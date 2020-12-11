The CW still is operating under an expansive output deal for much of its lineup that began on the channel before 2019. Although some titles are coming to an end, Netflix will still be receiving a large collection of new content from The CW in 2021 which we’ll run you through below.

Please bear in mind, although some of these titles from The CW do arrive on Netflix internationally, this list specifically pertains to Netflix US.

As you may know, Netflix had a huge output deal with The CW between 2013 and 2019 which saw every series the network produced land on Netflix. Between 2013 and 2016, those titles would arrive 6 months after they finished aired whereas from 2016 through 2019, they arrived just a week after the season finale. That deal wasn’t renewed last year though with shows now shopped individually (although in most cases it’ll revert to either CBS All Access or HBO Max depending on who the distributor is).

Let’s quickly run through all The CW shows that either are confirmed not to be coming to Netflix or not included in the deal.

Batwoman (Season 2)

Bulletproof (Season 2)

Burden of Truth (Season 3)

Coroner (Season 1)

DC’s Stargirl (Season 2)

Dead Pixels (Season 1)

Devils (Season 1)

Kung Fu (Season 1)

Nancy Drew (Season 2)

Pandora (Season 2)

Superman & Lois (Season 1)

Swamp Thing (Season 1)

Tell Me A Story (Season 1)

The Outpost (Season 3)

The Republic of Sarah (Season 1)

Trickster (Season 1)

Two Sentance Horror Stories (Season 3)

Walker (Season 1)

TVLine has two excellent roundups of the airing scheduled for The CW shows which we’ll be relying on for the majority of this article.

As per recent years, Netflix gets new episodes 8 days after the season finale airs on The CW. If you can’t wait for Netflix to get new seasons, The CW app has next day catchup.

List of The CW Shows Coming to Netflix in 2021

All American (Season 3)

Predicted Netflix Release Date: May – June 2021

All American was one of the most searched for series on Google Trends last year and the series continues to gather pace. The new season will be airing in the January 2021 slot instead of October 2020 due to COVID so will come to Netflix a little later than normal but much earlier than other titles from The CW.

Black Lightning (Season 4)

Predicted Netflix Release Date: June – July 2021

The new but final season of Black Lightning kickstarts on February 8th, 2021 so will be coming to Netflix a little later.

Charmed (Season 3)

Predicted Netflix Release Date: July – August 2021

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 6)

Predicted Netflix Release Date: Unknown

Legends of Tomorrow will be getting a much later start than usual too with the show not expected to start until midseason but will be coming back for another 15 episodes. It’s unclear when midseason will be (it’s been March in previous years but unclear whether that moves up too) but either way, it’ll be coming to Netflix much later. We’re expecting July 2021 at the absolute earliest but September is possibly more likely.

Dynasty (Season 4)

Predicted Netflix Release Date: September – November 2021.

Dynasty season 4 which traditionally starts in October has been held back for midseason so expect a much longer wait than usual. New seasons have dropped in either May or June but expect that to be either September to November once all is said and done.

In The Dark (Season 3)

Predicted Netflix Release Date: July at the earliest

In the Dark always premieres on The CW much later than other series traditionally starting in April. That means it should be relatively unaffected by filming delays. If it sticks to its regular timeslot, it’ll be on Netflix by the middle of the summer.

Legacies (Season 3)

Predicted Netflix Release Date: June – July 2021

Legacies Season 3 looks to be changing things up and was also among the titles caught up in the COVID-19 filming delays and will be premiering in January 2021.

Riverdale (Season 5)

Predicted Netflix Release Date: August to September 2021

Due to the number of episodes and its delay, we suspect that Riverdale may be one of the last The CW shows to make its way onto Netflix next year.

Roswell, New Mexico (Season 3)

Predicted Netflix Release Date: Unknown

Roswell, New Mexico has been renewed for a third season but as of yet, it’s unclear when the series is returning. We suspect it may come back in its new slot assigned for season 2 in March and if that’s the case you can expect it in June. Filming has gotten underway so it’s unlikely we’ll see further delays.

Supergirl (Season 6)

Predicted Netflix Release Date: Late Summer/Early Fall

Of the two DC shows on The CW to be finishing next year, one will be Supergirl starring Melissa Benoist. Supergirl was pushed to midseason (unclear when that starts) so won’t be coming to Netflix in its usual May/June window.

The Flash (Season 7)

Predicted Netflix Release Date: September – October 2021

Unlike most of The CW slate, The Flash was delayed to a slightly different date. Its seventh season is now due to begin airing on February 23rd, 2021. New seasons have in recent years arrived each May but with the delay set to be up to 4 months later, it may not be until September or October until it hits Netflix.

There you have it all The CW titles lined up for Netflix US in 2021. We’ll likely update this post when we learn of when the midseason is due to take place.