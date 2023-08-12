‘Big George Foreman’ Sets August 2023 Netflix Release Date

Sony’s new biopic Big George Foreman hit theaters around the world a little earlier in the year and depending on where you live, you should see the new movie headlined by Khris Davis arrive on Netflix in 2023 including the US which now has a confirmed release date.

Directed by George Tillman Jr., the new feature film looks back at the remarkable comeback of an all-time boxing great in the form of boxing Olympic Gold medalist and World Heavyweight Champion George Foreman.

The movie is getting a wide release across 2,800 theaters in the United States. It is reportedly not being billed as a sports drama, with the movie dealing with Foreman’s “spiritual leanings” alongside the drama inside the ring.

Starring alongside Davis in the movie includes Jasmine Mathews, Sullivan Jones (who plays Muhammad Ali), Lawrence Gilliard Jr., and Forest Whitaker.

When will Big George Foreman be on Netflix in the United States?

The US will receive Big George Foreman via the Sony first-window output deal Netflix struck with the distributor for new movies released from 2022 onwards.

So far from the deal, films like Where the Crawdad Sings, Uncharted, Morbius, and many more have arrived on the service.

Predicting exactly when the movie will drop on Netflix isn’t easy, as Sony releases haven’t all come uniformly.

At the absolute earliest, we’ve seen Sony movies arrive around 120 days after its initial theatrical debut. That meant we predicted the movie to drop on Netflix on August 26th, 2023.

That’s now been confirmed with a new page now showing up for the movie confirming the 120-day window will be in place for Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World.

Once Big George Foreman arrives on Netflix US, it’ll be available for 18 months before leaving for Disney services (likely Hulu in this instance).

When will Big George Foreman be on Netflix in other regions?

Netflix India is also due to receive the movie via the first window deal and should do so in late August 2023.

Netflix Canada and the United Kingdom receive Sony movies around two years after their theatrical release. This also applies to regions such as Belgium, Greece, Japan, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and South Africa.

That’d mean Netflix in these regions will see Big George Foreman added sometime in 2024/25.

Are you looking forward to watching Big George Foreman on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.