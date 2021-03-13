What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2021

Welcome to an early look at what’s headed your way on Netflix in the United States throughout the month of April 2021. This preview will be updated with all the new releases set to hit throughout the month as and when we learn of them.

April TBD or Expected

Arlo the Aligator Boy (????) N – Rumored for release this month is the new animated feature or series.

– Rumored for release this month is the new animated feature or series. Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (2021) N – Political movie.

– Political movie. Luis Miguel: The Series (Season 2) N – The final half of the biopic series on the Mexican superstar, Luis Miguel.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 1st

Coven of Sisters (2021 – English Dub) N – The Spanish period drama will be re-added to Netflix available with the English dub.

Friends With Benefits (2011) – Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake star in this rom-com about two friends who are on the verge of being more than just that.

– Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake star in this rom-com about two friends who are on the verge of being more than just that. Prank Encounters (Season 2) N – Stranger Things’s Gaten Matarazzo returns to prank more unwitting victims.

– Stranger Things’s Gaten Matarazzo returns to prank more unwitting victims. Tersanjung the Movie (2021) N – Indonenisan movie about a love triangle.

– Indonenisan movie about a love triangle. The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009) – Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams feature in this sci-fi romance about a librarian who goes backward in time to various points in his lover’s life.

White Boy (2017) – Documentary on a white teenager who was charged with running an inner-city drug operation.

– Documentary on a white teenager who was charged with running an inner-city drug operation. Worn Stories (Season 1) N – Jenji Kohan produced docu-series about humans’ connection to clothes.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 2nd

Concrete Cowboy (2021) N – Idris Elba features in this drama directed by Ricky Staub about a 15-year-old boy from Detroit sent to live with his father in Philadelphia.

– Idris Elba features in this drama directed by Ricky Staub about a 15-year-old boy from Detroit sent to live with his father in Philadelphia. Just Say Yes (2021) N – Dutch romantic comedy movie.

– Dutch romantic comedy movie. Madame Claude (2021) N – French period drama set in 1960s Paris. Follows business magnate Madame Claude and a new challenger.

– French period drama set in 1960s Paris. Follows business magnate Madame Claude and a new challenger. Sky High (2021) N – Spanish thriller about a mechanic and his new girlfriend who both take part in high stake heists.

– Spanish thriller about a mechanic and his new girlfriend who both take part in high stake heists. The Serpent (Limited Series) N – BBC/Netflix co-production starring Jenna Colman. Based on the true story of the notorious killer during the 70s who became the world’s most wanted man.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 5th

Coded Bias (2020) – Documentary on how AI discriminates against dark-skinned faces and one researcher’s mission to correct it.

– Documentary on how AI discriminates against dark-skinned faces and one researcher’s mission to correct it. Family Reunion (Part 3) N – The next batch of episodes in the multi-camera comedy series Family Reunion.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 7th

Snabba Cash (Season 1) N – Swedish thriller series based on the movie trilogy about a woman playing in the high stakes criminal world of entrepreneurship.

– Swedish thriller series based on the movie trilogy about a woman playing in the high stakes criminal world of entrepreneurship. The Big Day (Collection 2) N – Indian romantic series following six couples during their big day.

– Indian romantic series following six couples during their big day. The Wedding Coach (Season 1) N – Reality series featuring comedian Jamie Lee.

– Reality series featuring comedian Jamie Lee. This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series) N – Docu-series on how two men in the 1990s conned their way into the Boston art museum.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 8th

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 3) – Anime series looks to be returning after departing recently.

– Anime series looks to be returning after departing recently. The Way of the Househusband (Season 1) N – Japanese anime that premiered late last year to rave reviews.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 9th

Night in Paradise (2021) N – Korean gangster movie about a man who is being targeted by a criminal organization.

– Korean gangster movie about a man who is being targeted by a criminal organization. Thunder Force (2021) N – Superhero movie starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 10th

The Stand In (2020) – Drew Barrymore headlines this comedy about an actress employing a lookalike to take her place while she’s in rehab.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 14th

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1) N – New sitcom starring Jamie Foxx.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 15th

Ride or Die (2021) N – Japanese thriller based on Ching Nakamura’s comic “Gunjo”.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 21st

Zero (Season 1) N – Italian superhero series about a young boy who can turn invisible and teams up with friends to save his neighborhood.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 23rd

Shadow and Bone (Season 1) N – One of Netflix’s biggest series debuts of 2021 is the new Shawn Levy produced Shadow and Bone set in the Grishaverse.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 29th

Yasuke (Season 1) N – From visionary LeSean Thomas comes a new anime series set in an alternate samurai Japan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 30th

The Innocent (Limited Series) N – Spanish limited series based on the Harlen Coben book.

Things Heard and Seen (2021) N – Horror feature starring Amanda Seyfried and James Norton based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear.

