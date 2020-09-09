What’s Coming to Netflix for Halloween 2020

As the nights begin to draw in and the year comes to a close, we approach Halloween. Netflix always has a strong Halloween lineup with new horror TV and movies and 2020 is no different. Here’s an ever-updating look at what’s coming to Netflix (US & globally) in the runup to Halloween.

It’s worth noting that Netflix rarely picks up great older horror titles from other distributors because these distributors often keep their headline horror titles for their own networks this time of year.

Please note: this list is by no means representative of everything coming to Netflix for Halloween and will be updated over time as and when we learn of new releases coming up.

Global Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix for Halloween

These titles will be released around the world (with rare exceptions).

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

Netflix Release Date: September 10th

The original Babysitter movie released three years ago with its second outing now finally revealed to be coming in September.

McG returns to direct the sequel that continues following Cole Johnson who is now transitioning to high school and leave the past behind. As you can probably guess though, he’s now facing another enemy.

The Devil All the Time

Netflix Release Date: September 16th

Antonio Campos directs this massive ensemble thriller based on the book of the same name. It’s listed to be one of Netflix’s best hopes of 2020 to sweep next year’s award season (assuming they’re still going ahead).

Ratched (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: September 18th

This one could be a bit of a stretch to include on this list but given it’s a psychological thriller that features one of the biggest on-screen villains, we had to include it.

The series is produced by Ryan Murphy and has already been renewed for a second season.

The Worst Witch (Season 4)

Netflix Release Date: October 1st

A popular albeit underappreciated kids series with a Halloween flavor will be returning for its fourth season on October 1st. Unfortunetely for this season, Bella Ramsey was not involved with the show.

Based on the novel, the British series follows Mildred Hubble who moves to Witch school.

Cadaver / Kadaver

Netflix Release Date: October 22nd

Directed and written by Jarand Herdal, this Norweigen horror movie is set in the aftermath of a nuclear disaster. We’ll follow three survivors who were attending a charitable event at the time and one by one, people start to disappear.

Hubie Halloween

Netflix Release Date: October 7th

Adam Sandler will be spicing up your Halloween with a brand new comedy set around the festive holiday. Featuring a huge cast including the likes of Julie Brown, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, and Stranger Thing’s Noah Schnapp.

Of course, the true horror of Hubie Halloween will be down to your preference on Adam Sandler movies.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Netflix Release Date: October 9th

The long-awaited follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House is coming out for Halloween 2020 and is the signature new horror series on the way from Netflix and Mike Flanagan.

In addition to The Haunting of Bly Manor, filming has now begun on the series that will likely be here for Halloween 2021, Midnight Mass.

Other Expected/Released Netflix Original Halloween Titles

#Alive (2020) – Released September 8th – Korean zombie horror

– Released September 8th – Korean zombie horror Alice in Borderland (Season 1) – Japanese live-action remake based on the Alice in Wonderland fairytales – reportedly due out in November 2020.

– Japanese live-action remake based on the Alice in Wonderland fairytales – reportedly due out in November 2020. I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) – Psychological thriller from the famed creator, Charlie Kauffman.

US Regional Halloween Releases

Below are the third-party licensed content coming to Netflix in the United States specifically. Check your local listings for what licensed horror is coming in September and October 2020.

Anaconda (1997) – September 1st

– September 1st Possession (1981) – September 1st

It’s also worth noting that the US will lose a lot of horror movies in September including The Witch, Train to Busan, Jurrasic Park, and Sinister.

UK Regional Halloween Release

Halloween (2018) – September 25th

– September 25th Addams Family Values (1993) – October 1st

– October 1st Corpse Bride (2005) – October 1st

– October 1st Into The Storm (2014) – October 1st

– October 1st Paranormal Activity 4 (2012) – October 1st

– October 1st The Conjuring (2013) – October 1st

Upcoming Halloween / Horror Netflix Original Releases Coming in 2021/2022

Looking even further ahead here’s some of the upcoming Netflix Original horror planned for release throughout 2021 (whether they’ll be available long before or for Halloween is yet to be known for most releases).

Army of the Dead – Zack Snyder feature film.

1899 – new horror series from the creators of German series, Dark.

Brand New Cherry Flavor – horror-thriller series

Consumed – Miniseries from David Cronenberg

DeadEndia – 2D animated horror-comedy series

Death Note 2 – sequel to the anime adaptation.

Fear Street – movie adaptation from R.L. Stine

Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight – anthology series part of the Guillermo del Toro Netflix lineup.

Midnight Mass – New horror series from Mike Flanagan

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone – Blumhouse and Ryan Murphy teams up on this Stephen King adaptation.

Resident Evil series – still expected to film in either late 2020 or 2021.

Sweet Home – Korean horror series

The Midnight Club – Teen horror series

The Unsound – Horror movie from BOOM Studios!

The Watcher – Netflix adapts a true story reported by The Cut.

Wendell and Wild – a stop-motion horror comedy

