Welcome to your comprehensive look at what’s scheduled to hit Netflix throughout January 2021. This will be the list of Netflix Originals and non-Netflix Original titles scheduled for release in the United States throughout the first month of the year.

This list includes all the additions but remember Netflix always loses titles too and January 2021 will be a bumper month for Netflix removals. Big licensed titles like When Calls the Heart, The Office and Gossip Girl are all due to depart throughout the month.

Although this list now includes the full list provided by Netflix for what’s coming in January 2021 it will still grow over time with titles unannounced ahead of time.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2021

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 1st

Note: If you’re looking for We Can Be Heroes, it got moved from January 1st to December 25th. 53 new arrivals landed on Netflix on January 1st.

17 Again (2009) – Zac Efron stars in the comedy movie where one man gets relives his youth.

– Zac Efron stars in the comedy movie where one man gets relives his youth. 30 Minutes or Less (2011) – Comedy featuring Jesse Eisenberg and Aziz Ansari.

Abby Hatcher (Season 1) – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Blue Streak (1999) – Martin Lawrence comedy.

– Martin Lawrence comedy. Bonnie and Clyde (1967) – Late 60s classic starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.

– Late 60s classic starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. Can’t Hardly Wait (1998) – Teen drama starring Jennifer Love Hewitt.

– Teen drama starring Jennifer Love Hewitt. Catch Me If You Can (2002) – Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio team up for this biopic on Frank Abagnale Jr.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009) – Sony Animation Pictures movie returns to Netflix.

Cobra Kai (Season 3) N – The Karate Kid spin-off series returns for its first solo outing with Netflix. Originally scheduled for January 8th.

– The Karate Kid spin-off series returns for its first solo outing with Netflix. Originally scheduled for January 8th. Cool Hand Luke (1967) – Crime drama about a Southern man sentenced to two years in prison

– Crime drama about a Southern man sentenced to two years in prison Dream Home Makeover (Season 2) N – Shea and Syd McGee convert more houses into homes.

– Shea and Syd McGee convert more houses into homes. Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987) – An early stand-up special from Eddie Murphy.

– An early stand-up special from Eddie Murphy. Enter the Dragon (1973) – Bruce Lee’s martial arts epic.

– Bruce Lee’s martial arts epic. Four Christmases (2008) – Seth Gordon directs this Christmas romance featuring Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn.

– Seth Gordon directs this Christmas romance featuring Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn. Fred Claus (2007) – Vince Vaughn stars as Santa’s older brother Fred who takes up a job in the North Pole.

– Vince Vaughn stars as Santa’s older brother Fred who takes up a job in the North Pole. Full Out 2: You Got This! (2020) – Family dance movie about the University of Oklahoma losing their star gymnast ahead of a major competition.

– Family dance movie about the University of Oklahoma losing their star gymnast ahead of a major competition. Gimme Shelter (2013) – Ron Krauss drama about a pregnant teenager fleeing her abusive mother.

– Ron Krauss drama about a pregnant teenager fleeing her abusive mother. Good Hair (2009) – Chris Rock documentary looking into African-American hairstyles.

– Chris Rock documentary looking into African-American hairstyles. Goodfellas (1990) – Martin Scorsese Oscar-winning gangster movie about Henry Hill.

– Martin Scorsese Oscar-winning gangster movie about Henry Hill. Gothika (2003) – Halle Berry horror.

– Halle Berry horror. Headspace Guide to Meditation (Season 1) N – Netflix teams up with Headspace for a series designed to teach you the ropes of meditation.

– Netflix teams up with Headspace for a series designed to teach you the ropes of meditation. Into the Wild (2007) – Sean Penn writes and directs this biopic on Christopher McCandless who gives up everything to hike to Alaska.

– Sean Penn writes and directs this biopic on Christopher McCandless who gives up everything to hike to Alaska. Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (Season 1) – Spanish soap opera series.

Julie & Julia (2009) – Amy Adams and Meryl Streep team for this cooking biopic.

– Amy Adams and Meryl Streep team for this cooking biopic. London Heist (2017) – British action thriller about a career criminal looking into his father’s murder. Also known as Gunned Down in some regions.

– British action thriller about a career criminal looking into his father’s murder. Also known as Gunned Down in some regions. Monarca (Season 2) N – Mexican drama about a tequila empire that’s looking like it might tumble.

– Mexican drama about a tequila empire that’s looking like it might tumble. Mud (2012) – Matthew McConaughey stars in this drama directed and written by Jeff Nichols.

– Matthew McConaughey stars in this drama directed and written by Jeff Nichols. Mystic Pizza (1988) – The story of three girls coming of age working in a pizza parlor.

– The story of three girls coming of age working in a pizza parlor. Running Man (Season 1) – Animated kids series from Korea.

– Animated kids series from Korea. Sex and the City: The Movie (2008) & Sex and the City 2 (2010) – The two movie adaptations of the famous TV series.

– The two movie adaptations of the famous TV series. Sherlock Holmes (2009) – Robert Downey Jr plays the classic role of Sherlock Holmes.

– Robert Downey Jr plays the classic role of Sherlock Holmes. Striptease (1996) – Demi Moore comedy.

– Demi Moore comedy. Superbad (2007) – Cult classic starring Michael Cera and Jonah Hill.

– Cult classic starring Michael Cera and Jonah Hill. The Creative Brain (2019) – Documentary about the neuroscientist David Eagleman and his endeavors to catalog how creativity from the brain works.

– Documentary about the neuroscientist David Eagleman and his endeavors to catalog how creativity from the brain works. The Departed (2006) – Martin Scorsese’s epic thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon.

– Martin Scorsese’s epic thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon. The Haunted Hathaways (Seasons 1-2) – Nickelodeon series.

– Nickelodeon series. The Minimalists: Less Is Now (2021) N – Documentary looking into the people living by the term “less is more”. Directed by Matt D’Avella.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) – The David Zuerk crime comedy returns to Netflix.

– The David Zuerk crime comedy returns to Netflix. Unknown (2011) – Liam Neeson action-thriller about a man awakening from a coma to find someone has taken his identity.

– Liam Neeson action-thriller about a man awakening from a coma to find someone has taken his identity. What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) – Oscar-nominated movie starring Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio.

– Oscar-nominated movie starring Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio. What Happened to Mr. Cha? (2021) N – Korean comedy about a megastar who is past his prime and tries to get back to his former heyday self.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 2nd

Asphalt Burning (2021) N – German car action thriller about a cross-country race.

– German car action thriller about a cross-country race. The Netflix Afterparty (Cobra Kai Special) N – David Spade, London Hughes and Fortune Feimster return for their second Netflix Afterparty with the cast of Cobra Kai.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 4th

Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Korean lifestyle series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 5th

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1) N – Dreamworks pre-school animated series.

– Dreamworks pre-school animated series. LA’s Finest (Season 1) – Jessica Alba stars in this Spectrum Original series that serves as a spinoff series to the Bad Boys movies.

– Jessica Alba stars in this Spectrum Original series that serves as a spinoff series to the Bad Boys movies. Nailed It! Mexico (Season 3) N – More crappy deserts.

– More crappy deserts. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) – Daniel Craig stars in David Fincher’s adaptation of the best selling trilogy.

The History of Swear Words (Season 1) N – Nicolas Cage hosts this docuseries looking into the history of some of the bad words you’re not supposed to say.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 6th

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina (2021) N – Music documentary looking into the Argentinian rock band.

– Music documentary looking into the Argentinian rock band. Surviving Death (Season 1) N – British docu-series looking into stories of the paranormal and near-death experiences.

– British docu-series looking into stories of the paranormal and near-death experiences. Tony Parker: The Final Shot (2021) N – NBA documentary.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 7th

100% Halal (2020) – Indonesian movie.

Pieces of a Woman (2021) N – Venice Film Festival pickup starring Venessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf with Martin Scorsese producing.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 8th

Charming (2021) N – Netflix’s first animated feature film for 2021 picking up on the beloved fairytale story.

– Netflix’s first animated feature film for 2021 picking up on the beloved fairytale story. Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 5) N – More in-deph looks at prisons around the world.

– More in-deph looks at prisons around the world. Lupin (Season 1) N – French heist movie stealing a famous necklace from the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival (2021) N – Kids animated special.

– Kids animated special. Pretend It’s a City (Season 1) N – Fran Lebowitz speaks to Martin Scorsese across different New York City landmarks.

– Fran Lebowitz speaks to Martin Scorsese across different New York City landmarks. Stuck Apart / Azizler (2021) N – Turkish movie about Aziz, a man who’s going through an existential crisis.

– Turkish movie about Aziz, a man who’s going through an existential crisis. The Idhun Chronicles (Part 2) N – Anime series returns.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 10th

Hello Brother (1999) – Bollywood movie.

Spring Breakers (2012) – Crime drama starring James Franco from A24 Pictures.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 11th

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (2021) N – Documentary looking into the history of the drug that rocked the United States during the 1980s.

– Documentary looking into the history of the drug that rocked the United States during the 1980s. The Intouchables (2011) – Biopic about an aristocrat hiring a young man to become his caregiver. Ranks #44 on the IMDb top 250.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 12th

Al acecho / Furtive (2019) – Money Heist alum Rodrigo De la Serna features in this Spanish thriller.

– Money Heist alum Rodrigo De la Serna features in this Spanish thriller. Last Tango in Halifax (Season 4) – British feel-good series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 13th

An Imperfect Murder (2017) – An actress lives her nightmare as she ends up killing her ex-boyfriend. Also known as The Private Life of a Modern Woman.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 15th

Bling Empire (Season 1) N – Reality series following the rich in LA.

– Reality series following the rich in LA. Carmen Sandiego (Season 4) N – The fourth and final season for the animated series.

– The fourth and final season for the animated series. Disenchantment (Part 3) N – More adventures with Bean, Elfo and Luci!

Double Dad / Um Pai no Meio do Caminho (2021) N – Brazillian feel-good family drama.

– Brazillian feel-good family drama. Henry Danger (Seasons 1-3) – Nickelodeon live-action series from the noughties.

– Nickelodeon live-action series from the noughties. Hook (1991) – Steven Spielberg family movie starring the late Robin Williams.

– Steven Spielberg family movie starring the late Robin Williams. Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 1) – Anime basketball series.

Outside the Wire (2021) N – Netflix’s movie hit movie of the month starring Anthony Mackie.

– Netflix’s movie hit movie of the month starring Anthony Mackie. Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014) – The Dreamworks animated spin-off.

– The Dreamworks animated spin-off. Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019) – Animated special based on the viral children’s song of last year.

– Animated special based on the viral children’s song of last year. The Magicians (Season 5) – The final season of Syfy’s magic drama.

– The final season of Syfy’s magic drama. Tribhanga (2021) N – Indian Bollywood movie about a mother who falls into a coma.

– Indian Bollywood movie about a mother who falls into a coma. WISH YOU : Your Melody In My Heart (2020) – LGBTQ Korean drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 16th

A Monster Calls (2016) – A family adventure about a boy seeking the help of a tree monster.

– A family adventure about a boy seeking the help of a tree monster. Radium Girls (2020) – Joey King stars in this period drama set in the 1920s about factory workers banding together to achieve safer working conditions.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 18th

Homefront (2013) – Jason Statham action thriller about a former DEA agent getting involved with a local drug lord.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 20th

Daughter From Another Mother / Madre solo hay dos (Season 1) N – Mexican series about two women combining their families after a mixup at birth.

Sightless (2020) – Thriller from Cooper Karl about the victim of an attacker that leaves her blind fighting for her life after her assailant returns.

– Thriller from Cooper Karl about the victim of an attacker that leaves her blind fighting for her life after her assailant returns. Spycraft

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 21st

Call My Agent! (Season 4) N – French workplace comedy series set in a talent agency.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 22nd

Blown Away (Season 2) N – Second season of the talent competition for glassblowers.

– Second season of the talent competition for glassblowers. Busted! (Season 3) N – Korean reality series.

– Korean reality series. Fate: The Winx Sage (Season 1) N – Netflix’s teen adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 2) N – Animated kids series based in the Jurrasic Park franchise.

– Animated kids series based in the Jurrasic Park franchise. So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! / Salir del ropero (2021) N – Spanish language comedy.

– Spanish language comedy. The White Tiger (2021) N – Indian dark comedy about the rise of a poor village to a successful entrepreneur.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 23rd

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 26th

Go Dog Go (Season 1) N – The final series to come from Dreamworks Television.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 27th

50M2 (Season 1) N – Turkish dark comedy series.

– Turkish dark comedy series. Accomplice – Unclear what version.

– Unclear what version. Bonding (Season 2) N – The BDM short comedy series returns for a second season.

Outlander (Season 4) – Starz period drama series finally hits Netflix with its fourth season.

– Starz period drama series finally hits Netflix with its fourth season. Penguin Bloom (2021) N – Australian movie starring Naomi Watts and Andrew Lincoln.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 29th

Below Zero / Bajocero (2021) N – Spanish crime action thriller.

– Spanish crime action thriller. Finding ‘Ohana (2021) N – Jude Weng directs this comedy about two Brooklyn siblings who find treasure in their rural Oahu retreat.

– Jude Weng directs this comedy about two Brooklyn siblings who find treasure in their rural Oahu retreat. The Dig (2021) N – Simon Stone directs this drama based on the excavation of Sutton Hoo shortly before World War II. Stars Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan.

– Simon Stone directs this drama based on the excavation of Sutton Hoo shortly before World War II. Stars Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan. We Are The Brooklyn Saints (Season 1) N – Feel-good docuseries covering the youth football program and the coaches that make it happen.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 31st

Fatima (2020) – War drama based on true historical events.

