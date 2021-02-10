‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 1: Netflix Release, Plot, Cast, Trailer

“We’re like the Gilmore Girls, but with bigger boobs,” claims the character of Georgia Miller in Netflix’s latest family-drama series, Ginny & Georgia. We’re expecting the Original to be a big hit with subscribers, and we have everything you need to know about the upcoming drama, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Ginny & Georgia is an upcoming Netflix Original family-drama series created by Sarah Lampert. The series production is a collaboration between three studios, those being; Madica Productions, Critical Content, and Dynamic Television.

Upon release, Ginny & Georgia will be the fourth Netflix Original drama series released in 2021.

When is Ginny & Georgia season 1 coming to Netflix?

The entire first season of Ginny & Georgia will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021.

In total, the series will have ten episodes.

The episode titles for all ten episodes have already been revealed:

1×1 – Pilot

1×2 – It’s a Face Not a Mask

1×3 – Next Level Rich People Shit

1×4 – Lydie Bennett is Hundo a Feminist

1×5 – Boo, Bitch

1×6 – I’m Triggered

1×7 – Happy Sweet Sixteen

1×8 – Lose Yourself

1×9 – Feelings Are Hard

1×10 – The Biggest Betrayal Since Jordyn and Kylie

What is the plot Ginny & Georgia?

Ginny Miller, a 15-year-old girl often finds herself feeling that she is more mature than her own 30-year-old mother, Georgia Miller. Despite her lack of maturity, Georgia is determined to give her daughter, and son, Austin, a better life and the childhood she never had.

Who are the cast members of Ginny & Georgia?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in all ten episodes of Ginny & Georgia:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Georgia Miller Brianna Howey The Passage | The Exorcist | I’m Dying Up Here Ginny Miller Antonia Gentry Raising Dion | Candy Jar | Driver’s Ed: Tales from the Street Austin Miller Diesel La Torraca Lambs of God | Little Monsters | The Secrets She Keeps Ellen Jennifer Robertson Schitt’s Creek | Twitches | Sassy Pants Marcus Felix Mallard Neighbours | All the Bright Places | Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Maxine Sara Waisglass Degrassi: The Next Generation | Afterwards | October Faction Mayor Paul Randolph Scott Porter Speed Racer | Prom Night | The To-Do List Joe Raymond Ablack Narcos | Orphan Black | Degrassi Takes Manhattan Hunter Chen Mason Temple Six | iZombie Abby Katie Douglas Mary Kills People | Every Day | Eyewitness Cynthia Fuller Sabrina Grdevich A.I. Artificial Intelligence | Secretary | Traders

When and where did the production take place for Ginny & Georgia?

All of filming took place in Toronto, Canada. Thankfully, the series was filmed before the global pandemic, so production was not hindered by any delays. Principal photography began on August 14th, 2019, and ended on December 10th, 2019.

Will Ginny & Georgia be available to stream on Netflix in 4K?

Certainly. Like the majority of the latest Netflix Originals, Ginny & Georgia will be available to stream in 4K. To watch Ginny & Georgia in 4K you will need an internet connection capable of maintaining 25Mbps, a 4K device, and a premium Netflix subscription.

