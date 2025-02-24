What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: February 24 to March 2, 2025

A new month is just around the corner, but Netflix is concluding in February with some big new releases. Below, we’ll be tackling all the new confirmed titles on the way to Netflix (specifically in the US – other regions’ lineups will vary) with headline titles, including the debuts of Venom: The Last Dance and Despicable Me 4, plus some big new Netflix Originals.

Note: This list is partially incomplete, given that Netflix has yet to send its “New on Netflix” newsletter to the press. That’s coming on Wednesday, so stay tuned! We’re tracking all the new additions coming for Netflix US for March 2025 here.

Let’s kick off with some of our most anticipated upcoming titles heading to Netflix this week:

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Venom: The Last Dance (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Kicking off 2025’s new Sony Pictures movies coming to Netflix strong is the last-ever entry in the Venom franchise (we hope not the last time we see Tom Hardy in the role, though!), which arrives on Netflix following its theatrical release late last year.

Hardy, who plays Eddie and Venom, is on the run in this third entry. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo is forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.

Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

The fourth entry in the Despicable Me franchise is also making its (partial) streaming debut on Netflix this week following a three-month stint on Peacock. These movies don’t require much introduction at this point, given just how big the flagship Illumination Pictures franchise has gotten over the years, but this entry adds some new twists to keep the now-long-running animated title some freshness. Gru Jr. is the main new character, throwing a wrench into plans for world domination.

Toxic Town (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

From the production team behind Black Mirror comes an equally new depressing yet true limited series set to premiere on Netflix. Starring Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who), the series tells the powerful and unflinching story of a group of mothers who take on massive corporations and the government after a devastating scandal rocks the United Kingdom. Their lives are upended when toxic waste is released into a small community, sparking a fight for justice.

Starring alongside Whittaker includes a stellar lineup of British actors including Aimee Lou Wood, Rory Kinnear, Robert Carlyle, Claudia Jessie, Joe Dempsie, Lauren Lyle and Brendan Coyle.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Our hub page for what’s new features an expanded version of Netflix’s new titles, as well as trailers, cover art, and more information about each added title.

Coming to Netflix on Monday, February 24th

Newbie in the club (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, February 25th

Full Swing (Season 3) Netflix Original

Really Love (2020)

Watcher (2022)

Venom: The Last Dance (2024)

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, February 26th

A Copenhagen Love Story (2025) Netflix Original

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Seasons 5-6)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Miss Italia Mustn’t Die (2025) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, February 27th

Bolehkah Sekali Saja Kumenangis (2024)

Demon City (2025) Netflix Original

Graveyard (Season 2) Netflix Original

Puniru is a Kawaii Slim (2024)

Running Point (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sosyal Climbers (2025) Netflix Original

Toxic Town (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Wrong Track (2025) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Friday, February 28th

Aitana: Metamorphosis (Season 1) Netflix Original

Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Roosters (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

Squad 36 (2025) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, March 1st

Annie (2014)

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Blood and Bone (2009)

Cell 211 (2009)

Cells at Work! Code Black (Season 1 – 2021)

Do The Right Thing (1989)

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End (Season 1)

High Rise (Season 1)

Hirugao (Season 1)

Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Runaway Jury (2003)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Sicario (2016)

Ted (2012)

The Potato Lab (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Coming to Netflix on Sunday, March 2nd

How To Have Sex (2023)

Don’t forget – as we’re crossing into March a bunch of movies and series will be rotating off of Netflix on the first of the month and throughout March. We’ve just updated our guide to all the departures for the month here.

What are you going to be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.