What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2024

As 2023 is put into the history books, it’s time for a first look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United States throughout January 2024. Below, we’ll be looking through all the licensed and Netflix Original movies, series, and games on the way.

Want to see more of what’s on the way throughout 2024? We’ve got you covered with the current calendar of every known Netflix Original confirmed for 2024.

As always, you’ll want to watch anything set to expire throughout the month of January, too – you can keep track of all the movies and series leaving Netflix US here.

Note: This list is a work-in-progress. It’ll be continuously updated throughout December 2023 and into January 2024 as we learn of new titles coming to the service. All release dates are subject to change.

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix US in January 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 1st

Annabelle (2014) – Horror from director John R. Leonetti.

– Horror from director John R. Leonetti. Antz (1998) – Woody Allen voices in this animated movie.

– Woody Allen voices in this animated movie. Aquaman (2016) – One of the missing DC movies from the recent drop will be headed to Netflix US on January 1st. Starring Jason Momoa.

– One of the missing DC movies from the recent drop will be headed to Netflix US on January 1st. Starring Jason Momoa. Arkansas (2020) – Crime thriller about a series of mishaps putting two drug dealers in the South at odds with their bosses. Starring Vince Vaughn and Liams Hemsworth.

– Crime thriller about a series of mishaps putting two drug dealers in the South at odds with their bosses. Starring Vince Vaughn and Liams Hemsworth. Beethoven (1992) – Family comedy starring Charles Grodin and Bonnie Hunt.

– Family comedy starring Charles Grodin and Bonnie Hunt. Bitconned (2024) Netflix Original – Documentary on Ray Trapani and the world of Cryptocurrency.

Black Sails (Multiple Seasons) – Starz series starring Toby Stephens and Hannah New.

– Starz series starring Toby Stephens and Hannah New. Escape Plan: The Extractors (2019) – Sylvester Stallone headlines this action movie.

– Sylvester Stallone headlines this action movie. Fool Me Once (Limited Series) Netflix Original – A new British adaptation of the Harlen Coben novel.

– A new British adaptation of the Harlen Coben novel. How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – Oscar-nominated animated adventure movie from DreamWorks – featuring the voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler and Craig Furguson.

John Wick Movie Collection – At least three of the Keanu Reeves action movies from Lionsgate: John Wick (2014) John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

– At least three of the Keanu Reeves action movies from Lionsgate: Jurassic Park Collection Including: Jurassic Park (Film) The Lost World: Jurassic Park (Film) Jurassic Park III (Film)

Justice League (2016) – Originally scheduled for release on December 1st, this team-up of all the DCEU characters will drop on New Year’s Day instead.

– Originally scheduled for release on December 1st, this team-up of all the DCEU characters will drop on New Year’s Day instead. Loudermilk (Multiple Seasons) – Comedy drama starring Ron Livingston and Will Sasso. About a music critic navigating sobriety.

– Comedy drama starring Ron Livingston and Will Sasso. About a music critic navigating sobriety. Malignant (2021) – James Wan directs this horror film about a woman who has visions of people being murdered only to discover they’re actually happening.

– James Wan directs this horror film about a woman who has visions of people being murdered only to discover they’re actually happening. Mamma Mia! (2008) – The first musical ABBA movie starring starring Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, and Colin Firth.

– The first musical ABBA movie starring starring Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, and Colin Firth. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) – Bring in the New Year with some ABBA hits with this sequel to the 2008 musical.

ONE PIECE: Marineford (New Season) – Anime

– Anime Peppa Pig (Seasons 3-6) – Kids favorite series makes its debut on Netflix in the United States.

– Kids favorite series makes its debut on Netflix in the United States. School of Rock (2003) – Richard Linklater’s family comedy starring Jack Black who poses as a school teacher to enter a rock band competition.

– Richard Linklater’s family comedy starring Jack Black who poses as a school teacher to enter a rock band competition. Survivor (Season 7) – Reality competition series.

– Reality competition series. The Croods (2013) – DreamWorks Animation is behind this family movie about a caveman family having to trek through a fantastical world.

The Equalizer 3 (2023) – The Sony Pictures SVOD-premiere of Denzel Washington’s latest entry in the action franchise. This time we’re in Italy where a small coastal town is threatened by the local mafia.

– The Sony Pictures SVOD-premiere of Denzel Washington’s latest entry in the action franchise. This time we’re in Italy where a small coastal town is threatened by the local mafia. The Flintstones (1994) – Classic family comedy starring John Goodman.

– Classic family comedy starring John Goodman. The First Purge (2018) – The prequel movie that sees a new political party introduce a social experiment where people get to freely kill for 24 hours.

– The prequel movie that sees a new political party introduce a social experiment where people get to freely kill for 24 hours. The Purge: Election Year (2016) – Frank Grillo stars in one of the many movies from the horror sci-fi franchise that sees a Senator targeted on the night of a purge.

– Frank Grillo stars in one of the many movies from the horror sci-fi franchise that sees a Senator targeted on the night of a purge. Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021) – Action thriller starring Angelina Jolie from director Taylor Sheridan.

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Identical twins change their diets for eight weeks to see how food impacts them.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 4th

Delicious in Dungeon (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese anime series.

– Japanese anime series. Society of the Snow (2024) Netflix Original – Biopic from director J.A. Bayona about the rugby team that was left stranded within a glacier after their plane crashed.

– Biopic from director J.A. Bayona about the rugby team that was left stranded within a glacier after their plane crashed. The Brothers Sun (Season 1) Netflix Original – Michelle Yeoh leads the cast for this brand new action crime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 5th

Good Grief (2024) Netflix Original – Daniel Levy stars and directs in this new comedy about an artist grieving after the loss of his famous writer husband and decides to take his two best friends on a trip to Paris.

– Daniel Levy stars and directs in this new comedy about an artist grieving after the loss of his famous writer husband and decides to take his two best friends on a trip to Paris. Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1 – Part 2) Netflix Original – New episodes of the Korean historical thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 8th

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (Season 1) – Kids animated series from India.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 10th

The Trust: A Game of Greed (Season 1) Netflix Original – Brooke Baldwin presents a reality series that sees strangers compete for a quarter of a million dollars.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 11th

Boy Swallows Universe (Season 1) Netflix Original – New Australian coming-of-age drama series.

– New Australian coming-of-age drama series. Detective Forst (Season 1) Netflix Original – Polish mystery thriller about a detective looking into the murder of an unpopular professor.

Sonic Prime (Season 3) Netflix Original – The final part of animated adventure based on the SEGA video game franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 12th

Lift (2024) Netflix Original – Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbathba-Raw headline this ensemble crime-comedy about a thief and his crew attempting to rob a plane while 40,000 feet in the air.

– Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbathba-Raw headline this ensemble crime-comedy about a thief and his crew attempting to rob a plane while 40,000 feet in the air. Love is Blind: Sweden (Season 1) Netflix Original – New regional spin-off to the reality dating show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 15th

CoComelon (Season 9) – New collection of episodes based on the YouTube show.

– New collection of episodes based on the YouTube show. maboroshi (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime sci-fi film from MAPPA about a factory that explodes in a small town that causes reality to begin collapsing in that town.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 16th

Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man (2024) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 19th

Sixty Minutes (2024) Netflix Original – German martial arts drama about a fighter who tries to ditch a matchup to attend his daughter’s birthday party.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 22nd

Not Quite Narwhal (Season 2) Netflix Original – New episodes of the pre-school animated series from DreamWorks Animation.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 24th

American Girl: Corinne Tan (2023) – Corrine, a 13-year-old girl, struggles to cope with her parents’ recent divorce, while the rest of her family has already adapted to their new roles as a family.

– Corrine, a 13-year-old girl, struggles to cope with her parents’ recent divorce, while the rest of her family has already adapted to their new roles as a family. Queer Eye (Season 8) Netflix Original – Makeover reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 25th

Griselda (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Sofia Vergara plays the role of Griselda Blanco in this epic crime drama series based on the real-life lead of a drug cartel.

– Sofia Vergara plays the role of Griselda Blanco in this epic crime drama series based on the real-life lead of a drug cartel. Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new spin-off animated series following Revelation.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 26th

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 2 – New Episodes) – Animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 31st

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – Anime series based on the long-running franchise that mostly resides on Netflix.

What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix throughout January 2024? Let us know down below.