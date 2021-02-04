Netflix K-Drama ‘Sisyphus: The Myth’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Episode Release Schedule

K-Drama stans will be hoping that 2021 will be another fantastic year for new Originals on Netflix. In particular, subscribers can look forward to the upcoming release of jTBC’s exciting new series Sisyphus: The Myth. We have everything you need to know about Sisyphus: The Myth, including the plot, cast, trailer, and episode release schedule.

Sisyphus: The Myth is an upcoming Netflix Original fantasy K-Drama series written by Jeon Chan Ho and Lee Je In. The series is directed by Jin Hyeok, who is most well known for his work on Queen of Conditions and The Master’s Sun.

When is the Sisyphus: The Myth season 1 Netflix release date?

The first episode of Sisyphus: The Myth will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021.

New episodes of Sisyphus: The Myth will be available to stream on Netflix every Wednesday and Thursday until Thursday, April 8th, 2021.

There will be a total of 16 episodes. Each episode will have a runtime of approximately 70 minutes.

Sisyphus: The Myth episode release schedule

Episodes of Sisyphus: The Myth will be broadcast on jTBC in South Korea before arriving on Netflix the same day.

Episode jTBC Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 17/02/2021 17/02/2021 2 18/02/2021 18/02/2021 3 24/02/2021 24/02/2021 4 25/02/2021 25/02/2021 5 03/03/2021 03/03/2021 6 04/03/2021 04/03/2021 7 10/03/2021 10/03/2021 8 11/03/2021 11/03/2021 9 17/03/2021 17/03/2021 10 18/03/2021 18/03/2021 11 24/03/2021 24/03/2021 12 25/03/2021 25/03/2021 13 31/03/2021 31/03/2021 14 01/04/2021 01/04/2021 15 07/04/2021 07/04/2021 16 08/04/2021 08/04/2021

What is the plot of Sisyphus: The Myth?

The synopsis for Sisyphus: The Myth has been provided by Newsen:

Han Tae Sul, a co-founder of Quantum and Time, is a genius engineer with the highest level of coding skills and outstanding looks that outweighs his engineer fashion sense. Due to his innovative achievements, Quantum and Time is a world-class company, dubbed as “The Miracle of South Korea’s Engineering Industry”. In reality, Tae Sul has caused his company’s stocks to constantly fluctuate after the death of his brother ten years ago. One day, after witnessing the unbelievable truth of his brother’s death, he sets off on a dangerous journey. Kang Seo Hae is a soldier who could zipline from building to building, fight big built men with her bare hands, shoot guns, and install explosives. With the survival skills that she’s learned from living amongst gangsters and warlords, she sets off a dangerous path of finding Han Tae Sul.

Who are the cast members of Sisyphus: The Myth?

Below are the confirmed cast members of Sisyphus: The Myth:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Han Tae Sul Jo Seung Woo Stranger | Life | Horse Doctor Kang Seo Hae Park Shin Hye Doctors | Pinocchio | #Alive President Park Sung Dong Il Hospital Playlist | Chief of Staff | Prison Playbook Eddie Kim Tae In Ho Mystic Pop-Up Bar | The King: Eternal Monarch | Stranger Sun / Choi Jae Sun Chae Jong Hyeop Hot Stove League | Rumor | Between Friends Kim Han Yong Jeon Gook Hwan Crash Landing on You | Partners for Justice | The School Nurse Files Han Tae San Heo Jun Seok Sweet Home | Be Melodramatic | Six Flying Dragons Kang Dong Gi Kim Jong Tae The World of the Married | Dr. Romantic 2 | Something in the Rain Yeo Bong Seon Tae Won Seok Nobody Knows | Arthdal Chronicles | 100 Days My Prince Kim Seo Jin Jung Hye In Rugal | Healer | Jugglers Lee Eun Hee Lee Yeon Soo SKY Castle | Queen of the Ring | Late Night Restaurant Ahn Jang Ri Jo Suk Hyun Memorist | Psychopath Diary | Falsify

Netflix subscribers can look forward to viewing plenty of familiar faces from recent K-Drama Originals. In particular, we’re excited to see more of actress Park Shin Hye who recently starred in the popular zombie-horror feature #Alive.

How well will Sisyphus: The Myth do in the K-Drama ratings?

Out of the top ten highest-rated cable television dramas, jTBC currently occupies three spots, including the top two. It must be noted that the highest performing cable dramas aired episodes in the highly coveted Friday and Saturday timeslot.

As Sisyphus: The Myth is airing on Wednesdays and Thursdays, the K-Drama may struggle to make an impact upon the top 50. Regardless, we’re still expecting good ratings from the K-Drama but we’re not expecting to see the series make it into the top ten of highest rated cable dramas.

Are you excited to watch Sisyphus: The Myth on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!