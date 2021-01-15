‘Selena: The Series’ Part 2 Coming to Netflix Globally in May 2021

After an incredible introduction to the life and career of Selena Quintanilla in Part 1 of Selena: The Series, subscribers are already looking forward to the release of Part 2. Netflix has yet to reveal the release date of Selena: The Series Part 2, but we’ll be keeping track of everything related to the series including, what to expect, trailers, cast news, and the Netflix release date.

Selena: The Series is a Netflix Original biographical-musical drama series created by Moisés Zamora and directed by Hiromi Kamata. Based on the life of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, the series was approved by the Quintanilla family and has the late musician’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla serving as an executive producer on the series.

Netflix released some of its famous 2-minute stats for the series with it reportedly accruing 25 million households watching with about half coming from the United States. Netflix also cites a rise in searches for Selena on Google Trends.

When is the Netflix release date for Selena: The Series Part 2?

Netflix has yet to reveal the release date for the second half of Selena: The Series. Given that filming has wrapped up for part 2 already, we originally predicted the potential for a Summer 2021 release date and in January 2021, that’s exactly what was confirmed.

Part 2 of Selena: The Series will release globally on Netflix on May 14th, 2021.

It must be noted that April 16th is acknowledged as Selena Day so we may see something released around this time such as a trailer.

What to expect from Selena: The Series Part 2?

Part one for the Original covered the early life of Selena, and her meteoric rise in the world of Tejano music.

Below, we’ll speculate on what we think might happen in part 2 and beyond but here’s the official logline for season 2:

“Now on the brink of stardom, Selena Orentanilla’s journey through the Tejano music world continues. Learning how to handle her newfound success, Selena struggles to balance, family, love, and a burgeoning career. Part 2 of Selena: The Series chronicles the years of hard work antl sacrifice the Quinfanilla family navigate together as she becomes the most successful female Latin artist of all time.”

Here’s what we could specifically see in part 2:

The Marriage of Chris Pérez and Selena Quintanilla

Despite their secret romance, it wasn’t long before other members of the band, and ultimately Selena’s father, Abraham, discovered that Selena was in a relationship with the band’s lead guitarist Chris Pérez. Upon immediately discovering the relationship, Abraham was quick to fire Chris from the band. Despite protests from his daughter and other members of the family, Abraham left Chris behind.

Regardless of the fact, her father disliked Chris, the pair ultimately married anyway. In the next season, we’ll see Selena and Chris elope. It’s well documented that Abraham did not receive the news well, but he eventually came round to his daughter’s decision to marry the man she loved.

The Introduction of Yolanda Saldivar

We saw a brief glimpse of Yolanda Saldivar in Part 1, but expect to see her as a recurring character in Part 2.

As Selena’s popularity grew, so did the influence of Yolanda. She became the president of the Selena fan club, and once Selena released her own clothing boutique, Yolanda was promoted and became the manager of Selena ETC.

Yolanda and Selena had become friends over the Tejano-star’s career, which made it all the more shocking for her when it was revealed that Yolanda had been embezzling money from the fan club and Selena’s boutique.

In the wake of discovering Yolanda’s antics, she was subsequently fired. But as she still held important financial documents related to the business, Selena went to meet Yolanda to retrieve them, but this only ended in disaster.

The Death of Selena Quintanilla

It’s no secret to anyone that is watching Selena: The Series that the young Tejano star was tragically murdered at the age of 23. Her murder at the hands of Yolanda Saldivar rocked the entire Latin-American community, and her death was mourned by thousands of her fans across the world.

The Quintanilla family held an open casket for their daughter, allowing friends and family to mourn her tragic death. Tens of thousands of fans traveled to pay their respects, some traveling thousands of miles to do so. In the end, it was recorded 78,000 signed her book of condolence.

Which cast members are returning for Selena: The Series Part 2?

The majority of the cast members of Selena: The Series will return to reprise their roles.

Christian Serratos – Selana Quintanilla

Gabriel Chavarria – A.B. Quintanilla

Ricardo Chavira – Abraham Quintanilla

Noemi Gonzalez – Suzette Quintanilla

Seidy Lopez – Marcella Quintanilla

Jesse Posey – Chris Pérez

Hunter Reese Peña – Ricky Vela

Carlos Alfredo Jr. – Joe Ojeda

Paul Rodriguez – Roger Garcia

Natasha Perez previously had a guest role as Yolanda Saldivar but can be expected to be moved in either a recurring or supporting role in Selena: The Series Part 2.

What is the production status of Selena: The Series Part 2?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 07/12/2020)

Christian Serratos in an interview with the LA Times recently revealed the news that filming for Part 2 has already wrapped up. The cast and crew Selena: The Series had to work under strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but ultimately production went through without any trouble.

