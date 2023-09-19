strong girl nam soon k drama is coming to netflix in october 2023

It’s time for K-drama fans to get even more excited for October as it has just been announced that jTBC’s Strong Girl Nam-soon is coming to Netflix weekly from October 2023. We have everything you need to know about Strong Girl Nam-soon including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Strong Girl Nam-soon is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original romantic action-comedy series written by Baek Mi Kyung, and directed by Kim Jung Shik. The series is acknowledged as a sequel to Strong Woman Do Bong Soon but features none of the original cast.

When is Strong Girl Nam-soon coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the trailer it has officially been confirmed that Strong Girl Nam-soon will begin streaming on Netflix from October 7th, 2023.

Sixteen episodes of Strong Girl Nam-soon will be released bi-weekly for a total of eight weeks with new episodes available to stream on Saturdays and Sundays. The season finale is scheduled for November 26th, 2023.

Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 70 minutes.

Episode Release Schedule

Episodes of Strong Girl Nam-soon will be broadcast on jTBC before arriving on Netflix.

Episode Netflix Release Date 1 October 7th, 2023 2 October 8th, 2023 3 October 14th, 2023 4 October 15th, 2023 5 October 21st, 2023 6 October 22nd, 2023 7 October 28th, 2023 8 October 29th, 2023 9 November 4th, 2023 10 November 5th, 2023 11 November 11th, 2023 12 November 12th, 2023 13 November 18th, 2023 14 November 19th, 2023 15 November 25th, 2023 16 November 26th, 2023

What is the plot of Strong Girl Nam-soon?

The synopsis has been sourced from AsianWiki:

“Kang Nam Soon has superhuman strength. She went missing as a kid in Mongolia. Now as an adult, she comes to Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea to find her parents. She finally meets her mother Hwang Geum Joo. Her mother is a wealthy woman and a resident of Gangnam. After she lost her daughter, Hwang Geum Joo tried to find her daughter and she also tried to live a righteous life, obsessed with doing good deeds. Gil Joong Gan is Hwang Geum Joo’s mother and Kang Nam Soon’s grandmother. The grandmother and mother were also born with superhuman like strength like Kang Nam Soon. Somehow, Kang Nam Soon, her mother Hwang Geum Joo and her grandmother Gil Joong Gan get involved in a drug case that takes place in Gangnam. Detective Kang Hee Sik begins to work with the 3 women on the drug case. Detective Kang Hee Sik also becomes attracted to Kang Nam Soon.”

Who are the cast members of Strong Girl Nam-soon?

Lee You Mi plays the lead role of Kang Nam Soon. The actress is instantly recognizable to tens of millions of subscribers from around the world thanks to her roles as Ji Yeong aka No. 240 in Squid Game, and Lee Na Yun in All of Us Are Dead. Having already starred in two of the biggest K-dramas on Netflix, hopefully, Strong Girl Nam-soon will be another big hitter for the actress.

Kim Jung Eun plays the role of Hwang Geum Joo. Strong Girl Nam-soon will be the official Netflix debut for the actress who is most well-known for her roles in K-dramas such as Lovers in Paris, I Am Legend and Make a Woman Cry.

Kim Hae Sook plays the role of Gil Joong Gan. The actress has been one of the most prolific on Netflix, having starred in Under the Queen’s Umbrella, Tomorrow, Inspector Koo, Start-Up, Hospital Playlist, and more. She will also star in both seasons of the upcoming Netflix K-drama Gyeongseong Creature.

Ong Seong Wu plays the role of Kang Hee Shik. This will be the first K-drama series on Netflix for the actor, but his third Netflix Original overall after 20th Century Girl and Seoul Vibe. The South Korean actor is also a former member of the K-pop group Wanna One.

Byeon Woo Seok plays the role of Ryu Shi Oh. The actor previously played the role of Won Hae Hyo in the K-drama series Record of Youth and played the male lead of Poong Woon Ho in 20th Century Girl.

The remaining cast members are; Park Young Tak, Joo Woo Jae, Lee Seung Joon, Lee Hee Jin, Kim Ki Doo, Lee Joong Ok, and Jung Seung Kil.

Are you looking forward to watching Strong Girl Nam-soon on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below