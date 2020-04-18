Upcoming Nickelodeon Movies/Series Coming to Netflix

Netflix and Nickelodeon are closer than ever despite not having most of the back library available. Here’s a roundup of every Original Nickelodeon series currently on or coming to Netflix over the next few years.

In some of the cases below, Netflix picked up various projects before an output deal was struck. These movies were part of a multi-picture deal.

In November 2019, Netflix and Nickelodeon had announced they had entered into a multi-year output deal. That led to the release of Glitch Techs in early 2020.

Let’s now get into the full list of every currently released Nickelodeon project exclusive to Netflix and get into what’s next.

Released Nickelodeon Projects on Netflix

Pinky Malinky

Type: TV Series

Pinky Malinky was the first exclusive Nickelodeon project to come to Netflix.

The show originated as a pilot for Cartoon Network before being Greenlit as a series on Nickelodeon in 2015. After years of hell, it finally got pushed over to Netflix.

So far, 3 seasons have released with 60 episodes to date. It looks, however, like the series has concluded its run.

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

Type: Movie

Release date: August 2019

The Invader Zim series first aired on Nickelodeon back in the early 2000s and has been on hiatus since 2006. A movie was announced all the way back in 2016 but had been put on ice by Nickelodeon until it was announced that Netflix would be picking it up earlier in 2019.

The new movie will see Zim discover that his almighty leaders aren’t coming to Earth.

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling

Type: Movie

Release Date: August 2019



Rocko’s Modern Life first aired in the 90s and like Invader Zim featured a somewhat similar premise.

The movie written and directed by Joe Murray sees Rocko and his friends attempt to adjust to modern-day life in the 2010s which has changed substantially since the series first premiered.

Glitch Techs

Type: TV Series

Release Date: February 2020

Glitch Techs is the first official Nickelodeon show to come to Netflix as part of the output deal.

The series is about a couple of young teens who alongside their normal duties in a video game store also have to battle video-game monsters who find themselves in the real world.

The first season is available on Netflix now and while there are bits and pieces regarding future seasons, nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Every Nickelodeon Series/Movie Coming Soon to Netflix

Loud House

Type: Movie

Release Date: 2021

Back in February 2019, it was announced that Netflix would be getting a Loud House animated movie. The series is based on one of Nickelodeon’s most popular current series Loud House.

The movie was originally due to release in 2020 but was removed from the Nick/Paramount roster.

It’s been reported that the movie is due out in 2021.

Rise of the TMNT

Type: Movie

Release: Unknown

Nickelodeon has held the license to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for years and seen many iterations including some live-action titles too.

This animated movie based on the latest iteration was announced alongside the Loud House movie with not much else known at this point.

Again, this isn’t part of the Nickelodeon deal.

Untitled Spongebob Project

Type: TV Series

Announced alongside the main Nickelodeon and Netflix deal was a new spin-off project on perhaps Nickelodeon’s biggest title under its belt, Spongebob.

The new title is being dubbed as a “music-based project focusing on the character of Squidward”.

Sharkdog

Type: TV Series

Release date: 2021

A quick caveat for Sharkdog before we move forward. Technically, ViacomCBS International is releasing this title for Netflix but as a few fans of Nick point out, the studio resides alongside Nick so for posterity, we’re including it here too.

The pre-school series is about a 10-year-old called Max and his best friend who happens to be part shark and part dog.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Season 1)

Type: TV Series

Release Date: Unknown

The biggest and the most substantial Netflix/Nickelodeon project coming soon is the live-action Avatar series coming to Netflix.

The series will see Netflix spending a big budget on recreating the animated series (hopefully leaving the movie out) to see the adventures of Aang and his friends attempting to defeat the fire nation.

What Nickelodeon title are you looking forward to seeing on Netflix? Let us know down below.