2 Jordan Peele Movies Land on Netflix US in October 2023

Halloween is just around the corner, and while Netflix’s lineup for the holiday season currently looks a bit baron, news just came in that not one but two of Jordan Peele’s excellent Universal horror movies will be checking in on Netflix US from October 1st.

This continues a trend we’ve seen throughout 2023, where we’ve seen Netflix picking up multiple entries in a movie franchise. For example, earlier in the year, Netflix picked up all the Hunger Games movies for a period of time; it then did the same with the first five Fast & Furious movies, all of The Expendables, and a few other franchises from the likes of Lionsgate, Sony, and Universal.

Netflix has still yet to fully unveil its October 2023 lineup (we suspect it’s waiting for the DROP 01 event next week to do so), but until then, we’ll continue cataloging what we can find and know to be coming to Netflix.

Other big licensed titles coming to Netflix (specifically in the US) in October include the Showtime/Paramount series Super Pumped and movie pickups like Brother, Identity Thief, and The Monuments Men.

So, what two Jordan Peele movies are coming to Netflix on the first of the month? Let’s take a look:

Get Out

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Stephen Root, Catherine Keener

Released in 2017, Get Out was the first major movie by Jordan Peele, which he both wrote and directed. It went on to score an Oscar at the 2018 Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay.

“Chris, who is black, is anxious about meeting his white girlfriend’s parents at their country estate. They seem nice but still, they creep him out.”

Us

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker

Although considered to be one of the weakest of the Jordan Peele movies, this one definitely strays the most into the horror genre. Released in theaters in March 2019, the movie went onto gross over $250 million at the box office.

“A serene family vacation turns frightening when a family’s nightmarish doppelgängers descend upon their beachfront abode.”

Nope is notably not included in this deal, however. It’s currently running exclusively on Prime Video before likely heading back to Peacock in the coming weeks and months. As reported last year, Netflix US will get the movie streaming in 2026.

Also coming to Netflix in October 2023, produced by Jason Blum, Sean McKittrick, and Jordan Peele, is BlacKkKlansman, returning on October 1st.

While you’re waiting (and for those who won’t be getting the movie internationally), you can also see Peele’s work on Netflix, with him having wrote in the criminally underrated animated movie Wendell & Wild. Those with a Netflix subscription in the US also have access to Key & Peele seasons 1-3.

Are you looking forward to the Jordan Peele movies coming to Netflix?