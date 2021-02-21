The shortest month of the year will once again be packing a punch when it comes to new releases as we’ll take you through below. Here’s an updating preview of everything coming to Netflix in the United States throughout February 2021.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2021 So Far

February TBD

There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021) N – Shawn Levy produced slasher film based on the book – wasn’t in the confirmed list by Netflix but was featured in the EW year preview so 50/50.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 1st

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997) – Chris Farley stars in this comedy about a man rescuing a woman with the help of his little brother.

– Chris Farley stars in this comedy about a man rescuing a woman with the help of his little brother. Eat Pray Love (2010) – Ryan Murphy directed romance about a woman hoping to find herself on a trip around the world after a divorce.

– Ryan Murphy directed romance about a woman hoping to find herself on a trip around the world after a divorce. Heartland (Season 12 & season 13) – At least one new season of Heartland will be on Netflix starting February 1st (perhaps two).

Inception (2010) – The incredible Christopher Nolan about dreams within dreams.

– The incredible Christopher Nolan about dreams within dreams. Love Daily (Season 1) – Anthology romantic series about 12 stories of 12 different young couples.

– Anthology romantic series about 12 stories of 12 different young couples. Money Talks (1997) – Charlie Sheen and Chris Tucker feature in this action-comedy about a small-time huckster making a deal with a TV newsman.

– Charlie Sheen and Chris Tucker feature in this action-comedy about a small-time huckster making a deal with a TV newsman. My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) – Julia Roberts Oscar-nominated rom-com.

– Julia Roberts Oscar-nominated rom-com. My Dead Ex (Season 1) – 8 episode romance story.

– 8 episode romance story. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) – The Griswold’s Christmas plans go to pot.

– The Griswold’s Christmas plans go to pot. Rocks (2019) – British movie about a young teenage girl struggling after being abandoned to live on the streets alone with her young brother.

Shutter Island (2010) – Leonardo DiCaprio plays a US Marshal who is investigating a murderer who escaped from a hospital.

– Leonardo DiCaprio plays a US Marshal who is investigating a murderer who escaped from a hospital. The Bank Job (2008) – Jason Statham action thriller about a bank hit in London.

– Jason Statham action thriller about a bank hit in London. The House Arrest of Us (Season 1) – Filipino romantic comedy series.

– Filipino romantic comedy series. The Patriot (2000) – The Mel Gibson Oscar-nominated historical drama about a farmer becoming a leader during the American Revolution.

– The Mel Gibson Oscar-nominated historical drama about a farmer becoming a leader during the American Revolution. The Unsettling (Season 1) – Becca moves into a new foster home where weird things begin happening.

– Becca moves into a new foster home where weird things begin happening. Zac and Mia (Seasons 1-2) – Drama series about two girls battling cancer in the same hospital.

– Drama series about two girls battling cancer in the same hospital. Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005) – Jon Favreau directs this comedy about two young brothers who hurtle through space in their house.

– Jon Favreau directs this comedy about two young brothers who hurtle through space in their house. Zig & Sharko (Season 3) – Animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 2nd

Kid Cosmic (Season 1) N – Animated kids adventure series about a young boy getting his wish of becoming a superhero.

– Animated kids adventure series about a young boy getting his wish of becoming a superhero. Kilometers and Kilometers (2020) – Bollywood comedy.

– Bollywood comedy. Mighty Express (Season 2) N – Second season of the animated kids series from the creator of Paw Patrol.

– Second season of the animated kids series from the creator of Paw Patrol. Our Lady of San Juan, Four Centuries of Miracles

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Season 2) N – The second season of the Tiffany Haddish sketch show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 3rd

All My Friends Are Dead (2021) N – Polish New Year’s Eve thriller where crazy and gory events unfold.

– Polish New Year’s Eve thriller where crazy and gory events unfold. Black Beach (2020) N – Spanish drama about a businessman who has to help rescue a US engineer who has been kidnapped.

Firefly Lane (Season 1) N – Highly anticipated drama series adapting the novels and covers a friendship that spans several decades.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 4th

Doob: No Bed of Roses (2017) – Indian drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 5th

Coming from Insanity (2019) – Nigerian crime drama about a child genius being trafficked through Nigeria into Togo.

– Nigerian crime drama about a child genius being trafficked through Nigeria into Togo. Hache (Season 2) N – The Spanish series about a woman thrust into the drug trade during the 60s.

– The Spanish series about a woman thrust into the drug trade during the 60s. Invisible City (Season 1) N – Brazillian fantasy series about an underground world inhabited by mythical creatures.

– Brazillian fantasy series about an underground world inhabited by mythical creatures. Little Big Women (2021) N – Korean drama.

– Korean drama. Malcolm & Marie (2021) N – An intimate drama starring Zendaya and John David Washington.

Space Sweepers (2021) N – Korean sci-fi space drama about a space crew in 2092.

– Korean sci-fi space drama about a space crew in 2092. Strip Down, Rise Up (2021) N – Documentary from Michèle Ohayon looking into how taking up pole dancing can do wonders for your body and mind.

– Documentary from Michèle Ohayon looking into how taking up pole dancing can do wonders for your body and mind. The Last Paradiso / L’ultimo paradise (2021) – Italian romace movie from Rocco Ricciardulli.

– Italian romace movie from Rocco Ricciardulli. The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity (2021) N – Mandarin fantasy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 6th

The Sinner (Season 3) – The third thrilling series of the USA Network thriller where Harry Ambrose investigates a new case.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 8th

iCarly (Seasons 1-2) – First two seasons of the Nickelodeon series.

War Dogs (2016) – True story of two men who won a $300 million contract from the Pentagon.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 10th

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Season 1) N – New docu-series from the creator of The Ted Bundy Tapes looking into a guest abduction from an infamous hotel.

– New docu-series from the creator of The Ted Bundy Tapes looking into a guest abduction from an infamous hotel. The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman (2021) N – French movie.

– French movie. The World We Make (2019) – Brian Baugh & George D. Escobar direct this drama about two 18-year-olds hoping to build a life together but tensions build in their small town.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 11th

Capitani (Season 1) N – Crime series from Luxembourg about a detective looking into the murder of a young teenage girl.

– Crime series from Luxembourg about a detective looking into the murder of a young teenage girl. Layla Majnun (2021) N – Indonesian romantic movie.

– Indonesian romantic movie. Middle of Nowhere (2012) – Ava DuVernay writes and directs this movie about a woman going through self-discovery while dropping out of medical school to help her husband who has been incarcerated.

Red Dot (2021) N – Swedish thriller and the first Netflix Original from the region about a pregnant woman who attempts to rekindle her relationship but the weekend turns out to be hell.

– Swedish thriller and the first Netflix Original from the region about a pregnant woman who attempts to rekindle her relationship but the weekend turns out to be hell. Squared Love (2021) N – Polish romantic movie about a celeb and gossip journalist who starts to regret his decisions after falling for one of his subjects.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 12th

Buried by the Bernards (Season 1) N – Reality series.

– Reality series. Chappelle’s Show (Seasons 1-3) – Return of the comedy sketch show from Comedy Central.

– Return of the comedy sketch show from Comedy Central. Hate by Dani Rovira (2021) N – Spanish stand-up special.

– Spanish stand-up special. Nadiya Bakes (Season 1) N – The Great British Baking Show Nadiya Hussain presents a docu-series sharing her favorite recipes for baking cakes, pastries, and more.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean (2021) N – The third entry in the To All the Boys franchise which was filmed in secret.

– The third entry in the To All the Boys franchise which was filmed in secret. Xico’s Journey (2021) N – Mexican animated feature about three friends trying to stop miners from destroying their home environment.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 13th

Monsoon (2019) – A British/Vietnamese co-production about a man returning home after 30 years following the Vietnam-American war.

– A British/Vietnamese co-production about a man returning home after 30 years following the Vietnam-American war. The Netflix Afterparty (To All The Boys Special) N – The cast of To All The Boys 3 sits down with David Spade and others to talk about the movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 14th

Namaste Wahala (2020) – Nollywood rom-com.

– Nollywood rom-com. The Big Day (Collection 1) N – Bollywood series about six engaged couples looking ahead to their weddings.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 15th

Awara Paagal Deewana (2002) – Bollywood crime comedy.

– Bollywood crime comedy. Booba (Season 4) – Russian cartoon series.

The Crew (Season 1) N – Comedy-sitcom starring Kevin James about a NASCAR crew chief.

– Comedy-sitcom starring Kevin James about a NASCAR crew chief. Wheel of Fortune (Multiple Seasons) – Multiple (two expected) seasons of the gameshow series where contestants solve various puzzles competing for top prizes.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 16th

Animals On The Loose – A You Vs Wild Movie (2021) N – Second interactive special starring Bear Grylls.

– Second interactive special starring Bear Grylls. Good Girls (Season 3) – NBC comedy series starring Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 17th

Amend: The Fight for America (Limited Series) N – Will Smith hosts this documentary looking into “the stories of the brave Americans who fought to right the nation’s wrongs and enshrine the values we hold most dear into the Constitution — with liberty and justice for all.”

Behind Her Eyes (Season 1) N – British mystery thriller series.

– British mystery thriller series. Eeb Allay Ooo! (2019) – Indian comedy.

– Indian comedy. Hello, Me! (Season 1) N – New episodes drop weekly – woman gets tips and tricks from her younger self when in a rut.

– New episodes drop weekly – woman gets tips and tricks from her younger self when in a rut. MeatEater (Season 9 Part 2) N – Second half of the reality series about a man traveling and exploring the vast wilderness.

– Second half of the reality series about a man traveling and exploring the vast wilderness. Sisyphus N – K-drama – new episodes weekly.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 18th

No Escape Room (2018) – Horror about a father and daughter who go to an escape room.

– Horror about a father and daughter who go to an escape room. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Season 1) N – Anime mini-series about a manga creator experiencing paranormal events.

Wave of Cinema: Surat dari Timur – Hip-hop concert on the famed Indonesian singer Glenn Fredly.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 19th

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll (2021) – Musical documentary on Héroes del Silencio.

– Musical documentary on Héroes del Silencio. I Care a Lot (2021) N – Drama starring Peter Dinklage, Rosamund Pike and Eiza González about a legal guardian who causes a rift after she sees money in her eyes.

– Drama starring Peter Dinklage, Rosamund Pike and Eiza González about a legal guardian who causes a rift after she sees money in her eyes. Tribes of Europa (Season 1) N – Big budget sci-fi series from Germany about three siblings attempting to change the world.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 20th

Classmates Minus (2020) N – Taiwanese drama.

– Taiwanese drama. Operation Finale (2018) – Biopic on the hunt for a Nazi officer who was the brains behind the Holocaust. Stars Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley.

– Biopic on the hunt for a Nazi officer who was the brains behind the Holocaust. Stars Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley. Vincenzo (Season 1) N – K-drama series – new episodes weekly.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 21st

The Conjuring (2013) – Joey King horror movie.

– Joey King horror movie. The Conjuring 2 (2016) – Sequel to The Conjuring.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 22nd

Red (2021) – Bollywood action thriller

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 23rd

Brian Regan: On The Rocks (2021) N – American stand-up comedian known for his self-deprecating humor debuts on Netflix.

– American stand-up comedian known for his self-deprecating humor debuts on Netflix. Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art (2020) – A documentary on one of the biggest art frauds in history.

– A documentary on one of the biggest art frauds in history. Pelé (2021) N – Documentary on the famed Brazillian soccer player.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 24th

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan (Season 1) N – Docuseries looking into the Samurais by recreating some of the iconic battles.

– Docuseries looking into the Samurais by recreating some of the iconic battles. Blue, Painful and Brittle (2020) – Japanese adventure movie about two university students form a club to change the world.

– Japanese adventure movie about two university students form a club to change the world. Canine Intervention N – Reality documentary series following Jas Leverette, an Oakland dog trainer.

Ginny & Georgia (Season 1) N – Gilmore Girls spiritual successor about a mother and daughter team who moves to New England.

– Gilmore Girls spiritual successor about a mother and daughter team who moves to New England. M8 – When Death Rescues Life

Two Sentence Horror Stories (Season 2) – The CW’s anthology horror series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 25th

El final del paraiso (Season 1) – Telemundo telenova series.

– Telemundo telenova series. Geez & Ann (2021) N – Indonesian romantic drama.

– Indonesian romantic drama. High-Rise Invasion (Season 1) N – Anime series adapted from the manga.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 26th

Bigfoot Family (2020) N – French animated feature film that’s a follow up to Son of Bigfoot.

– French animated feature film that’s a follow up to Son of Bigfoot. Call Me Crazy (2021) N – Spanish romantic drama.

– Spanish romantic drama. Captain Fantastic (2016) – Matt Ross directs this comedy about a devoted father of six kids who are isolated from the rest of the world until now.

– Matt Ross directs this comedy about a devoted father of six kids who are isolated from the rest of the world until now. Caught by a Wave / Sulla Stessa Onda (2021) N – Italian sports drama directed by Massimiliano Camaiti.

– Italian sports drama directed by Massimiliano Camaiti. No Escape (2015) – Owen Wilson thriller about a family finding themselves in the middle of a coup.

– Owen Wilson thriller about a family finding themselves in the middle of a coup. Our Idiot Brother (2011) – Jesse Peretz directs this comedy starring Paul Rud.

– Jesse Peretz directs this comedy starring Paul Rud. The Girl on the Train (2021) N – The Hindi adaptation of the book and movie.

Who Am I (2014) – German crime movie from Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese (DARK on Netflix) about a young computer expert who joins a hacker group.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in February? Let us know in the comments down below.