What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 14th to 20th, 2023

Welcome along to your weekly look ahead at the new movies and shows set to arrive on Netflix over the next seven days. It’s a stacked week of new titles so let’s dive in with a few of our highlights and the full list.

Looking ahead at the removes for this week. All three of the early seasons of the UPN series, The Game depart this week, as well as Winx Club, Seventh Son, Les Misérables, and Netflix’s own live-action movie for Bleach.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Ballers (Seasons 1-5)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

The second major HBO title to be hitting Netflix in the US and a selection of other countries this week is Ballers, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Created by Stephen Levinson, the show follows a retired NFL player who chooses a new career path, being a financial manager of multiple other players and has even higher ambitions. All 47 episodes are touching down on Netflix this week.

If you love The CW’s All American, we’d highly recommend checking out Ballers this week.

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

One of two Sony movies hitting Netflix US this month (Big George Foreman has just been confirmed to be arriving towards the end of the month) is The Pope’s Exorcist starring Russell Crowe, who plays the role of Father Gabriele Amorth.

Serving as the Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, this new horror sees him investigating a young boy who is believed to have been possessed. This leads him down a path of uncovering a conspiracy theory the church has sought to hide.

The Monkey King (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix has had some great success in the animated movie space this year (perhaps even if it’s not always reflected in the viewing numbers), and The Monkey King has been my personal most anticipated title coming up and, for the most part, looks to be flying under the radar of most.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect heading into the new feature that debuted in select theaters last week:

“Follows a charismatic Monkey and his magical fighting Stick on an epic quest for victory over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King, and Monkey’s greatest foe of all —his own ego! Along the way, a young village girl challenges his self-centered attitude and shows him that even the smallest pebble can have a big effect on the world.”

The voice cast for the movie includes Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Jo Koy, Stephanie Hsu, and BD Wong.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: This list primarily covers Netflix US additions – other lineups will vary.

Coming to Netflix on August 14th

Paddington (2014)

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix on August 15th

Ancient Aliens (Season 15)

Ballers (Multiple Seasons – Seasons 1-5) HBO Original

Eye of the Storm (2023)

Jared Freid: 37 and Single (2023) Netflix Original

Untold: Hall of Shame (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on August 16th

At Home with the Furys (Season 1) Netflix Original

Boy Erased (2018)

Depp v. Heard (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Chosen One (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)

OMG! Oh My Girl (2022)

When I Fly Towards You (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on August 17th

A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case (2023) Netflix Original

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Upshaws (Part 3) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on August 18th

10 Days of a Bad Man (2023) Netflix Original

Carancho (2010)

Crane World

Elefante Blanco / White Elephant (2012)

Guns & Gulaabs (Season 1) Netflix Original

Love You Long Time (2022)

Love, Sex and 30 Candles (2023) Netflix Original

Mask Girl (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Monkey King (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on August 19th

Krish, Trish & Baltiboy (Season 1)

What will you be checking out on Netflix over the next seven days? Let us know in the comments down below.