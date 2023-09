Welcome to your early look ahead at what will arrive on Netflix in October 2023. Below, we’ll run through all the currently planned new movies, series, and games headed to the service throughout the month.

As always, keep an eye on our removals list for October 2023, where we’ll list all the movies and shows set to depart throughout the month.

As a quick reminder, this is a live article that’ll be constantly updated throughout September and into October 2023 as and when we learn of new releases on the way. Keep it bookmarked!

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2023

Note: This list will primarily cover the Netflix US releases – other regions’ lineups will vary.

Coming to Netflix October 2023 TBD

Holey Moley (Season 1) – ABC’s family game show that puts contestants through their paces on miniature golf courses.

– ABC’s family game show that puts contestants through their paces on miniature golf courses. Sister Death (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish horror and prequel to the movie Veronica.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 1st

60 Days In (Season 4) – Reality series

– Reality series Last Vegas (2013) – Comedy starring Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas and Morgan Freeman.

– Comedy starring Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas and Morgan Freeman. Pompeii (2014) – Sony Pictures big budget historical disaster movie starring Kit Harington.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) – Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone star in this second and final Spider-Man movie from that era where he faces off against Electro and Green Goblin.

– Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone star in this second and final Spider-Man movie from that era where he faces off against Electro and Green Goblin. The Monuments Men (2014) – Historical war comedy starring, written by and directed by George Clooney.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 4th

Keys to the Heart (2023) Netflix Original – Filipino music drama about a boxer reuniting with his long-lost mother.

– Filipino music drama about a boxer reuniting with his long-lost mother. Race to the Summit (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary about two dueling climbers competing to become the fastest climbers in the world.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (Season 1) – Showtime series that follows the rise of the ride-hailing company Uber. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler and Kerry Bishé.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 5th

Everything Now (Season 1) Netflix Original – British teen drama series. Previously called The Fuck-It Bucket.

– British teen drama series. Previously called The Fuck-It Bucket. Lupin (Part 3) Netflix Original – The long-awaited return of the French heist drama series.

– The long-awaited return of the French heist drama series. Sex Tape (2014) – Jason Segal and Cameron Diaz star in this rom-com about a married couple who wake up to discover that the sex tape they made the evening before has gone missing.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 6th

Ballerina (2023) Netflix Original – Korean action thriller about an ex-bodyguard setting out for revenge.

– Korean action thriller about an ex-bodyguard setting out for revenge. Reptile (2023) Netflix Original – Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems and, by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life. Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake stars.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 10th

Last One Standing (Season 2) Netflix Original – Japanese variety series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 12th

Good Night World (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime series based on the sci-fi manga by Uru Okabe about a family seeking salvation as a pseudo-family in that online game.

The Fall of the House of Usher (Season 1) Netflix Original – The final show from Mike Flanagan is based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe—about two siblings who are battling for their father’s business empire.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 13th

Fair Play (2023) Netflix Original – A new erotic thriller about a young couple that has their relationship tested while in the high-stakes world of hedgefund management.

The Conference (2023) Netflix Original – Swedish horror movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 17th

The Devil on Trial (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on the US murder trial where the defendant claimed he was working on behalf of the devil.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 18th

Dark Water (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV thriller from India from directors Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 19th

Bodies (Limited Series) Netflix Original – British mystery series about one murder that sparks an investigation led by four detectives from different time periods.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime sci-fi series from Adi Shankar based on various gaming properties from Ubisoft.

Neon (Season 1) Netflix Original – New music drama about three friends hustling their way into the world of reggaeton. Starring Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, and Jordan Mendoza.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 20th

Creature (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Turkish fantasy period series based on the classic Frankenstein story.

– Turkish fantasy period series based on the classic Frankenstein story. Doona! (Season 1) Netflix Original – K-drama coming-of-age romantic drama series.

– K-drama coming-of-age romantic drama series. Elite (Season 7) Netflix Original – The latest season of the Spanish teen-school drama.

– The latest season of the Spanish teen-school drama. Kandasamys: The Baby (2023) Netflix Original – Third movie from the South African comedy series from Jayan Moodley.

Old Dads (2023) Netflix Original – Bill Burr directs and stars in this new comedy about a middle-aged man and his two friends finding themselves living in the world of millennials.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 25th

Life on our Planet (Season 1) Netflix Original – From Amblin Television, this new documentary series rewinds the clock on the planet Earth to see how now extinct animals survived.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 26th

Pluto (Season 1) Netflix Original – Based on the comic, this new Japanese anime series takes place in a neo-futuristic world where humans and high-functioning robots live in complete harmony.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 27th

Pain Hustlers (2023) Netflix Original – Emily Blunt and Chris Evans headline this new drama about a woman rising from rags to riches while working at a pharmaceutical company.

– Emily Blunt and Chris Evans headline this new drama about a woman rising from rags to riches while working at a pharmaceutical company. TORE (Season 1) Netflix Original – William Spetz is behind this new Swedish dramedy about a 27-year-old who has just experienced a horrible loss and does what he can to suppress it.

What are you going to be checking out on Netflix in October? Let us know in the comments.