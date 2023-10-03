Knights of the Zodiac Live-Action Movie Sets Netflix US Release Date

The live-action Knights of the Zodiac movie is coming to Netflix in the United States at the tail end of October 2023, What’s on Netflix has learned. It’ll mark the movie’s SVOD premiere following its theatrical release earlier in the year.

Set to arrive on Netflix on October 26th, the movie tells the story of a street orphan destined to protect a young girl and save the world.

Recent watchers of One Piece may recognize the main cast member for Knights of the Zodiac with One Piece’s Mackenyu, who plays Roronoa Zoro in that series, starring as Seiya. Rounding out the cast of the movie includes Famke Janssen (who will soon be starring in Netflix’s Locked In), Sean Bean, Caitlin Hutson, Nick Stahl, Madison Iseman, and Diego Tinoco.

As the picture and trailer might suggest, the movie didn’t exactly get a warm reception from either critics or fans. The movie sits at 35 out of 100 on Metacritic, with the kinder reviews saying despite the numerous flaws of the movie, it remains fun. On IMDb, it holds a 4.4 out of 10.

Alan Ng from Film Threat concluded:

“Knights of the Zodiac is a good production in terms of its action and cast. But when one focuses so much on the fantasy-action set-pieces, having a soulless story makes all efforts fall flat.”

Netflix itself does have a small connection to Knights of the Zodiac, given it has distributed season 1 of SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac since 2019 and added season 2 in 2020.

Why is Knights of the Zodiac coming to Netflix?

It’s technically coming to Netflix as part of the Sony first window deal that was struck in the United States in April 2021.

The movie is coming to Netflix a little later than most movies that have come from the Sony deal. For the most part, most movies have come around 120 days after their theatrical release. In the US, the movie released theatrically on May 12th, which would’ve placed it on Netflix on September 7th. Instead, we’re getting it 167 days after its initial release.

