Netflix Added 67 New Movies and Series for October 1st, 2023

Happy first of the month! Welcome to your full rundown of what’s new on Netflix in the US for October 1st. Netflix added a bunch of new titles today, so let’s run through all 67 new titles and check in with what’s trending in the Netflix US top 10s for the week and today.

We also should mention that Demon Slayer season 4 hit Netflix yesterday (a couple of days after it was originally scheduled) alongside the fourth and final Wes Anderson short film, Poison.

Netflix had a net gain of titles today with 59 removals and 67 additions. That brings Netflix’s total number of titles in its US library (excluding games) to just over 6,700.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for October 1st, 2023

The Night Logan Woke Up (Season 1)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: French

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Cast: Julie LeBreton, Patrick Hivon, Éric Bruneau

Runtime: 53 mins

A couple of licensed series dropped on Netflix today (the other main one being the Western series Django) with our must-watch pick being the French-Canadian series from Xavier Dolan.

Adapted from the theatrical play La nuit où Laurier Gaudreault s’est réveillé, the series tells the story in two time periods that directly track after an unspeakable event engulfs a small town in Quebec. If you’re looking for a thriller after binging Dear Child, try this immediately!

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Mystery, Romance

Director: George Nolfi

Cast: Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Lisa Thoreson

Writer: George Nolfi, Philip K. Dick

Runtime: 106 min / 1h 46m

A bunch of great licensed movies touched down on Netflix today, but one that caught our eye since one of the main stars is about to headline a Netflix Original movie later this month; we couldn’t help but spotlight The Adjustment Bureau.

Here’s what you can expect from the multi-genre big-budget movie:

“An ambitious young congressman finds himself entranced by a beautiful ballerina, but mysterious forces are conspiring to prevent their love affair.”

The Many Saints of Newark

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama

Director: Alan Taylor

Cast: Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal

Writer: David Chase, Lawrence Konner

Runtime: 120 min / 2h 0m

Continuing the trend of Netflix picking up Warner Bros. Pictures theatrical movies around two years after their initial releases (Dune and Don’t Worry Darling have also dropped recently) comes The Sopranos prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark.

The movie rewinds the clock on the hit HBO show and follows a young Anthony Soprano growing up in a time of change in Newark, New Jersey, with the DiMeo crime family under threat from new gangsters in town.

For more recommendations from today’s new releases – check out our roundup Jacob published yesterday.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 1st, 2023

Please note: this list isn’t the optimal way of seeing what’s new on Netflix – we’ve got an expanded version complete with posters, YouTube trailers, full cast lists, and scores from the likes of RottenTomatoes, Metacritic, and IMDb on our New on Netflix hub.

63 New Movies Added Today

A Beautiful Mind (2001) – PG-13 – English – In a decades-spanning biopic, brilliant mathematician John Forbes Nash Jr. makes history in his field as schizophrenia sets in.

– PG-13 – English – In a decades-spanning biopic, brilliant mathematician John Forbes Nash Jr. makes history in his field as schizophrenia sets in. American Beauty (1999) – R – English – A suburban family melts down, one day at a time, in this razor-sharp modern fable about the midlife crisis of an unfulfilled husband and father.

– R – English – A suburban family melts down, one day at a time, in this razor-sharp modern fable about the midlife crisis of an unfulfilled husband and father. Backdraft (1991) – R – English – A veteran firefighter battles a string of deadly blazes while his younger brother helps an old-school arson investigator scrutinize the crimes.

– R – English – A veteran firefighter battles a string of deadly blazes while his younger brother helps an old-school arson investigator scrutinize the crimes. Blessers (2019) – TV-MA – English – A loving father tries to change his daughter’s lavish ways, but he learns a lesson of his own when she finds a new method to maintain her lifestyle.

– TV-MA – English – A loving father tries to change his daughter’s lavish ways, but he learns a lesson of his own when she finds a new method to maintain her lifestyle. Brahms: The Boy II (2020) – PG-13 – English – On the heels of trauma, a couple relocates to a remote estate, where their young son bonds to a doll who is very lifelike — and possibly very evil.

– PG-13 – English – On the heels of trauma, a couple relocates to a remote estate, where their young son bonds to a doll who is very lifelike — and possibly very evil. Casper (1995) – PG – English – A doctor who specializes in ghosts is hired by an heiress to rid a mansion of spirits, but his daughter befriends a friendly ghost that lives there.

– PG – English – A doctor who specializes in ghosts is hired by an heiress to rid a mansion of spirits, but his daughter befriends a friendly ghost that lives there. Catch Me If You Can (2002) – PG-13 – English – An FBI agent makes it his mission to put cunning con man Frank Abagnale Jr. behind bars. But Frank not only eludes capture, he revels in the pursuit.

– PG-13 – English – An FBI agent makes it his mission to put cunning con man Frank Abagnale Jr. behind bars. But Frank not only eludes capture, he revels in the pursuit. Cinderella Man (2005) – PG-13 – English – Jim Braddock garners boxing glory during the Great Depression, arriving on the scene at a time when Americans were woefully in need of a hero.

– PG-13 – English – Jim Braddock garners boxing glory during the Great Depression, arriving on the scene at a time when Americans were woefully in need of a hero. Colombiana (2011) – PG-13 – English – After seeing Bogota gangsters murder her parents, Cataleya Restrepo turns herself into a ruthless assassin, dedicated to tracking down their killers.

– PG-13 – English – After seeing Bogota gangsters murder her parents, Cataleya Restrepo turns herself into a ruthless assassin, dedicated to tracking down their killers. Dune (2021) – PG-13 – English – To secure his people’s future, a young man travels to a dangerous, resource-rich planet — where malevolent forces push him towards a foreboding destiny.

– PG-13 – English – To secure his people’s future, a young man travels to a dangerous, resource-rich planet — where malevolent forces push him towards a foreboding destiny. Elysium (2013) – R – English – In 2154, as the rich thrive in a space station while the poor struggle back on Earth, a dying laborer fights to save himself and restore balance.

– R – English – In 2154, as the rich thrive in a space station while the poor struggle back on Earth, a dying laborer fights to save himself and restore balance. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) – R – English – Devastated after being dumped, a musician takes a healing trip to Hawaii but winds up at the same resort as his TV star ex and her famous new boyfriend.

– R – English – Devastated after being dumped, a musician takes a healing trip to Hawaii but winds up at the same resort as his TV star ex and her famous new boyfriend. Gladiator (2000) – R – English – Heroic Roman general Maximus wages a brutal battle for vengeance after his family is murdered and his life destroyed by the emperor’s jealous son.

– R – English – Heroic Roman general Maximus wages a brutal battle for vengeance after his family is murdered and his life destroyed by the emperor’s jealous son. Hellboy (2004) – PG-13 – English – This fast-paced action flick tells the dark story of Hellboy, a charismatic demon who’s put on Earth by the Nazis to terrorize the rest of the world.

– PG-13 – English – This fast-paced action flick tells the dark story of Hellboy, a charismatic demon who’s put on Earth by the Nazis to terrorize the rest of the world. Here Comes the Boom (2012) – PG – English – When budget cutbacks threaten his high school’s music program, a biology teacher decides to moonlight as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money.

– PG – English – When budget cutbacks threaten his high school’s music program, a biology teacher decides to moonlight as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money. Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) – R – English – A group of friends beaten down by adulthood gets a chance to relive their glory days when a night of hard partying in a hot tub sends them back to 1986.

– R – English – A group of friends beaten down by adulthood gets a chance to relive their glory days when a night of hard partying in a hot tub sends them back to 1986. Hulk (2003) – PG-13 – English – Following a fateful lab incident, mild-mannered scientist Bruce Banner struggles to control the fearsome green giant he becomes when angry or threatened.

– PG-13 – English – Following a fateful lab incident, mild-mannered scientist Bruce Banner struggles to control the fearsome green giant he becomes when angry or threatened. Identity Thief (2013) – R – English – After being accused of crimes he didn’t commit, an accountant hunts down the scammer who stole his identity and runs into a series of wild obstacles.

– R – English – After being accused of crimes he didn’t commit, an accountant hunts down the scammer who stole his identity and runs into a series of wild obstacles. K-9 (1989) – PG-13 – English – After a case goes awry, Detective Michael Dooley is reluctantly paired up with a highly intelligent police dog to bust an elusive drug kingpin.

– PG-13 – English – After a case goes awry, Detective Michael Dooley is reluctantly paired up with a highly intelligent police dog to bust an elusive drug kingpin. Kung Fu Panda (2008) – PG – English – When a powerful villain comes after peace in his valley, a slacker panda rises to the challenge to realize his destiny and become a kung fu warrior.

– PG – English – When a powerful villain comes after peace in his valley, a slacker panda rises to the challenge to realize his destiny and become a kung fu warrior. Kushi (2023) – TV-14 – Telugu

– TV-14 – Telugu Kushi (Hindi) (2023)

Kushi (Kannada) (2023)

Kushi (Malayalam) (2023)

Kushi (Tamil) (2023)

Last Vegas (2013) – PG-13 – English – Four longtime buddies in their 60s reunite and try to relive their wild youth at a bachelor party, but old tensions surface and secrets spill.

– PG-13 – English – Four longtime buddies in their 60s reunite and try to relive their wild youth at a bachelor party, but old tensions surface and secrets spill. Love Actually (2003) – R – English – Love is all around — and so is heartbreak — as multiple couples navigate romance, family, weddings and airports at Christmastime.

– R – English – Love is all around — and so is heartbreak — as multiple couples navigate romance, family, weddings and airports at Christmastime. Margot at the Wedding (2007) – R – English – A prickly writer’s fraught relationship with her soon-to-be-married sister creates a ripple effect of emotional chaos as they prepare for the wedding.

– R – English – A prickly writer’s fraught relationship with her soon-to-be-married sister creates a ripple effect of emotional chaos as they prepare for the wedding. Megamind (2010) – PG – English – When cunning supervillain Megamind accidently kills his crime-fighting nemesis, he creates a new enemy who seeks to destroy the world.

– PG – English – When cunning supervillain Megamind accidently kills his crime-fighting nemesis, he creates a new enemy who seeks to destroy the world. Miss Juneteenth (2020) – TV-MA – English – A mother and child grow closer as a former Black beauty queen tries to mold her rebellious teen daughter into following in her pageant footsteps.

– TV-MA – English – A mother and child grow closer as a former Black beauty queen tries to mold her rebellious teen daughter into following in her pageant footsteps. Mission: Impossible (1996) – PG-13 – English – After his team is double-crossed, a spy races to find the mole who betrayed them and prevent a top-secret list from falling into the wrong hands.

– PG-13 – English – After his team is double-crossed, a spy races to find the mole who betrayed them and prevent a top-secret list from falling into the wrong hands. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) – PG-13 – English – Superagent Ethan Hunt and his team take on another deadly mission to prove their innocence when they are framed for bombing the Kremlin.

– PG-13 – English – Superagent Ethan Hunt and his team take on another deadly mission to prove their innocence when they are framed for bombing the Kremlin. Mission: Impossible II (2000) – PG-13 – English – When a rogue former agent threatens to deploy a deadly biological weapon, superspy Ethan Hunt races across the globe to stop him.

– PG-13 – English – When a rogue former agent threatens to deploy a deadly biological weapon, superspy Ethan Hunt races across the globe to stop him. Mission: Impossible III (2006) – PG-13 – English – Secret agent Ethan Hunt jumps back into action to save the woman he loves from an arms dealer searching for a weapon codenamed the Rabbit’s Foot.

– PG-13 – English – Secret agent Ethan Hunt jumps back into action to save the woman he loves from an arms dealer searching for a weapon codenamed the Rabbit’s Foot. My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) – PG-13 – English – Food critic Julianne does her sneaky best to sabotage her pal Michael’s wedding to a wealthy college student after realizing she wants him for herself.

– PG-13 – English – Food critic Julianne does her sneaky best to sabotage her pal Michael’s wedding to a wealthy college student after realizing she wants him for herself. Pompeii (2014) – PG-13 – English – In the days leading up to the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, a slave being sent to Naples is determined to get back home to save the woman he loves.

– PG-13 – English – In the days leading up to the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, a slave being sent to Naples is determined to get back home to save the woman he loves. R.I.P.D. (2013) – PG-13 – English – A new recruit to the afterlife police force must pair up with a veteran undead sheriff to round up the souls who won’t leave the living world.

– PG-13 – English – A new recruit to the afterlife police force must pair up with a veteran undead sheriff to round up the souls who won’t leave the living world. Role Models (2008) – R – English – To avoid jail time, two immature pals who peddle energy drinks to kids must mentor a profane 8-year-old and a teen obsessed with medieval warfare.

– R – English – To avoid jail time, two immature pals who peddle energy drinks to kids must mentor a profane 8-year-old and a teen obsessed with medieval warfare. Runaway Bride (1999) – PG – English – Sparks fly after a newspaper columnist writes a one-sided, sexist story about a commitment-averse bride who abandoned three men at the altar.

– PG – English – Sparks fly after a newspaper columnist writes a one-sided, sexist story about a commitment-averse bride who abandoned three men at the altar. Safe House (2012) – R – English – CIA operative Matt Weston must get a dangerous criminal out of an agency safe house that’s come under attack and get him to a more secure location.

– R – English – CIA operative Matt Weston must get a dangerous criminal out of an agency safe house that’s come under attack and get him to a more secure location. Saving Private Ryan (1998) – R – English – After braving D-Day, Capt. John Miller leads a band of soldiers behind enemy lines to find a paratrooper whose three brothers have been killed in action.

– R – English – After braving D-Day, Capt. John Miller leads a band of soldiers behind enemy lines to find a paratrooper whose three brothers have been killed in action. Scarface (1983) – 18+ – English – In a ruthless rise to Miami drug lord, a Cuban-born gangster descends into addiction, obsession and brutality, with grisly consequences.

– 18+ – English – In a ruthless rise to Miami drug lord, a Cuban-born gangster descends into addiction, obsession and brutality, with grisly consequences. Seven Years in Tibet (1997) – PG-13 – English – An Austrian mountain climber’s escape from a WWII POW camp brings him to Tibet, where he builds a transformative friendship with the young Dalai Lama.

– PG-13 – English – An Austrian mountain climber’s escape from a WWII POW camp brings him to Tibet, where he builds a transformative friendship with the young Dalai Lama. Sex and the City 2 (2010) – R – English – Best friends Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte take a break from their busy New York lives for an all-expenses-paid luxury vacation to Abu Dhabi.

– R – English – Best friends Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte take a break from their busy New York lives for an all-expenses-paid luxury vacation to Abu Dhabi. Sex and the City: The Movie (2008) – R – English – When Carrie’s big step forward in her relationship goes awry, best friends Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha are there to help her pick up the pieces.

– R – English – When Carrie’s big step forward in her relationship goes awry, best friends Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha are there to help her pick up the pieces. Spy Game (2001) – R – English – A veteran spy takes on the most dangerous mission of his career when he learns his former protégé is a political prisoner sentenced to die in China.

– R – English – A veteran spy takes on the most dangerous mission of his career when he learns his former protégé is a political prisoner sentenced to die in China. The Adjustment Bureau (2011) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Adventures of Tintin (2011) – PG – English – Intrepid reporter Tintin, his trusty dog Snowy and Captain Haddock embark on a high seas treasure hunt in this adaptation of Hergé’s iconic comic strip.

– PG – English – Intrepid reporter Tintin, his trusty dog Snowy and Captain Haddock embark on a high seas treasure hunt in this adaptation of Hergé’s iconic comic strip. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) – PG-13 – English – Andrew Garfield stars as Peter Parker, a high schooler learning to wield new powers while uncovering family secrets and battling a familiar arch-villain.

– PG-13 – English – Andrew Garfield stars as Peter Parker, a high schooler learning to wield new powers while uncovering family secrets and battling a familiar arch-villain. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) – PG-13 – English – Spider-Man squares off against the Rhino and the powerful Electro while struggling to keep his promise to leave Gwen Stacy out of his dangerous life.

– PG-13 – English – Spider-Man squares off against the Rhino and the powerful Electro while struggling to keep his promise to leave Gwen Stacy out of his dangerous life. The Fighter (2010) – R – English – To forge his own shot at greatness, a struggling boxer must overcome the will of his manager mother and the long shadow of his famous older brother.

– R – English – To forge his own shot at greatness, a struggling boxer must overcome the will of his manager mother and the long shadow of his famous older brother. The Firm (1993) – R – English – An ambitious young Harvard Law graduate receives a lucrative offer from a prestigious firm — a dream job that comes with nightmarish strings attached.

– R – English – An ambitious young Harvard Law graduate receives a lucrative offer from a prestigious firm — a dream job that comes with nightmarish strings attached. The House Bunny (2008) – PG-13 – English – After getting dumped from the Playboy Mansion, aspiring centerfold Shelley signs on to make over the hopelessly uncool sisters of a struggling sorority.

– PG-13 – English – After getting dumped from the Playboy Mansion, aspiring centerfold Shelley signs on to make over the hopelessly uncool sisters of a struggling sorority. The Interpreter (2005) – PG-13 – English – An interpreter for the United Nations finds herself in danger after she overhears an assassination plot and turns to a skeptical federal agent for help.

– PG-13 – English – An interpreter for the United Nations finds herself in danger after she overhears an assassination plot and turns to a skeptical federal agent for help. The Little Rascals (1994) – PG – English – A group of pint-sized mischief-makers stir up shenanigans in their small town in this kid-friendly comedy inspired by the classic “Our Gang” series.

– PG – English – A group of pint-sized mischief-makers stir up shenanigans in their small town in this kid-friendly comedy inspired by the classic “Our Gang” series. The Many Saints of Newark (2021) – R – English – Young Tony Soprano grows up in the explosive era of Newark’s riots as his uncle and rival gangsters fight for control of the dangerously divided city.

– R – English – Young Tony Soprano grows up in the explosive era of Newark’s riots as his uncle and rival gangsters fight for control of the dangerously divided city. The Monuments Men (2014) – PG-13 – English – During World War II, a group of art curators, historians and scholars form a ragtag team with one mission: recover stolen art before Hitler destroys it.

– PG-13 – English – During World War II, a group of art curators, historians and scholars form a ragtag team with one mission: recover stolen art before Hitler destroys it. The Outpost (2019) – R – English – A group of vastly outnumbered U.S. soldiers at a remote Afghanistan base must fend off a brutal offensive by Taliban fighters in the Battle of Kamdesh.

– R – English – A group of vastly outnumbered U.S. soldiers at a remote Afghanistan base must fend off a brutal offensive by Taliban fighters in the Battle of Kamdesh. The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile (2022) – R – English – After decades out of the spotlight, country music icon Tanya Tucker makes a comeback with the help of Americana star Brandi Carlile in this documentary.

– R – English – After decades out of the spotlight, country music icon Tanya Tucker makes a comeback with the help of Americana star Brandi Carlile in this documentary. The Road to El Dorado (2000) – PG – English – After following a map to the New World’s legendary city of gold, a pair of Spanish swindlers are mistaken for gods — and quickly get in over their heads.

– PG – English – After following a map to the New World’s legendary city of gold, a pair of Spanish swindlers are mistaken for gods — and quickly get in over their heads. The Sentinel (1977) – R – English – Strange things start happening to a model when she moves into a Brooklyn brownstone she shares with a withdrawn priest.

– R – English – Strange things start happening to a model when she moves into a Brooklyn brownstone she shares with a withdrawn priest. The Strangers (2008) – R – English – A quiet stay at a remote vacation home spirals into terror for a couple when they come under attack by three masked, mysterious and murderous intruders.

– R – English – A quiet stay at a remote vacation home spirals into terror for a couple when they come under attack by three masked, mysterious and murderous intruders. War of the Worlds (2005) – PG-13 – English – When a violent alien takeover threatens Earth, an estranged dad must step up to protect his two kids — and he’ll stop at nothing to keep them safe.

4 New TV Series Added Today

Django (Season 1 ) – TV-MA – English – In 1872 Texas, a brooding drifter on a mission arrives in a city of outcasts built by a formerly enslaved man, just as another outsider menaces the town.

– TV-MA – English – In 1872 Texas, a brooding drifter on a mission arrives in a city of outcasts built by a formerly enslaved man, just as another outsider menaces the town. Drake & Josh (Seasons 1-3) – TV-Y7 – English – When their parents get married, Drake and Josh become stepbrothers. But these teen boys are about as opposite as opposite can get.

– TV-Y7 – English – When their parents get married, Drake and Josh become stepbrothers. But these teen boys are about as opposite as opposite can get. ONE PIECE (3 New Seasons) – TV-14 – Japanese – Monkey D. Luffy sails with his crew of Straw Hat Pirates through the Grand Line to find the treasure One Piece and become the new king of the pirates.

– TV-14 – Japanese – Monkey D. Luffy sails with his crew of Straw Hat Pirates through the Grand Line to find the treasure One Piece and become the new king of the pirates. The Night Logan Woke Up (Limited Series) – TV-MA – French

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for October 1st, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 Love Is Blind Reptile 2 The Great British Bake Off Nowhere 3 Encounters Love Is in the Air 4 Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Force of Nature 5 Castlevania: Nocturne Spy Kids: Armageddon 6 Who Killed Jill Dando? Forgotten Love 7 Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury The Machine 8 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Love at First Sight 9 Sex Education Overhaul 10 Virgin River The Foreigner

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

The Machine (69 points) Spy Kids: Armageddon (66 points) The Black Book (44 points) Love at First Sight (43 points) The Foreigner (35 points) The Wolf of Wall Street (31 points) Forgotten Love (25 points) Reptile (20 points) Nowhere (18 points) Love Is in the Air (16 points) Jaane Jaan (16 points) Force of Nature (14 points) Woody Woodpecker (13 points) Despicable Me 2 (12 points) My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (6 points) The Boss Baby (5 points) Overhaul (4 points) Matilda (3 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

Love Is Blind (74 points) Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (70 points) Sex Education (47 points) Virgin River (38 points) Encounters (36 points) Who Killed Jill Dando? (32 points) Dear Child (29 points) The Pacific (20 points) The Great British Bake Off (18 points) Castlevania: Nocturne (18 points) One Piece (15 points) Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury (8 points) Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (6 points) New Amsterdam (6 points) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (3 points)

Netflix top 10 stats are powered by FlixPatrol.