemmas. What if she is actually missing out on an even better career, perhaps the long-abandoned singing career she once dreamed of? What if Paul isn’t the love of her life but rather Rex Galier (Jogia), the sexy British rock star who walks into her studio and becomes irrepressibly smitten? Or could it be Jack Menna (Webber), her first love and “the one that got away,” the idealistic world traveler who returns home and is ready to rekindle their youthful passion? Oh, decisions, decisions.”

How will the interactive part work exactly?

If you’ve watched/played Black Mirror: Bandersnatch or any of the other couple dozen interactive specials on Netflix, you’ll know roughly what to expect.

Depending on your decisions, you will get a different ending; therefore, Choose Love offers what is called in gaming “replayability” or, in this case, “rewatchability”. Here’s the logline for that part as well:

“The feature will offer viewers the ability to decide what journey the main characters take over the course of this love story, making decisions that can create a variety of unique storylines and multiple endings. Cami, and viewers, will face a kaleidoscope of tempting-but-tough choices ranging from more serious ethical dilemmas to the frivolous “Truth or Dare” games.”

Who is cast in Choose Love?

The protagonist named Cami will be played by Laura Marano. Marano recently starred in Netflix’s The Royal Treatment. She will be joined by Avan Jogia (Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City), Scott Michael Foster (You, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Jordi Webber (Power Rangers, Millenial Jenny).

What’s the production status of Choose Love?

Production for Netflix’s Choose Love took place from April 2022, with filming taking place in New Zealand, according to Production Weekly.

good luck filming choose love 🫶🏻🥹 you look gorgeous as always!! @lauramarano pic.twitter.com/LmA8ppG1xT — duda (@omarpoems) April 24, 2022

What will be the runtime for Choose Love?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed the runtime for Choose Love, but we wouldn’t expect it to either. The viewing experience can and will vary from person to person, so perhaps you may “finish” the movie and get to the ending quicker than someone else purely based on the story choices you made during viewing. Just like Bandersnatch, it was different for everyone.

What’s the Netflix release date for Choose Love?

As part of the summer movie lineup reveal, Netflix confirmed that its new interactive romantic comedy would be dropping on August 31st, 2023.

Will you check out Choose Love on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.